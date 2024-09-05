Richmond Food News: Sept. 5-11

× Expand Head below for a fresh and crispy take on the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Keep It Rolling’

North Side residents and area bagel fanatics, rejoice: Spreadable, schmearable, boiled and baked rounds are making their way to Brookland Park Boulevard, where Pizza Bones owner Ashley Patino is partnering with Brooklyn-born Noah Bowman to introduce Julio’s Bagels by the end of the year. (Richmond magazine)

Dining Plan(ning)

Food that feeds the masses — served on cafeteria trays to swarms of college students each day — may not bring to mind top-notch cuisine or unwavering hospitality, but with a focus on variety and fresh ingredients and a team ranging from a dietitian to a pastry chef (and the legendary Peaches), VCU Dining Services is seeking to level up its dining hall fare. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

In our latest edition of local food faves, find a bulky, certified flavor bomb from a taqueria channeling Jalisco, Mexico; a simple and satisfying noodle dish from a beer-ific Vietnamese standby; and a superior sub scored via drive-thru. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

RVA Brunch Weekend, a multiday fundraiser for the Richmond SPCA, is back Sept. 6-8. Friday brings block party vibes, while Saturday and Sunday diners can get their brunch on at 30 participating restaurants, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the nonprofit animal rescue. Noteworthy: The event has raised over $124,000 during its lifetime.

A showcase and sampling of the state’s boozy purveyors, including Virago Spirits and Catoctin Creek, Virginia Distilled on Sept. 14 marks the largest single-day gathering of distilleries in the commonwealth.

Encounter 2.0 is upon us! The natural wine fair (Virginia’s first) debuted last year and brought producers and vintners from across the world to little old Richmond. The gathering returns Sunday, Nov. 10, and tickets are currently on sale.

Long in the Tooth

Let’s a raise a glass to the real ones — long-standing restaurants that have earned institution status. Through a new legacy membership program, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Tourism Association plans to recognize restaurants across the state (including Fan refuge Joe’s Inn) that have been a part of the community for more than 50 years. The organization will launch an application portal Sept. 12. (News release)

ICYMI

Layne Montgomery will realize her gelato dreams in Lakeside this weekend, serving up small-batch, naturally vegan scoops from the new brick-and-mortar location of Davvero Gelato. (Richmond magazine)

A longtime dough fan has rolled out a pop-up dedicated to pretzels dubbed Butter Boys. Catch the concept at DawnStar Video Games Sept. 7, Truckle Cheesemongers Sept. 28 and The Veil’s Lager World Oct. 12. (Richmond magazine)

Dabbling in unique treats, micro-baker Hart’s Provisions is establishing a loyal fan base. (Richmond magazine)

Lotte Plaza Market’s food court just got sweeter. The popular French-Korean bakery chain Tous les Jours has debuted an outpost inside the 45,000-square-foot grocery store.

Cues that it’s officially fall: flannels all day, pumpkin spice everything and the VisArts Chili Throwdown. The annual event is back Oct. 4 with tickets on sale now. Sample selections from Jamaica House, ZZQ, Royal Pig and more before casting a vote for the chili champ. P.S.: I’ll be judging the event along with Richmond Times-Dispatch Dining Critic Justin Lo and small-biz supporter Elaine Digges, aka @miss_elaine_neous on Instagram.

Can Can Cafe, located inside the Library of Virginia, has shuttered. The announcement comes soon after Can Can Brasserie was sold to the Housepitality Group (owners of The Boathouse, Casa Del Barco and Island Shrimp Co.).

Last week, Aussie genre-bending band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard rocked Brown’s Island for a super sweaty show. Not only did they eat from a sack of rotisserie chicken multiple times throughout the concert (dubbing it a “bachelor’s handbag”), they ended up at Carver bar Cobra Cabana.

Lamplighter Coffee Co., a veteran on the local coffee scene, is eighty-sixing online ordering. Starting this Saturday, the shop will offer walk-in service only, bypassing technology to ensure a more streamlined experience.

The Mantu Express is now open at 11636 W. Broad St., taking over the former Two Guys Pizza Location. The fast-casual spot serves an all-day buffet of Afghan food, along with pizza.

Upcoming events