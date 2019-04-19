Richmond Food News: Week of April 15-19

× Expand Dishes on the patio menu at Longoven will rotate, but for your sake, let's hope these umami bomb chicken wings with buttermilk miso and herbs hang around a while. Patio season goes live at Longoven Tuesday, April 23, featuring "Crusher" cocktails and a select al fresco and wood-fired menu. Read more below.

Cool, Colossal Confections

The phrase “treat yo’self” takes on a whole new meaning during a trip to Coco & Hazel, the specialty ice cream shop and espresso bar opening today in the Tuckahoe Shopping Center. The shop's over-the-top milkshakes include the Rosengarten, featuring a sprinkle-rimmed, fudge-swirled glass, an entire sprinkle cookie and, of course, whipped cream and a cherry. (Richmond magazine)

Elbys Spotlight: Libation Leaders

If you’ve imbibed in this city within the past decade, chances are you’ve spotted, and been served by, one of the five nominees for Bartender or Bar Manager of the Year for the 2019 Elby dining awards on Sunday, April 28, at Hardywood West Creek. Fun fact: Four members of this booze squad once slung drinks at the same now-shuttered Carytown watering hole; today they can be found mixing innovative cocktails at some of the city’s most popular establishments. Grab a drink and get to know these master mixologists a little better, and get those Elbys tickets before they sell out. Check out the video above, courtesy CBS6, for a preview of the festivities. (Richmond magazine)

Power to the Plant

In the latest issue of Dine, on newsstands now, our team of writers set out on a plant-powered adventure and dove into the world of meatless eating. Genevelyn Steele tracked down Richmond's veteran plant players like 821 Cafe, along with fresh newcomers including Cobra Cabana, where you can find dive-bar vibes paired with innovative bites — vegan lobster roll FTW. Piet Jones went “Dear Diary” on us and became vegan for a day. Stephanie Ganz sat down with Richmonders living the veg-based lifestyle and discussed the myths and challenges behind veganism and vegetarianism, and I checked out the new burger frontier and the different plant-based patties to be found on menus around town. (Richmond magazine)

Clucked Out

Guests left Brenner Pass Sunday night satiated and eager for bed (#friedchickencoma) after sampling an elevated collection of chicken dishes from some of the city’s leading chefs during the first annual Spring Chicken. The fundraising event made a strong debut, raising almost $10,000 for No Kid Hungry. (Richmond magazine)

Chocoholic City

We all have those days where we need a little chocolate in our lives, something not so good for us but oh-so-deeply satisfying. Writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down her five favorite local chocolatey treats that she promises “will help you get happy.” Check out the cocoa-fied compilation, including a dark-chocolate rye bread and a cookie that’s barely visible under a shell of chocolate chips. (Richmond magazine)

Farewells

The pizza chain Pie Five has officially closed its last Richmond outpost after the Willow Lawn location shuttered following service on April 14. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After 10 years in West Broad Village, Kona Grill has shut its doors. The departure follows a national trend of Kona locations closing and also marks the fourth spot in recent months to leave West Broad Village. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Whether you thought the bathtub salad bar was the best or simply needed to go, the famous Strawberry Street Cafe vessel is officially gone, along with the restaurant’s longstanding name. Following a recent ownership change, the 40-year-old institution will be renamed Scuffletown Garden, an ode to the nearby, semi-hidden pocket park, Scuffletown, behind Strawberry Street.

Culinary Celebrations

The Taste of Brookland Park is back for a second year on Saturday, April 20, from noon to 5 p.m. The outdoor food festival aims to shed light on restaurants and businesses in the corridor along Brookland Park Boulevard.

Grab that restaurant wish list and plan accordingly, because Richmond Restaurant Week is approaching. From April 22-28, over 40 restaurants, including Dutch & Company, East Coast Provisions, Maple & Pine, and Laura Lee’s are participating by offering three-course prix-fixe menus for $29.19. The cool part: $4.19 of every meal purchased is given to local hunger relief organization Feed More. Even cooler part: During a recent tour, a Feed More executive revealed that $1 equates to four meals that the nonprofit can provide. Since RRW founder and co-owner of Acacia Mid-town Aline Reitzer debuted the event 18 years ago, it has raised nearly $1 million for Feed More. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Field Day

Remember field days in school? Those carefree, springtime events when students ditched the classroom for a day of ruckus outside? River City Festivals wants to re-create that experience, but throw 50-plus varieties of cold ones into the mix during RVA Field Day on Saturday, April 20. “I wanted to do something that was unique, something new, and something to put all the stresses and cares behind, and bring people back to a simpler time,” says founder Brian Sullivan. Attendees can expect food trucks and games, including a tricycle race and life-sized beer pong, along with live tunes. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

Duck Donuts opened a nontraditional location over the weekend in Richmond's Altria Theater. The North Carolina-based shop is dishing out cake-style doughnuts seven days a week and can be accessed from the street by patrons who aren't attending a show at the theater. (News release)

After less than six months the Jackson Ward eatery, Soul Taco, known for its creative, Southern meets Latin- and SoCal-inspired bites — ahem, buttermilk fried chicken tacos — has announced plans to roll out a second location in Shockoe Slip. The larger space is set to open in the next few months in the short-lived Yanna’s Cafe and former Cupertino’s Deli space at 1215 E. Main St.

Last week we reported that Bright Spot Coffee, a forthcoming cafe and coffee roastery, will be bringing the buzz to Lakeside, and this week it was revealed that a restaurant, wine bar and gourmet market is set to debut in the neighborhood as well. The European-inspired Revel, from Julep’s owner Amy Cabaniss and Executive Chef Cory Chaney and located at 6223 Lakeside Ave., will most likely open in early 2020. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Carytown visitors will soon be able to get their cupcakes with an added bonus: booze. Tipsy Cupcakes RVA is set to open by early May at 3423 W. Cary St. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Longoven is debuting its patio on Tuesday, April 23, complete with an herb garden, al fresco and wood-fired fare, and a trio of “Crushers” — aka cocktails served over crushed ice that are perfect patio companions. After a few sips of a the “Kalimotxo Sour” with Old Grand Dad 114, Mexi-Coke syrup and red wine float, or the “Not So Pina Colada,” the bustle of Scott’s Addition and the stresses of the day will surely dissipate.

In Church Hill, Chef-owner Lee Gregory’s sustainable seafood-focused outpost Alewife kicks off brunch service Sunday, April 21, and will be open on Mondays beginning April 22.

After re-launching weekday lunch service at the end of March, Comfort has decided to bring back The Paulie, a pop-up known for Philly-style sandwiches that quickly found a cult-like following. The Paulie makes its comeback Thursdays through Saturdays beginning April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RVA Love

Big Seven Travel dubbed Bon Air’s 100 percent vegan spot, Hang Space — from vegan superstars Go Go Vegan Go and Yummvee's Catering — one of the 50 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the country.

Events

In Other Food News …