Baking Power

tABLEspoons, a baking program of the nonprofit organization The Next Move that helps young adults with developmental disabilities gain employment, is transitioning to a brick-and-mortar space to house their efforts. (Photo courtesy The Next Move)

“When you eat a cookie or dessert, the experience is so joyful. You smile and feel good,” says Elizabeth Redford, executive director and co-founder of The Next Move Program.

The nonprofit organization launched in 2010 and is working to reduce the 70 percent unemployment among rate young adults with developmental disabilities. One of the ways they are doing so is through baking.

“When you think about these young adults with enthusiasm and laughter, they are some of the most joyful people you'll meet,” says Redford. “Pairing that with joyful food is a no-brainer.”

The Next Move plans to open a brick-and-mortar bakery by summer 2019. The vision was inspired by the success of tABLEspoons, a baking program the nonprofit began in 2017.

A partner of the forthcoming bakery along with local farmers market organizers GrowRVA, Sugar Britches Sweets & Treats owner Britt Falabella has a personal connection to The Next Move's mission — her sister is autistic, and Falabella has volunteered with Special Olympics for almost 10 years.

Falabella began to offer hands-on baking lessons through The Next Move, and after one or two classes it was clear this was a special learning experience for the participants. The baking program, tABLEspoons, was born, and the idea for a brick-and-mortar bakery followed.

“You can have a terrible day, and [the students] come in to bake and have an attitude that makes you smile and have a much better day,” says Falabella. “You definitely get way more out of it than you put in, and they have different outlook on life that for most of us would be good to see more often.”

While baking through tABLEspoons, students learn social skills such as teamwork and customer service, kitchen safety, technical processes, and math skills. Eighty percent of Next Move participants have gained employment or acceptance to post-secondary programming.

“There’s a part of the [baking] process that can fit with anyone,” says Redford. “It not only furthers their development, but they feel a great sense of pride, and it uniquely matches their ability.”

Redford describes young adults with developmental disabilities as a diverse population group in terms of race, religion, socioeconomic background and gender identity.

According to Redford, each year thousands of high school students with developmental disabilities, ranging from autism to physical impairments, speech delays, Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome and others, graduate from high school, raising the overwhelming question of what's next for these young people. Their modified diplomas make them ineligible for post-secondary programming or vocational training. Owing to comprehension and communication challenges, the students often function at anywhere from a first- to seventh-grade level.

“There’s a huge sense with these families of 'What happens to my child when I pass? Will they be OK? Will they be independent and feel like they have a place in the community they belong? Will they be able to contribute and do meaningful work?' just like we all want,” explains Redford.

As part of a recent partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, tABLEspoons will be offered as an after-school program through Chesterfield County Public Schools technical centers beginning this fall. The partnership provides grant funding support and allows The Next Move to expand its efforts. Students in the program will participate in hands-on vocational training and even vending at the South of the James Farmers Market, where tABLEspoons is already a frequent vendor.

Students bake twice a week in kitchens at St. Catherine’s School and Independence Golf Club, where Falabella is lead baker. At SOJ they typically offer cookies, their flagship item, along with brownies, tarts, oatmeal cream pies — which have a “cult-like following,” Redford says — and unicorn cookies, a funfetti cookie with sprinkles. The students also bake wholesale items for Capital One and provide baked goods at catered corporate events for companies including SunTrust, Wells Fargo and Genworth.

Thus far Next Move has raised $80,000 for the forthcoming bakery; Redford says their goal is $200,000. Although a space hasn’t yet been acquired, they are seeking a location in Richmond with close proximity to bus lines and parking. It is estimated that the bakery will be open five to six days a week and serve 50 young adults throughout the year through internships in partnership with area school systems.

Redford says the bakery will be multi-functional and provide resources for the students and their families and serve as a hub for disability services and community disability awareness training. Next Move plans to host speakers, panel discussions and film screenings in hopes of fostering dialogue about diversity and developmental disabilities.

“It’s not just about providing opportunities but making the community as a whole aware of this population and their unique needs,” says Redford. “We want to bring people together in a way that we can empower these adults, because they deserve every opportunity.”