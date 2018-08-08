Victory in Sight

× 1 of 7 Expand Tiny Victory is located at 506 W. Broad St. in Jackson Ward. × 2 of 7 Expand Chef Ian Merryman plates pancit palabok at a Tiny Victory pop-up. × 3 of 7 Expand The bar space at Tiny Victory × 4 of 7 Expand Some decorations inside Tiny Victory are sourced from the Philippines, like the flower wall hangings from a friend's recent trip. × 5 of 7 Expand Every table in Tiny Victory has a bottle of Ian Merryman's house-made Sukang Sili — a subtly spiced Filipino vinegar made from garlic, onion, Thai chilies and bay leaves. × 6 of 7 Expand The mural was completed by local artist Wingchow. × 7 of 7 Expand The cocktail menu at Tiny Victory features a range of sweet to savory cocktails. Prev Next

Jackson Ward is about to get a dose of Filipino-inspired offerings as Tiny Victory, the restaurant from chef and co-owner Ian Merryman, hosts its soft opening today, Aug. 8, at 506 W. Broad St. in the former Yaki space. The grand opening is set for Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Tiny Victory has been a long time coming for Merryman and co-owners Devon Halbert and Mark Frenier. Three years of operating pop-ups as The Jackdaw, months spent undergoing inspections and obtaining licenses, all part of a prolonged process that tested the trio's patience but never their faith. The team also took their time to find the right staff, pinpoint Tiny Victory’s spirit, and home in on creating refined, memorable, Filipino-influenced cuisine.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the people who came to pop-ups, but [now] on a more regular basis, and to meet new people, too,” says Merryman.

Diners can expect chicharrones and binchotan chicken skewers with a sweet Pinoy barbecue sauce among small-plate offerings. Entrees include pancit palabok — thin bean noodles swimming in a decadent crab gravy, topped with a creamy soft egg and sprinkles of crispy crushed chicharrones and glowing smoked trout roe.

On tap guests will find Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion, Schlafly Kolsch and The Veil’s Mai Tai Tastee. Choices in cans and bottles include Evil Twin IPA Kolota, Narragansett Lager, Red Horse, Captain Lawrence Tropigose and Threes Brewing Pilsner. The cocktail menu features eight boozy concoctions including the Plane to Sea — a mix of tequila, Aperol, green chartreuse, papaya, kiwi and Calamansi.

Tiny Victory opens for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays.