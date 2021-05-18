Another One

× 1 of 6 Expand Stella's Grocery Westhampton is located at 5802 Grove Ave. × 2 of 6 Expand The Westhampton market will feature a meze bar offering a dedicated cocktail menu and small plates. × 3 of 6 Expand The market will be stocked with Greek specialties, along with baked goods, prepared foods, and beer and wine. "Kali orexi" is the Greek equivalent of "bon appetit." × 4 of 6 Expand Located in the Libbie and Grove corridor, the market space is approximately 2,000 square feet. × 5 of 6 Expand Outdoor patio at the market × 6 of 6 Expand Inside the market Prev Next

On Tuesday, May 18, Stella’s Grocery opened the doors of its newest market at 5802 Grove Ave. in the Libbie and Grove corridor. The roughly 2,000-square-foot upscale neighborhood grocer — complete with a coffee and meze bar — brings a local touch to the site formerly occupied by a Starbucks.

“The space became available, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” says Constantine Giavos, son of restaurateurs and market owners Katrina and Johnny Giavos and creative director for the family business.

The location marks the fourth Stella's Grocery for the family, adding to a portfolio that includes the original on Lafayette Street in Malvern Gardens across from the namesake Stella’s restaurant, along with an East Grace Street outpost downtown and another in Scott’s Addition on West Moore Street. A fifth location in the Hill Standard development on Forest Hill Avenue is still in progress, with an opening date to be announced. With the Grove Avenue site’s supreme walkability and close proximity to their restaurant The Continental Westhampton, the Giavoses seized the chance.

“It’s nice to have somewhere where people can grab a spritz and hang out,” Giavos says. “There’s so much foot traffic over here, it kind of feels very European, and so we leaned into that.”

Leaning in includes introducing a meze bar with a set menu dedicated to small, tapas-style plates in addition to cocktails, wine and beer. The addition is unique to the Westhampton location.

“When you walk into a space, sometimes you just have a feeling, and that’s kind of how we operate — whatever the space calls for,” Giavos explains.

Also on deck are the staples found at Stella’s sister markets: prepared food and grab-and-go items from salads to shakers; gourmet Greek dishes and sides; frozen items including spanakopita; and pantry staples such as pasta, coffee and even Stella’s brand olive oil.

While the exact offerings at the meze bar are yet to be determined, guests can expect them to be unveiled within the next month.

“You can come in, grab a drink and have a few small bites,” Giavos says. It’s a “very Greek idea, and at the core of what we do is Greek, so we like to stay true to that.”

Stella's Grocery Westhampton will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.