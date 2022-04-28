Richmond Food News: Week of April 25-29

× Expand If you haven’t already, head to Secco Wine Bar for a final glass from the stash and accoutrements before the Fan eatery bids Richmond farewell on April 29. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Running Rampant

Inciting fangirl frenzy from area chefs, ramps are one of the season’s most precious perennials, and they’ve officially arrived, bringing a garlicky bite and making every dish they bedeck taste that much better. Get ready to embark on an RVADine ramp road trip with pit stops for everything from pizza to cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Clock Out

On the cusp of summer escapes, start vacation a little early with sips close to home. In the spirit of sunshine, the beach and all things tropical, writer Bird Cox tracks down four local spots serving up getaways in a glass. P.S.: We’ve got the recipes on deck for all those pool party and grill sessions on the horizon. (Richmond magazine)

The Bee’s Knees

Aromatic and bright, lavender may not always be associated with dishes and sips, but we beg to differ. In a sneak peek from our May issue, mixology maven Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid whips up a springy cocktail featuring a honey-lavender syrup that merits a place in both boozy and sans-booze drinks. (Richmond magazine)

The Fish Dish

What tinned fish lack in size, they make up for in flavor. Anchovies are having a serious moment, and in our latest Ingredient feature, Stephanie Ganz offers an ode to the mighty swimmers, including where to find them around town and how to use them in cooking. We also caught up with oenophile and the owner of Second Bottle Wine & Snack Shop in Church Hill, Erin Keene, who shares her secret for taking ’chovies up a notch. (Richmond magazine)

Anotha One

The Lindsey Group strikes again. Power couple Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey, the restaurateurs behind Lillie Pearl, Buttermilk and Honey, Pop's Market on Grace, and more local ventures, announced plans to revive the shuttered Fatty Smokes space on Broad Street — where the duo once worked as employees of EAT Restaurant Partners. The pair talk about the full-circle moment and introduce ML Steakhouse; stay tuned for more details. (Richmond BizSense)

Carlos Ordaz-Nunez of TBT El Gallo is preparing for expansion and calling on the taco shop’s customers to help make it happen. A scrappy modern Mexican pop-up turned successful brick-and-mortar eatery, TBT El Gallo has launched a WeFunder campaign with benchmarks that include a second location, a food truck and an outpost outside the city.

Raise a Glass

In true Veil Brewing fashion, the crew is kicking off a multiday extravaganza of special releases and food pop-ups to commemorate six years of suds from April 26-May 1. Fresh cans, barrel-aged varieties and collaboration brews will be flowing, in addition to food appearances from Kudzu; High Roller Lobster Co. from Portland, Maine; and Fat Tyler’s Meat Cart.

From noon to 7 p.m. on April 30, Blue Bee Cider will host a celebration of its favorite berry-infused ciders: the VA Berry Cider Jam. Festivities include tastings from cideries across the state, popping bottles of Blue Bee's coveted Mill Race Bramble, live tunes, and snacks from Rappahannock and Karmalita’s.

Calling all beer lovers whose go-to brew is a crispy, classic lager: On May 1, Triple Crossing Beer in Fulton welcomes imbibers to the annual Lager Jam, an all-day affair featuring cask, keg and can pours from TC’s collection and visiting breweries.

ICYMI

With a resume that includes stints with New York cool concepts Van Leeuwen and Oddfellows, owner of Westray’s Finest Ice Cream Westray Paul is set to start scooping at his new Fan shop in the coming weeks. Fun fact: There is totally a walk-up window. (Richmond magazine)

Looking to beef up your culinary knowledge? Henrico's soon-to-debut Kitchen Classroom is focused on edible education, from knife skills to the perfect biscuit. (Richmond magazine)

Hello, babka, challah and rugelach. Claudia Strobing officially opened her New York-style Jewish bakery this week in Carytown. (Richmond magazine)

In one of the most RVA moments of the year, if not ever, Yellow Bird Tattoo and the iconic local brand Duke’s Mayo have joined forces for an inked-up event on May 13. From a “Death Before Hellman’s,” to a heart with “Duke’s” written inside, 70 faithful fans of the tang can choose from a variety of options for the mayo-inspired flash tattoo pop-up. While slots are currently filled, there is a waiting list.

Prepare to document those produce-filled market hauls for the ’gram, because Birdhouse Farmers Market is ready to kick off its latest in-person season on May 3. Swing by the cozy Randolph market and catch purveyors from Amy’s Organic Garden to Agriberry Farms, Suzy Sno and more.

Upcoming Events