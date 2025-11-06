Easy Feast

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Let’s be honest: Life’s busy enough. Instead of sporting an apron and monitoring the kitchen timer this Thanksgiving, sit back, relax and check out our list of local restaurants and markets ready to handle all the heaving lifting. Thanksgiving (Nov. 27 this year) may feel far away, but even procrastinators can agree that planning ahead pays off. From snacks and starters to the bird and sides galore — plus all the pies and desserts — here’s a sampling of options you can order for the upcoming holiday.

On the menu: Mini local market chain Stella’s Grocery is a one-stop shop this Thanksgiving. Meats? Find boneless legs of lamb, turkey breast and honey-glazed ham. Sides? There’s corn pudding, two types of stuffing, sweet potato casserole and haricots verts. Casserole? Greek specialties such as moussaka and pastichio. Desserts? Of course.

Order: Online by Nov. 17

Pickup: Nov. 26 at the Malvern Gardens location

Cost: Varies

On the menu: A family-run affair, Tuckahoe Seafood throws down each year for Turkey Day. Choose from their loaded lineup of hors d’oeuvres, including cracker accompaniments from crab dip to the shrimp cheese ball, along with sides such as lobster mac, Brussels sprouts with cranberries and pecans, and butternut squash and apple casserole. They've also got oysters — briny Chincoteagues and buttery Rappahannocks — available preshucked or on the half shell, a seasonal grapefruit pink peppercorn mignonette, and desserts aplenty.

Order: By Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Give the shop a call at 804-740-1278 or place an order in person.

Pickup: Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cost: Ranges from $1.25 per oyster to $29.99/pound crab dip

On the menu: Bird is the word at this North Side neighborhood market owned by couple Andrew Manning and Hannah Russell. Secure a local turkey from Old Way Farm in King William County via a deposit, and be sure to peruse the store upon pickup to scout out the abundance of Virginia vendors. They also have a bangin’ bottle collection.

Order: By Nov. 17 or until sold out

Pickup: Nov. 24 or 25

Cost: Turkey is $7.49 per pound with a $50 deposit.

On the menu: If you’re on the hunt for fresh fish, turkeys and tenderloins, and a bounty of fixin’s, Patterson Avenue’s Yellow Umbrella checks all the boxes for Thanksgiving-dinner groceries. Find ham biscuits by the dozen, oyster stuffing by the pan, green bean casserole and more. Main courses may be picked up cooked or uncooked. Pro tip: Secure an extra bundle of rolls; there are never enough.

Order: Online or in-store, or call 804-282-9591 by Nov. 19.

Pickup: Nov. 25 or Nov. 26

Cost: Varies

On the menu: If you’re on Team Sweet, your dreams have been answered. Quaint Powhatan cafe and bake shop Fine Creek Provisions is offering traditional pies, breakfast breads such as sweet potato and marble coffee chocolate, six-packs of buttermilk biscuits, French macarons (including fig-cardamom), and cookie trays. Pies are also available in petite 4-inch versions via a sampler pack.

Order: By Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

Pickup: Nov. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. or Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Ranges from $5.25 for biscuits to $25 for a pie

× 1 of 3 Expand A local squash pie from Janet’s Cafe & Bakery (Photo courtesy Janet’s Cafe & Bakery) × 2 of 3 Expand Parkerhouse dinner rolls (Photo courtesy Janet’s Cafe & Bakery) × 3 of 3 Expand An apple-caramel crumble pie from Janet’s Cafe & Bakery (Photo courtesy Janet’s Cafe & Bakery) Prev Next

On the menu: This newly minted, sourdough-focused Forest Hill Avenue cafe from owners Janey Gioiosa and Will Darsie is ringing in its first holiday with a special seasonal menu. Find an apple caramel crumble pie, a squash pie made with produce from Old Tavern Farm that features a graham cracker crust and toasted meringue, sixers of Parker House and cinnamon rolls, and polenta loaves made with grains from Deep Roots Milling. P.S.: Please every relative with the sourdough cinny rolls, trust me.

Order: By Nov. 21 or while supplies last. Give the shop a buzz at 804-368-1085, stop by in person or place an order online.

Pickup: Nov. 25 or 26

Cost: $8 to $36

On the menu: Red chile pork, green chile chicken and guajillo chile mushroom tamales from owner Carlos Ordaz-Nunez. The Mexican-born chef started making the masa-laden corn husks by hand with his aunts two years ago, and they quickly became a seasonal hit. Pro tip: The tamales freeze perfectly and are great to keep stocked for a quick bite. Also find horchata by the quart.

Order: Online by Nov. 23 or in person

Pickup: Nov. 25 during the restaurant’s business hours

Cost: $18 for a half dozen, $30 for a dozen. Salsas are $6.

On the menu: Led by Tra My Anderson, this French bakery with a forthcoming brick-and-mortar space is offering a smattering of sweet and savory treats: a miso caramel apple galette, a showstopping giant apple toaster tart, pecan pie bars, croissant cinnamon rolls, and soft and fluffy tangzhong milk bread dinner rolls. When ordering, there’s an add-on feature that allows shoppers to donate a dessert to the RVA Community Fridge at Studio Two Three in Manchester.

Order: Online by Nov. 21

Pickup: Nov. 26 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Forest Hill area

Cost: Ranges from a $5 baguette to a $30 pie

On the menu: Meats! The Scott’s Addition smokehouse is rising to the occasion with whole birds, hickory- and oak-smoked turkey breasts, prime briskets, and pork shoulders. All options will be chilled and include reheating instructions. Don’t skip the sides — jalapeno mac and cheese, blackstrap molasses collards, and Southern-style cornbread are up for grabs, along with pies, cherry cobbler and housemade gravy.

Order: Online (do it asap)

Pickup: Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: Varies

On the menu: Want to channel your inner Southern grandma with an all-star cast of classics? Ashland’s Homemades by Suzanne is offering an entire turkey dinner, sides, pies and all. Pimento cheese with a sleeve of Ritz? Check. Buttermilk mashed potatoes? Check. Sweet potato casserole studded with tiny marshmallows? Check. Yeast rolls? Yes, ma’am.

Order: Online or call 804-798-8331 by 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 or until sellout

Pickup: Nov. 25 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Ashland location

Cost: Fully prepped dinner for six $204, dinner for 10 $340

On the menu: This Chester-based, French-inspired, women-owned pastry shop has a spread of breads, cheesecakes and pies for Thanksgiving. From oversized brioche cinnamon rolls to a croissant box to a full opera cake and banana cream pie, selections range from classic to decadent.

Order: Online by Nov. 19

Pickup: Nov. 26 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cost: $5.45 to $60

Other Ideas

Snag a pack of either Pimento & Cheddar or Virginia Cheese & Herb gougères from VegTable. The take-and-bake cheese puffs are easy-peasy to make and meant to impress.

Grab a container of Owl Spoon Water Kefir’s Apple Apple or Double Ginger concoctions for a fun, probiotic sip for teetotaling adults or the kiddos. Find at local grocers or at Birdhouse Farmers Market.

Pick up a couple of hand-packed pints from Ruby Scoops, offering fall-inspired flavors such as candied yam and pumpkin butterscotch leading up to the holiday.

Pop by Belmont Butchery (also offering turkeys, ham and porchetta) or Truckle Cheesemongers to curate the ultimate grazing board for you and the squad.

Preorder a dozen bagels (freeze for peak freshness) from Sunday Bagel or Julio’s to give those turkey sandwiches an upgrade.

Peep the Fat Rabbit menu when the bakery drops its first-ever Thanksgiving treats lineup on Nov. 7, with ordering going live Nov. 9.

Restaurants Open for Dining in on Thanksgiving

