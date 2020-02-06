Eat Your Heart Out

× Expand Photo by Jon Tyson/Unsplash

Whether you can't wait for Valentine's Day or can't wait for it to be over, we've all gotta eat. Make the Hallmark holiday a delicious one with these inspired events for food lovers.

Cue Destiny's Child, because Laura Lee's says, "Ladies, leave your man at home." The South Side neighborhood eatery is hosting its annual Galentine's Day gathering on Feb. 13 with drink and food specials, along with a visit from burlesque emcee and comedian Magnolia Jackson Pickett Burnside.

The freshly opened Truckle Cheesemongers had me at the phrase “hot melty cheese.” On Feb. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m., get down with decadence during Truffle Raclette Night. Bonus: This event is a two-fer — Truckle is located inside Blue Bee Cider, so pop over to the taproom for a flight of five dessert and rosé style ciders, pre- or post-raclette.

Perch is hosting Palentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 16, for all the folks who cherish their friend dates. Grab a bud and rehash some memories over a three-course prix fixe meal (regular menu available, too) with optional drink pairings.

Netflix, chill and Stella’s Grocery sound like a joy-sparking combo in my books. Whether that includes PJs is up to you, but the market is offering a to-go dinner for two for $125 (app, salad, two mains, two sides, two chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of wine). Orders must be placed by Feb. 10.

There have been whispers of Chef Jessica Wilson's forthcoming Church Hill restaurant, Grace, for some time now, and diners can catch a peek of what's to come Feb. 16 from 5 to 10 p.m., when Carytown’s cocktail lair, The Jasper, hosts the Gather for Grace pop-up.

If you’re budget-conscious, have a competitive spirit and like to keep it casual, swipe right for Bingo Beer Co. The match presents a shared appetizer, two drinks, chocolate-covered strawberries and a gaming card for $25 during “Keep Playing Games With My Heart” on Friday, Feb, 14. The fun goes from 3 p.m. until midnight.