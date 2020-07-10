State of the Plate

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

I suspect predictive think pieces help us feel a bit more in control when facing seismic changes. We imagine heading into the world prepared and armed with the best foresight, but we're actually taking small, anticipatory glimpses into the future.

My best hope is that this moment becomes a galvanizing call for cities, restaurateurs and designers to rethink how the public buys and enjoys their food. People still need to eat, and they still want fun and connection.

The fate of the restaurant industry remains hazy, along with exactly what reopening entails. So, in the spirit of imagination, and less of prediction, I am going to take a stab at figuring out what going out to eat will mean in this new era of the pandemic.

One thing that seems clear is that the concept of hosting customers indoors will undoubtedly be different. The foundation for the experience has shifted, therefore experience is one of the first things that needs reimagining.

Few restaurants, if any, can survive on major reductions to their usual traffic. Basic operating costs change little between 50 and 100 seats, including paying for the real estate to host diners. Perhaps dining out is no longer dining in. We are still buying food, but how and where it is consumed has changed, and adjustments continue to be made. Ideas that get people out but naturally keep them apart are winners.

Picnics

One thing is clear: Richmonders have rediscovered their parks. (Hooray!) We are biking, walking and driving to local parks with a picnic blanket. Meals designed for eating outdoors make perfect sense. At the park, there is much less anxiety surrounding social distancing, and yet people can still feel like they are in a lively place.

All-season Patios

In Europe, it’s not uncommon to see people dining on restaurant patios in 50-degree weather. Americans have been a bit more resistant to weathering the weather, but that may soon change. I’ll keep my coat on if it means I can have a meal at my favorite spot. Being outside is one of the few places most everyone agrees the risk for virus transmission is decreased, and investing in outdoor public spaces on city property, as well as commandeering on-street parking for parklets — sidewalk extensions that provide more space — are solutions.

Bikes

What do bikes have to do with restaurants? Plenty.

Bike shops across Richmond have seen a serious uptick in sales over recent months. As a result, at many retailers around town, bikes have been on back order for eager customers. People are cooped up and want to exercise. They also want to feel connected to restaurants. A favorite activity pre-pandemic, and especially now, has been embarking on a culinary cruise throughout the city — a stop for coffee, lunch to go or grabbing beers to take home.

Restaurateurs could potentially team up with bicycle advocacy groups to create safe routes, add bike storage or even designate “drive-thru” pickup areas. It makes sense to expand something people are already doing.

Drive-in Movies, Carhops

Events that get people out of their houses yet keep them inside their cars are happening across the country. While some restaurants have adopted drive-up-takeout ventures, others are pushing it a step further and introducing carhops. Perhaps restaurants with parking lots can use those space for intimate, mini drive-in theaters. Dinner and a movie, anyone?

Walk-up Windows

I admit to already having a soft spot for walk-up windows, and now is the perfect time to add one to a space. Takeout is likely to remain a large share of restaurant sales, even after the pandemic has passed. Established in 2016, North End Juice Co.’s Museum District location has successfully built its entire concept on this idea.

Customers want to feel safe, and yes, online ordering works, but it can be cumbersome — a walk-up window is a great alternative.

This is a time of change and uncertainty. It’s also a time of opportunity. We can redefine what it means to be part of a community, appreciate our city in different ways and keep independent restaurants and our dining scene alive and thriving.