A Brew-sy Recap

Highlights from the seventh annual Virginia Craft Brewers Fest | Photos by Eileen Mellon

Eighty-four small independent breweries from across the commonwealth — 13 that call the Richmond region home and nine making appearances in the first-ever Sours Garden — gathered at IX Art Park in Charlottesville on Aug. 18 to offer samples of a range of beers for thousands of curious and thirsty beer enthusiasts at the seventh annual Virginia Craft Brewers Fest.

One thing is clear: Virginia is embracing the craft beer movement. From the mountains of the Blue Ridge to the D.C. metro area, from Hampton Roads to here in Richmond, craft beer is everywhere. The festival brought to life the range of flavors and stories brewing in the state. We tasted everything from a Tang (yes, the astronauts' beverage of choice) Berliner Weisse from Strangeways to a kettle sour fermented with sauvignon blanc from Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing, a traditional helles lager named Lil‘ Hellion from Harrisonburg's Brothers Craft Brewing (which won Best in Show), and Ardent's Pilsner, a silver medalist at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild Cup. 

NOT Blue Ridge Bucha

Nice job on the short recap and the photos, but that is very clearly "Mountain Culture Kombucha" in that photo and NOT Blue Ridge Bucha!

John 10 hours ago

Mountain Culture Indeed!

Our apologies for the error! The caption has been corrected.

mandy (richmondmagazine.com) 10 hours ago

