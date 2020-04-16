Richmond Food News: Week of April 13-17

× Expand My body could really use this salad, but my mind's busy thinking about barbecue and doughnut pop-ups taking place this weekend. Head below for more info. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Lifting Spirits

It’s been a week since Virginia restaurants were authorized by the governor to offer boozy beverages for takeout. If you haven’t yet curbed your cabin fever by getting bottled cocktails to go, I suggest adding it to your weekend itinerary. Whether you like them slushy-style or are a traditional imbiber, we’ve got a collection of spots across the region with drinks to get the homebound party started. (Richmond magazine)

Food Justice for All

Those who have gone to the grocery store since the pandemic descended have no doubt witnessed empty shelves, but for many shoppers, lack of access to food was already a problem, and the current health crisis has merely spotlighted inequities in the food system. Writer Leah Small explores how local organizations like Duron Chavis’ Resiliency Garden Initiative and the nonprofit Shalom Farms are working to empower the community and find solutions to food insecurity. (Richmond magazine)

The Grande Dame of Carytown

The massive open windows, tables with white linens, the smell of fresh-baked croissants in the morning, moules et frites, and a cocktail at the expansive bar — in 15 years, Can Can Brasserie has become an anchor of the RVADine community. Take a stroll down memory lane with owner Chris Ripp as he reflects on the evolution of the Parisian enclave in Carytown. (Richmond magazine)

Ladies First

Cue Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)," because in 2019, the number of women-owned businesses nationally more than doubled in comparison to previous years. Locally, from a baking side hustle selling “Hoptarts” to some standout sweet potato pie, writer Genevelyn Steele celebrates a powerful posse of female food entrepreneurs. (Richmond magazine)

Brine Time

I won’t admit how many jars of pickled and fermented foods occupy space in my fridge door, but I will say we have all the deets on the funky stuff in the latest issue of Dine. From shapes and salinity to the classic pickle debate and pairings, we don’t hold back. Hot sauce fan? Check out a locally made fermented variety you didn’t know your collection needed until now. (Richmond magazine)

Microscopic yet Mighty

Beer, wine, cider, kombucha and mead all have one thing in common: yeast. Also in the latest issue of Dine, writer Piet E. Jones talks with local beverage makers about the vital role the microscopic buddy plays in production. Plus we have a recipe for tepache — a wildly refreshing fermented concoction from Mexico that’s delicious as a cocktail or mocktail — via Perch’s Beth Dixon. (Richmond magazine)

Ramp It Up

Cardinal State Butchers currently has ramps, the hyperseasonal wild onion, in the building. Many diners are probably missing these garlicky, delicious signs of springtime on menus around town, so act fast. Delli Carpini Farm also has ramps available through Fall Line Farms, which opens its buying page Friday at noon.

Feel-good Food

The Richmond Academy of Medicine, with partners Retail Merchants and the Community Foundation, recently launched Loving Lunches RVA, a program that aims to benefit two of the industries most significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: health care and service. The organizations purchase boxed lunches from spots such as Tazza Kitchen and Mission BBQ, and the meals are then distributed to health care workers on the front lines at emergency departments, mobile testing sites and community clinics. Currently 70 restaurants are on board, and organizers plan to expand the program to cover all three shifts. (News release)

ICYMI

First a Whole Foods in the city, now a Trader Joe’s. The grocer plans to open its second area location in Stony Point Shopping Center at 3000 Stony Point Road, also home to Southbound restaurant and a location of Gelati Celesti. (Richmond BizSense) Another tenant in the shopping center is Good Foods Grocery, which welcomed its new neighbor-to-be in a message on the store's website.

A trip to some local grocery stores may be a different experience compared to just a few weeks ago. Fresh Market now requires shoppers to wear face masks, while Publix is enforcing one-way aisles. Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Kroger, among other grocers, are limiting the number of patrons in each store. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Weeks into business closures and reduced service due to the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurant owners and industry leaders expressed skepticism and concern about whether funds through government relief packages like the CARES Act will be awarded, arrive in time or be sufficient to keep their businesses afloat. (Richmond magazine)

A line stretching around the building and into the neighborhood is a common sight when The Veil Brewing Co. drops a new release, but after an overwhelming turnout for its Sector 5 beer, the Scott’s Addition taproom has switched to delivery only for safety reasons.

Local company Conquest Graphics is lending a hand to the restaurant community and offering to print up to 500 free menus per business in order to help spread the word about their delivery and takeout options. (NBC 12)

Lamplighter’s Addison Street location is back in business after taking some time to revamp and roll out a pickup operation. P.S.: The social distancing circles painted by local artists Brad Bacon and Marshall Higgins outside the cafe take the award for coolest design.

Virtual Events and Pickup/Delivery Pop-ups

We strongly encourage everyone to stay home when possible and to make safe and smart decisions. The following events occur online or via pickup and delivery.

In Other Food News ...