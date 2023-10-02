The Next Chapter

× 1 of 2 Expand Inside of Ellwood Thompson's (Photo courtesy of Ellwood Thompson's) × 2 of 2 Expand Ellwood Thompson's founder Rick Hood. He has sold the Carytown grocer after nearly 35 years. (Photo courtesy of Ellwood Thompson's) Prev Next

Ellwood Thompson’s is more than simply an organic grocery store to most Richmonders. For small food startups, it’s a place for their products to get a spotlight and earn shelf cred; for loyal shoppers, a destination for snagging niche, health-aligned products and produce; and years ago, a prime lunch stop for those seeking to load up on veg-friendly fare at the bangin’ hot bar.

But after nearly 35 years, owner Rick Hood, a pioneer of the local food movement, is bidding farewell to the grocer and community hub he helped establish. Ellwood Thompson’s has been acquired by Florida-based Healthier Choices Management Company, with the new owners officially taking over the Carytown anchor on Oct. 1.

“The store has been my life's work,” says Hood, a Richmond native who grew the health-aligned business with a non-GMO foundation into the largest independent organic and natural food store in Virginia. “The leadership team is the strongest it's been in store history. We've enjoyed years of success, a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire staff.”

Founded in 1989 with then-partner Eric Walters, the grocer was originally known as City Market and was located at the corner of Patterson and Libbie avenues. In 1993, it was renamed and relocated to its current location at the edge of Carytown. Following the move to bigger digs, the 20,000-square-foot budding business was catapulted into a new era with Hood as the sole owner.

Hood says of selling Ellwood’s, “It’s a personal decision. I’m ready to retire and move on to something new. This is an excellent opportunity for fresh ideas and perspectives, bringing a different kind of energy to the store.”

That energy comes by way of HCMC, a publicly traded company that specializes in offering healthier alternatives to consumers. Founded in 2005, HCMC is versed in the nutrition and natural food beat, its business portfolio featuring a number of similarly sized and aligned grocers that are comparable to Ellwood's.

“Our model is, we look at banners that are engrained in the community, that are local and that have been in the community for decades and have a relationship with the community. It’s kind of a niche we feel we excel at and the stores excel at,” says Christoper Santi, president and chief operating officer of HCMC. “Ellwood Thompson’s was a perfect fit for us; they fit the mold to a T.”

While Ellwood’s marks HCMC’s first Virginia acquisition, their grocery umbrella includes Ada’s Natural Market, an 18-000-square-foot grocery store in Fort Myers, Florida, that has been around over 30 years, and multiple outposts of Paradise Health & Nutrition in Melbourne, Florida, which opened in 1999. They also own Mother Earth’s Storehouse in the New York's Hudson Valley, a brother-founded market with four decades under its belt, as well as Green's Natural Foods, which has eight locations throughout New York and New Jersey.

Beyond the grocery sector, HCMC sells vitamins and supplements through its subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale Inc., in addition to operating Healthy Choice Wellness centers, which provide services such as IV nutrient drip infusions. They also own 13 vape-related patents and are currently in the midst of a patent infringement lawsuit against R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company over its Vuse Alto e-cigarette.

And while the thought of an out-of-town, unfamiliar company taking over Ellwood’s may raise concerns for longtime shoppers or those who appreciate the spirit of an independent neighborhood grocer, Santi says, “What we consider the perfect goal is to have a customer who shopped at that store for 20 years, be able to walk in that store and not see any change. If that happens, then we have successfully executed our mission.

“We do not change much in the sense of the culture and the banner, and when you get a company that does that, I think it really resonates with the owners who have spent their entire life building a brand,” he continues. “We’re partial to that and understand that, and we do everything in our power, while effectively running the business, to keep everything the same.”

So what does the acquisition mean for Ellwood’s non-GMO and pro-local commitment, as well as its current 87 employees?

While Santi notes that they have only owned the business for 24 hours, he says, “It is our goal in all of our acquisitions to keep things as congruent as possible … and that includes the staff.”

He adds that the size of HCMC, a 400-person company, can potentially allow for more growth for Ellwood’s employees, noting that their vice president of operations, Heather Creighton, was the original owner of Ada’s before she sold the business and settled into her current role.

Earning a reputation as a safe and supportive place for small food startups to land on shelves, the aisles of Ellwood's are a proud showcase of purveyors within 100 miles of the store, and for many edible entrepreneurs, landing a SKU at the grocer was a sign of success. Santi promises that won’t change. “We want to continue to be a platform for local businesses and local entrepreneurs to get their products out in the community,” he says.

As for saying goodbye to Ellwood's and his tenured career in local and organic food, Hood says, “Considering who would take over was a critical decision. After spending time with Healthier Choices Management Company, meeting their employees and understanding their mission, I know they will continue to serve our community — spreading the benefits of wellness in the same way I have.”