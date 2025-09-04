Richmond Food News: Sept. 4-10

Please enjoy this condensed edition of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation.

× Expand Cocktails from The Emerald Lounge in Union Hill

Now Serving ...

Korean and Venezuelan pastry shops. An Italian market and takeout joint. Thai, Indian and Chinese restaurants, plus the relocation and return of a Japanese street food favorite. Check out seven new eateries around town that await your visit.

Open Invitation

A bad cup of coffee at a 12-step meeting led a Virginia Commonwealth University professor to partner with the school’s Rams in Recovery program to introduce Recovery Roast. Serving up sips across campus from the Free Hot Coffee bicycle, the project aims to spark conversation surrounding sobriety.

Best Bites

Standout appetizers and a savory Indian entree make the cut in our latest collection of unforgettable local eats.

ICYMI