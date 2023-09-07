Richmond Food News: Sept. 7-13

× Expand If these dinner rolls have you feeling some type of way, continue onward for at least a baker’s dozen ways to get your grub on. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Oh, Em, Gee

There is something supremely nostalgic about an oatmeal cream pie, and for Erin Kennedy, the hand-held confections spark an even deeper sentiment. Inspired by a shared love with her late uncle for the sweet treats, and after several years of perfecting the recipe, Kennedy will introduce OMG OCPs, an oatmeal cream pie bake shop in Shockoe Bottom, in the coming weeks. (Richmond magazine)

Short, Sweet Season

Pawpaw-palooza, commence! The brief time of year when the catch-’em-while-you-can tropical fruits make their appearance is upon us. Forager and writer Bird Cox has tips on how to score the native delicacy, deets on Powhatan’s inaugural Pawpaw Festival, and a sweet and easy recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Master Chef

In July, the dining community lost longtime chef Paul Elbling, best known for his landmark restaurant, La Petite France, which had a nearly 40-year run. My colleague/Richmond history buff Harry Kollatz Jr. and I take a trip down memory lane, catching up with Elbling’s old pals to talk fly-fishing adventures, Guinness World Records and the chef’s ever-present toque. (Richmond magazine)

‘Hot and Fresh’

There are people who come to farmers markets seeking produce, others who are there to browse, and then there’s a couple hundred who arrive with something sweet in mind: JC Desserts’ cronuts. The hybrid baked good has ignited a local cronut craze, drawing lines and visitors from across the state and adding an unexpected layer to owner Justin Ross’ dessert business. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Enjoy the food, music and culture of Egypt at the fourth Egyptian Festival, coming to St. Mary & St. Philopater Mercurius Coptic Orthodox Church in Henrico Sept. 16-17.

If there is one thing I am always on the prowl for, it’s a good bagel. On Sept. 17, pop-up Sunday Bagels will bring its generously studded delights with crunchy exteriors to Celladora Wines.

Grab a couple pals and prepare to get pickin’ — blue crabs are on the menu for Get Tight Lounge’s Sept. 24 Chesapeake Crab Feast. The retro concept will also be slingin’ fresh Orange Crush cocktails and fixin’s.

Located only 10 minutes outside the city, Celeste Farms just rolled out nearly a dozen new dates for its idyllic farm-to-table dinner series.

Brunch It Up

RVA Brunch Weekend is back for its sixth edition Sept. 9-10, boasting Bennies, bloodies and beyond. A portion of proceeds from the choose-your-own adventure weekend, featuring participating restaurants from Blue Atlas to Liberty Public House, will benefit the Richmond SPCA.

This weekend, 1115 Mobile Kitchen is cruising into Sunday Funday brunch-style. The vegan-friendly food truck plans to park at newly opened Gramophone winery on Sept. 10 starting at noon with a menu of blueberry doughnuts, triple chicken minis and the Monte Crispo sandwich.

How would hosts describe Brunch on the Plaza? Think family reunion meets backyard cookout. Check out local food trucks and dance away the Sunday scaries at the al fresco affair on Sept. 10.

Spirits and Suds

A showcase of boozy talent from across the commonwealth, the Sept. 9 Virginia Spirits Expo marks the largest single-day gathering of distilleries in the state.

Find Catoctin Creek, Ironclad Distillery Co., Virginia Distillery Co., and Richmond-based Reservoir Distillery and Virago Spirits at Virginia Distilled, a sampling event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture Sept. 9.

The Veil Brewing Co. is throwing down with an all-day block party in Scott’s Addition. On the menu: bites from Nokoribi, TBT El Gallo, Kwam’s Chicken Project, High Roller Lobster Co. and Snow Blind.

Trek to Dover Hall in Manakin-Sabot Sept. 10 for the inaugural Richmond West Trail Craft Beverage Showcase, a 12-strong lineup of cideries, breweries, wineries and distilleries located west of the city.

ICYMI

Gold Lion Community Cafe, a coffee shop and vegetarian eatery with plans for an adjoining cocktail bar, is spilling into Manchester in the former Brewer’s Cafe space. (Richmond magazine)

The results of our 36th annual Best & Worst reader survey are in, serving up edible intel from around the region. (Richmond magazine)

With temps still lingering in the 90s, don’t say goodbye to summer quite yet, especially when Brazilian lemonade, Italian ice and a seafood sampler await on our sip- and snack-heavy end-of-season agenda. (Richmond magazine)

A 77-year-old retiree has one mission in mind: Take food to people who need it. (Richmond magazine)

Taking over the recently vacated Wooden Spoon building on Patterson Avenue in the coming months, Lalo’s Margaritas Mexican Grill marks restaurateur Eduardo “Lalo” Macias’ seventh venture in the area. (Richmond BizSense)

The crew behind Royal Pig is channeling its alter ego, King Kaiju, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Cobra Burger. Combining Asian flavors and the chefs’ backgrounds in French and German cuisines, the bar food-esque sandwich pop-up teases a dry-fried eggplant sando and Khmer chili dog.

Daiquiris for $5, a classic cocktail lineup dubbed “Six for $6!” and a bartender-chosen drink of the week — channeling 2010 prices, The Emerald Lounge’s new happy hour is here to quench our thirst.

Upcoming Events