Richmond Food News: Week of April 1-5

The Return of Ronnie’s Ribs

“My dad says, ‘You’re not coming for the potato salad, you come for the smoked meats,’ " says Darrell Logan in reference to his father, pitmaster Ronnie Logan, and his famous racks of ribs. Ronnie, a Varina native, has regained ownership, along with his son, of the Route 5 smokehouse neighboring the Capital Trail, now officially reopened as The Original Ronnie's BBQ. The father-and-son duo adhere to a mantra of slow cooking based on a whole lotta love. Try the elusive mac and cheese, available only on Sundays. (Richmond magazine)

A Whole Extra Year?

We’ve watched as a stoplight was added on Hermitage Road, the beloved Lee’s Chicken sign was relocated, and other indications of progress, including an ABC notice on the window, have emerged at the forthcoming Whole Foods — the first in city limits. Especially since Richmond magazine offices are just across the street from the market, we hate to admit that its opening date will continue to remain a mystery. Writer Olivia Diaz says company representatives have declined to provide an update, but the grapevine tells us that the highly anticipated grocer, dare I say it, may not open its doors on Broad Street until 2020. Patience is a virtue, friends. (Richmond magazine)

Elbys Go West

Temperatures are rising, tickets for the eighth annual Elbys are officially on sale, and I’m getting stoked to head west for a spring Sunday evening at Hardywood West Creek. Join us on April 28 in celebrating the stars of RVADine, including its libation leaders, rising chefs, most valuable staffers and restaurant of the year. This year’s theme is “Reading the Future of Food,” and the event benefits Tricycle Gardens. With tarot card readings and crystal balls, all signs point to a memorable night. Tickets are $55 (plus a $5 processing fee), and attendees have the option to travel to the event via a chartered coach bus (available only at time of ticket purchase, through April 11) or use a special Lyft promo code. (Richmond magazine)

Ingredient: Rabbit

Although rabbit may not be at the top of everyone's grocery list, writer Stephanie Ganz is here to school us on the sustainable protein and where to find the lean, often braised meat on menus around town. Want to get chef-y in the confines of your own kitchen? David Crabtree-Logan, chef-owner of The Broken Tulip Social Eatery, offers a French-inspired recipe that screams “classic” and demands an attempt. (Richmond magazine)

Make Mine Fried

Put the words “fried chicken” and “extravaganza” in the same sentence, and all of a sudden I’m intrigued and hungry. Add in a squad of culinary heavy hitters dealing out their favorite fried chicken bites, and it’s game on. Spring Chicken will take place at Brenner Pass on Sunday, April 14, with a cast including Laine Myers (Nota Bene), Patrick Phelan and Andrew Manning (Longoven), Adam Hall (Saison), Julie Heins (Secco), Lee Gregory (Alewife), Sunny Baweja (Lehja), Michelle Parrish (Soul n’ Vinegar), Jason Alley, and host and Brenner chef-owner Brittanny Anderson. Extra perk: Proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry.

Making Moves

On the brink of its third anniversary, The Veil Brewing Co. has unveiled (no pun intended) deets regarding its forthcoming brew Mecca in Forest Hill. The bi-level, multi-building outpost will feature a rooftop deck, food from Pepe’s, guest libations, retail shops and apartments, the second location of Charm School ice cream, and more — projected to open by mid-2020. Take that, Scott’s Addition.

Fresh on the Scene

Next time you cruise through Brookland Park, keep your eyes peeled for a bright purple building at 2914 North Ave. Manchu food truck, known for its N’awlins-inspired wings, is set to open a brick-and-mortar spot there by the end of the month.

The Library of Virginia will soon be home to Tier 7 Cafe, a bistro offering salads, sandwiches and lunch options, set to open on April 15. The eatery, with a sister location in Petersburg, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. On opening day meals tax will be waived. (News release)

When you check out the menu at Dave & Phriends Grill, you may notice P’s have strategically replaced the F’s. An ode to the Vermont-based jam band Phish, the wallet-friendly (almost everything on the menu is under 10 bucks) casual restaurant from the owner of the shuttered Stanley's Store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 16618 Mountain Road. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Taco fans, stay tuned for the opening of Rusty Taco, part of a Texas chain making its Virginia debut in Chesterfield's Westchester Commons by early summer. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Chicken Fiesta is spreading the rotisserie love and opening a fifth location, this one at 13350 Midlothian Turnpike. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Alewife in Church Hill, chef-owner Lee Gregory’s first solo venture, will soon be rolling out brunch. Sunday service launches on Easter, April 21.

Speaking of Alewife, the team there will make its Richmond Restaurant Week debut later this month along with other fresh faces including Brunch, Nota Bene, Swan Dive, and Dutch & Co. From April 22-28 participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe meals for $29.19, $4.19 of which goes to Feed More.

Travis Croxton, co-owner of the oyster purveyor Rappahannock and its associated restaurants, has joined forces with Jay Shah, vice president of Shamin Hotels, for a mixed-concept business. State and local grant funds will help finance the restaurant, commissary kitchen and brewery opening in Middlesex County, along with affordable housing units for employees. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe in the Linden Row Inn at 100 E. Franklin St. will close by April 24, following the closure of the Rocketts Landing location in early March. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

John Mariani of Forbes released a guide to eating around our ”mid-size Southern” city, and Lehja, the Short Pump palace from chef-owner Sunny Baweja, made quite the impression. Mariani declared Lehja not only “one of the best restaurants in Virginia, but one of the finest Indian restaurants in America.” Other noteworthy stops include a visit to The Roosevelt and a prized box lunch from Sally Bell’s Kitchen.

Modern home magazine Dwell recently recognized Richmond for having an “under-the-radar modernism scene” worth a weekend visit. What spots made their eat and drink checklist? Scott’s Addition neighbors Longoven, Brenner Pass and ZZQ, along with their boozy buds at Ardent Craft Ales, Blue Bee Cider and The Veil Brewing Co.; Perly’s Delicatessen and Sub Rosa Bakery; and Church Hill’s new sustainable seafood emporium, Alewife.

Chances are, if you’re a brunch devotee you’ve heard whispers on the breakfast circuit about the Big Hot Mess at Heritage. A poached egg and home fries are brought to a whole new level by pulled pork, tomato aioli and smoked cream cheese. Bonus: It can also be made vegan and has been awarded Best Breakfast Dish in the state by The Daily Meal.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …

