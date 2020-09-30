Spice up Your Life

× 1 of 2 Expand The Basic from Coco & Hazel is a cool, over-the-top pumpkin treat. (Photo courtesy Coco & Hazel) × 2 of 2 Expand The Mayor Meats served butternut squash and sage sausage with brown butter-squash puree, seared radicchio and sauteed apples at the Fire, Flour & Fork festival last year. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

Summer might have been a bit of a bust this year, but there’s still hope for fall, with its leaf piles, fire pits and, of course, pumpkin spice. Here are a few local examples of the flavors of fall — brews, treats and stews to get us through.

The Basic

Coco & Hazel

Indulge your most #basic instincts with this pumpkin milkshake, if for no other reason than for the ’Gram. Inspire FOMO among your acquaintances with a shot of this caramel-swirled, graham-cracker-rimmed, pumpkin-cake-mounted beauty.

Ebony Island Hangover

Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar

For every pumpkin-spiced confection, there is an autumnal antidote. With fall root vegetables like carrot and beet, plus sweet apples and a tangy wake-up call from ginger, orange and lemon, this cold-pressed juice from Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar is it.

Sweet Potato Pie Stout

Steam Bell Beer Works

It’s a frothy, alcoholic dessert in a glass that conjures memories of sweet potato pie topped with toasted marshmallow fluff. Sweet, yes, but also pleasantly complex thanks to cinnamon, nutmeg and Jamaican allspice. And best of all, you can get a 32-ounce growler delivered right to your door.

Butternut-sage Sausage

The Mayor Meats

Elected by popular vote, The Mayor Meats is rewarding his constituents with a seasonal Autumn Olive Farms pork sausage accented with warm fall spices, butternut squash and fresh sage. Pick up a pack at the Birdhouse Farmers Market or order online.

Pumpkin-espresso Chocolate-chip Bread

Two and a Half Irishmen

Sometimes pumpkin and its entourage of spices can find harmony with chocolate, and when those particular worlds combine, look out. With a hint of espresso throughout, this treat is part of the complete balanced breakfast we’ve heard so much about.

Brunswick Stew

Smohk Barbecue

While this is the season of pumpkins and other gourds, let’s not forget that it’s also officially stew season, and in this corner of Virginia, that means Brunswick stew. Smohk’s chicken and pork version nabbed honors from USA Today as the Readers Choice favorite Brunswick Stew in Virginia, and that’s no easy feat with such a storied recipe.

Rum Barrel Pumpkin Stout

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

This barrel-aged farmhouse ale is a whole mood, and that mood is wearing flannel pajamas and watching the National Dog Show for the second time in one day because it’s Thanksgiving, damnit. With sweet notes of pumpkin spice and a smooth, rummy finish, this fall classic makes a great hostess gift, especially if you’re coming to my house (which you’re not because COVID, but remember it for next year).

Double Pumpkin Cronut

Idle Hands Bread Company

Idle Hands has picked up where Dominique Ansel’s famed cronut left off and made it autumnal, with a double injection of pumpkin. While not a regular menu feature, this special will surely make a few more appearances throughout the season.