Richmond Food News: Week of April 29-May 3

Find elote and other Mexican-inspired fare this weekend at the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Weekend Festival at La Hacienda in Stony Point Fashion Park.

Catering Confidential

The world of high-end catering is a mystifying, uncharted territory for many chefs. Not so for chef and Longoven co-owner Patrick Phelan, who for six years in New York City was part of that culinary madness, catering multi-million-dollar weddings and other events and suffering misadventures such as setting off the sprinklers in landmark venues. Food and travel journalists Matt and Ted Lee worked alongside Phelan in researching their latest book, where they chronicle the highs and lows of catering, including Phelan's. The Lee Brothers head to Richmond in a few weeks for a book tour stop and cookout at Longoven. (Richmond magazine)

And the Winners Are …

We came, we saw, we celebrated: The eighth annual Elbys took place this past Sunday, April 28, and more than 600 folks traveled to Hardywood West Creek to honor the crème de la crème of the local dining community. This year we put more focus on the individuals shaping the scene, including the city’s Rising Chef of the Year (known to belt Whitney Houston in the kitchen), a standout bar manager and an influential promoter of change, plus the Most Valuable Staffer (meet the half-dozen nominees in our video profiles). Want to know who won the coveted Best New Restaurant? Check out the full list of winners and take a look at photos from the event. (Richmond magazine)

A Pint of History

Richmond has a deep-rooted beer history, extending back to the 1600s, and as local breweries keep popping up (almost 40 now) and Richmonders continue to get their suds on, it’s important to remember that history is happening as we sip. Some of the city’s beer experts and afficionados have joined forces to form a new nonprofit, Beeristoric, dedicated to showcasing the city’s intoxicating past and present. (Richmond magazine)

The World Is Your Oyster

After a departure from the Richmond dining scene, restaurateur and chef Matt Tlusty has returned to open Saltbox Oyster Co., a seafood emporium in Willow Lawn that displays a faithful devotion to oysters in all their forms: on the half shell, fried, broiled and even in shooters. Writer Genevelyn Steele says, “Saltbox, though not his most formal or fancy place, is his most accessible. It’s also my favorite.” (Richmond magazine)

Organically Grown

When heading to the grocery store, the labels “organic” and “local” are common sights, but flash back 30 years, and that wasn't the case. Ellwood Thompson’s championed a sustainable and wellness-forward focus with community ties before those approaches became cool, and in the past three decades has established itself as a market leader (pun intended) at the edge of Carytown. Explore Ellwood's journey from the City Market at Patterson and Libbie avenues to becoming the go-to spot for local, healthy food options. (Richmond magazine)

Keeping It Cool

On the corner of Staples Mill and Hilliard roads, a black trailer with enticing lights and folding tables and chairs regularly attracts crowds of hungry people, and for good reason. El Chido, which loosely translates as cool in Spanish, is a family-run business that serves up Mexican classics including tortas and suadero and transforms into a mini outdoor party at night centered around enjoying authentic fare. (Richmond magazine)

Big Kitchen Part Deux

Big Kitchen, the drive-through prepared meal operation from the owners of Tazza Kitchen, is adding to the fam with a second location opening alongside the Short Pump Tazza at 3332 Pump Road on Tuesday, May 7. Head online, order, schedule a pickup time, hop in the car and cruise right through to pick up your food. Big Kitchen's Short Pump menu will be similar to that of the Scott’s Addition location, which opened in January, but with some tweaks, and the forthcoming spot will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. (Richmond magazine)

No. 1 in Your Hearts

We're in the midst of Richmond magazine's 32nd annual Best & Worst survey, where we turn to you, our readers, to learn — among a wide selection of categories — your favorite neighborhood restaurants, who pours that stiff and sensational cocktail you seek, and the facets of the Richmond scene you think reign supreme. Let us know your thoughts on the top dogs in dining, shopping, entertainment and more by May 5; answer 10 or more questions to be entered into a drawing for a weekend getaway at the Gaylord National Resort or gift certificates to Richmond restaurants.

Doggy Door

Saturday, May 4, from noon to 1 p.m. marks the return of Back Door Dogs at Dutch & Co., where chef and co-owner Caleb Shriver slings his ever-popular homemade hot dogs from the back door of the restaurant in Church Hill for the neighborhood-friendly event. Can't make it midday? Get your hands on the famous dogs, stroopwaffles and house-made sodas from 9 to 10 p.m. at the bar.

Fresh on the Scene

Habitat Burger makes its area debut today, introducing diners to its famous open-flame-grilled char burgers. Located across from Chesterfield Town Center at 11309 Midlothian Turnpike, the fast-food chain dishes out traditional burgers and accompaniments including malt shakes and onion rings, plus creative twists like an ahi tuna filet sandwich and tempura green beans. Know before you go: You must get your Habitat fix from the confines of your car — it’s drive-through only.

ICYMI

Queen Tea opened at the end of April at 6404 Horsepen Road and serves New Orleans-inspired seafood including crawfish boils and po’boy sandwiches, along with assorted styles and flavors of milk tea.

Speaking of queens and New Orleans, renowned actress Dame Helen Mirren posted on Instagram that she was “enjoying a divine cocktail” called A Helen F***ing Mirren at a bar in the French Quarter, crafted with none other than Richmond’s own Belle Isle Moonshine, Honey Habanero to be exact.

Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse, at 538 N. Second St., appears to have closed, at least temporarily. Signs outside the restaurant saying it was “temporarily closed for renovations” have slowly faded, its phone number is out of service, and the website states “service is temporarily interrupted.” Attempts to reach out to the owner have been unsuccessful.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …