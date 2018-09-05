Throw Down on Brown’s

× Expand Stone's Throw Down in RVA brings together beer, bands and food trucks on Brown's Island. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Stone Brewing’s second annual craft beer and music festival benefiting local organizations, “Stone’s Throw Down in RVA,” returns to Brown’s Island Saturday, Sept. 8, from 1:30 to 10 p.m.

“We’re loving being a part of this bustling craft beer scene, and the welcome we received from the community is what inspired us to put on this festival,” says Lizzie Younkin, PR manager for Stone Brewing.

Beer enthusiasts can expect a variety of Virginia breweries to make an appearance, including Champion Brewing, Fair Winds Brewing Company, Smartmouth Brewing, Virginia Beer Co., Beale’s Brewery and Richmond’s Buskey Cider. Stone’s Arrogant Brewing, an affiliated spinoff that launched in 2015 from their popular Arrogant Bastard Ales, will be present, hailing from Escondido, California.

But what’s a cold one without some tasty eats? There will be an array of food trucks at the festival, from Saucy’s BBQ — a Petersburg staple known for their walk-up food stand dishing out ribs and pulled pork and restaurant with a wide craft beer selection — to Carytown Burgers & Fries, street-style tacos from Boka Tako truck, and po’boys and fried bites from Curbside Creations. Attendees seeking lighter fare can visit the Strawberry Street Café food truck along with Goatocado.

Stone’s Throw Down isn't only about the food and beers, it’s also about the tunes.

“We’re taking bold, genre-defying beers, and we’re pairing them thoughtfully with bands that rally this community and that inspire the artists among us,” says Stone Brewing CEO Dominic Engels.

Artists from all along the East Coast — Kenneka Cook, Spooky Cool, Futurebirds, Antibalas — and the nationally acclaimed Drive-By Truckers will perform during the festival, as well as Richmond’s fiercely unique No BS! Brass Band.

“Bands were hand selected in collaboration with our friends at Venture Richmond,” says Younkin. “Our goal was to create an experience that brings the bold and genre-defying qualities of our beers to life with music that reflects the same.”

Other than providing entertainment and brewing big-character, hoppy beer, Stone Brewing is committed to giving back to the community they have been a part of since opening their East Coast outpost in Richmond in 2016. All proceeds from the event are disbursed to local organizations the James River Association, Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, Virginia Capital Trail Foundation and Venture Richmond.

“We have a super talented team, and the community here inspires us to brew great beer and give back to our fans and community,” says Younkin. “It means a lot to us to welcome so many locals out to Brown’s Island and celebrate what we love together — great craft beer and equally badass music!”

Stone's Throw Down in RVA takes place on Brown's Island Saturday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $20 for all-day festivities, and admission is free for children under 12. Gates open at 1 p.m. According to the event website, “Like a good beer buzz, Stone’s Throw Down in RVA happens rain or shine.”