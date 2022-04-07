Richmond Food News: Week of April 4-8

× Expand Head below for all the Food News, from the return of Richmond Restaurant Week to the scoop on new ice cream and a drag brunch. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Love at First Babka

A Long Island native, former master cake decorator and current Carytown bakery owner, Claudia Strobing is days away from unveiling her namesake shop. Serving babka, rugelach, croissants and Million-dollar Cookies, Claudia’s Bake Shop — which is kosher-dairy certified — brings the spirit of a New York bakery to Cary Street. (Richmond magazine)

Cool Beans

Typically, when a bunch of college students get together, one may assume a bit of ruckus may ensue. But at the University of Richmond, a 16-strong squad of budding entrepreneurs recently developed a nut-free granola alternative as part of their curriculum. Now, their crunchy, bean-based product, dubbed Absurd Snacks, is gracing store shelves at Good Foods Grocery, Lombardy Market and more local shops. (Richmond magazine)

What a Fungi

Johnny Cerra can remember exactly he first learned about mushroom farming. It was in 2006, during an episode of the show "Dirty Jobs" starring Mike Rowe, and he’s been fascinated with mycelium and fungi ever since. Along with his wife, Megan, the duo operate Sandia Farms and supply a number of area restaurants with everything from prized oyster mushrooms to arugula. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

Norfolk-based Benchtop Brewing has begun pouring pints at its new RVA taproom, with a grand-opening event happening this weekend. Part of the mixed-use development The Current — which also houses Hatch Local food hall — the outpost is located at 434 Hull St. P.S.: Hot dogs are having a moment with their in-house kitchen concept, Silly Thoughts, which gets creative with franks. (News release)

The family behind Mom's Siam, Mom Siam 2, Yaya's Cookbook, Pik Nik and My Noodle Bar — Sukanya Pala-art and her sons Joe and Sonny Kiatsuranon — have added another eatery to their growing empire. Described as a mashup of all the family's restaurants and a tropically outfitted place to catch a game, MPM Tiki & Sports Bar is now open at 11275 W. Broad St. (News release)

ICYMI

Gluten-free cupcake fans and lovers of rustic loaves and artistic cake creations, prepare to dig in. We recently took a big bite out of the Richmond bakery scene in a feature that celebrates all the sweet and savory treat shops around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Peep the freezer section of Walmart for a local favorite the next time you visit. Mini, snack-sized versions of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, aka Chomp, are now available at hundreds of stores along the East Coast, while their OG sammies are stocked at every Fresh Market in the country. (Richmond magazine)

Add some freshness to your garden party with herbs from basil to mint brightening boozy drinks. Make spring cocktails at home with recipes via bartenders at JewFro, Kuba Kuba Dos, Gersi and The Boathouse. (Richmond magazine)

Anchovies. Breadcrumbs. Anchovy breadcrumbs. Get crafty in the kitchen with a remix on the tinned fish from Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop owner Erin Keene. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond Restaurant Week, one of the city’s most anticipated and celebrated edible traditions, makes a comeback April 18-22. This time around, the 22nd annual event will return to its roots. Diners can expect three-course prix fixe menus for $35 at all participating restaurants, with $5 from each meal benefiting hunger-relief charity Feed More.

Alcoholic beverages to go are sticking around a bit longer. Earlier this week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin extended a bill regarding takeout rules for portable sips until July 2024. (News release)

Richmond Bakers Against Racism is hosting a spring bake sale on Saturday, April 9, at Church Hill’s Pizza Bones. From 11 a.m to 1 p.m., snag some seasonal treats from area home bakers and professionals to benefit ReEstablish Richmond, a nonprofit whose goal is to connect refugees and new immigrants to the resources needed to establish roots.

Following weeks of March Madness rounds, Strawberry Street ice cream shop Scoop has revealed the winner of its flavor tournament. Be on the lookout for baklava, along with a dairy-free sticky rice and mango, to appear in the freezer case in the coming months.

Speaking of ice cream, Roanoke-based Blue Cow — also with an outpost in Fredericksburg — will soon add to region’s portfolio of cool purveyors. Owned by a husband-and-wife team, the duo plan to open doors in June at 7017 Three Chopt Road. (Richmond BizSense)

Longoven announced its second event in an ongoing, two-year-long dinner series to benefit Richmond Public Schools. On April 19, Laine Myers of Oro will join the Longoven kitchen crew for a family-style meal to benefit Fairfield Court Elementary, with tickets on sale now.

VCU held a course fair this week and welcomed a handful of new classes to the curriculum, including one right up my alley: food writing. The English 491 offering dives into the strategies and techniques of food writers and storytelling related to gastronomy and travel. As a Ram alum, I’m jealous this wasn’t around when I was attending school.

