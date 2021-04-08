Richmond Food News: Week of April 5-9

× Expand Instabowl, one of whose creations is pictured above, is among 60-plus restaurants participating in the region's annual Richmond Restaurant Week. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

New Wave

Leading up to the recent debut of TBT El Gallo, owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez joked that he and his kitchen crew would take a tequila shot for every patron who stopped by the space before they officially opened. As the final count approached 30, they thought better of the idea. Offering a fresh spin on Mexican fare, specializing in takeout tacos, burritos and tortas, TBT El Gallo now has its own home on Cary Street after six months of pop-ups. (Richmond magazine)

Into the Fire

In what must be a moment of television magic, three area chefs found themselves on major culinary competition shows, including "Top Chef," "Spring Baking Championship" and "Supermarket Stakeout." From daily COVID testing to rapid-fire challenges, chefs Brittanny Anderson, Keya Wingfield and Tye Hall talk about their experiences cooking on the small screen and representing Richmond. Two of the shows are currently airing, with the third set to debut this summer. (Richmond magazine)

The Great Return

Richmond Restaurant Week, the almost 20-year-old event, is back and bigger than ever, returning April 12-25. The two-week-long tour of Richmond restaurants benefits local hunger relief organization Feed More and features 61 spots this spring. Whether you indulge in patio dining or opt for takeout, RRW is keeping it flexible: Participating restaurants will have $5 donations — each of which provides up to 20 meals for a neighbor in need — available on their menus.

ICYMI

Taco Town: Take an edible journey across the region to explore these handheld bites of joy. (Richmond magazine)

Brandi Brown debuted the second location of her namesake juice bar, Ms. Bee's, at The Valentine museum on Monday. Al fresco dining and cold-pressed juice are the ultimate spring combo. (Richmond magazine)

Following the tragic death by gun violence last week of 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer, daughter of Liberty Tree Farm owners Jon and Meredith Bremer, the local farming community has banded together to show support for the family. (Richmond magazine)

Dumplings and garlic — does it get much better? Oro chef Laine Myers reveals a recipe for ricotta dumplings with spring garlic. (Richmond magazine)

Bartenders at Alewife, Blue Atlas and Amber Ox Public House in Williamsburg share their recipes for floral cocktails that celebrate the season. (Richmond magazine)

Calling all Richmonders — voting for our 34th annual Best & Worst readers survey is underway. Head online and show some love for your favorite RVA spots. (Richmond magazine)

If you missed JewFro — a pop-up from the owners of Soul Taco blending traditional Jewish dishes and bold flavors of African cuisine, with everything from Reubens and schnitzels to peri peri chicken and lamb tagine — you’re in luck. The trio announced plans to make the concept permanent with a brick-and-mortar space in Shockoe Bottom. Stay tuned for more details.

A local farmers market staple known for its baked goods, Two and a Half Irishmen has built a new production space and is looking to up the ante in the future. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Utah-based Crumbl Cookies has its sights set on RVA. The cookie chain is set to open franchises in a Bon Air location this summer, in addition to Mechanicsville, Colonial Heights and Glen Allen. (Richmond BizSense)

Adjacent to Sabai on Broad Street, the tiki-influenced cocktail bar The Jungle Room is set to start pouring umbrella-adorned libations and flaming boozy punch bowls Friday, April 9 — reservations required.

After weeks of battling in the bracket — with the final four coming down to banana pudding, cannoli, cereal milk and brownie batter — the winner of Scoop’s first-ever flavor tournament has been determined: Look for cannoli to hit the cold case between late April and early May.

Local vodka is cool, but drinking local vodka and helping workers in the local dining community receive financial grants is even cooler. For the month of April, Richmond-based Cirrus Vodka is donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of each bottle to The Holli Fund.

Bot-tholomew from ELYA has officially landed in Scott’s Addition. The refrigerated vending machine is located at Alton Lane at 3121 W. Leigh St. and is open 24 hours a day — pull out that credit card and swipe right for healthy options.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News …