Richmond Food News: Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Come ready to feast, because this week's Food News is packed with fresh spots, special beer releases and all the seasonal fun.

We Can Can Do It

Calling all biblio- and Francophiles: A forthcoming downtown concept is combining books and plenty of butter. In the coming weeks, Parisian-inspired Can Can Brasserie plans to introduce a weekday cafe inside the Library of Virginia. Dubbed Can Can Cafe, this taste of the Carytown favorite will serve coffee, pastries and desserts, in addition to simple salads and French classics such as jambon beurre, aka ham with butter. P.S.: Pear upside-down cake is totally a thing, and Can Can pastry chef Ben Hill shares the recipe.

Get Down Tonight

This week, we’re bridging the bar and music beats for the love of disco. Ordering food for large groups of people and picking the perfect song to set the mood are among life’s greatest responsibilities, and Love Club founders Constantine Giavos, son of Richmond restaurateurs Katrina and Johnny Giavos, and Alex Delany, a food and beverage consultant formerly with Bon Appetit, have been entrusted with both. Pairing groovy tunes and special cocktails, the duo bring their traveling DJ set to The Jungle Room at Sabai this weekend. (Richmond magazine)

When You’re Strange

The spooky time of year is headed our way, which means welcoming a bit of the unusual into our lives for the sake of the season. In the Open Tab feature for our October issue, Bird Cox went trick-or-treating for out-of-the-ordinary cocktails — we’re talking ingredients from a Dr. Pepper reduction to banana and curry. Bonus: Recipes are included. (Richmond magazine)

Get Juicy

Not your average grape, Concords are a juicy sign of fall. Writer Stephanie Ganz shares her knowledge of the Massachusetts-born fruit and its humble beginnings, along with places to find it around town, in beer and a boozy beverage called Big Dino. (Richmond magazine)

Sweetness and Light

A celebration of light and love, Diwali is India’s biggest festival of the year, and in our October issue, baker Keya Wingfield talks about her history with the upcoming holiday. In this online sneak peek, she shares a recipe for coconut-cheesecake laddoos, a round, sweet snack. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Carytown neighbors The Broken Tulip and Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery are joining forces for a night of witchy wonder, a taproom dinner on Halloween. Tickets go on sale soon.

ICYMI

Whisk bakery has introduced a second outpost, offering customer faves such as croissants and macarons alongside sandwiches and salads in the West End. (Richmond magazine)

The duo behind Charlottesville-based coffee company JBird Supply are expanding their buzzy business into RVA with market appearances. Try their honey-lavender latte (I dig it iced) for a little Birdhouse Farmers Market afternoon boost. (Richmond magazine)

Pickled beets with goat cheese, charred caulilini, a little barbecue ranch — however you like to pack in the produce, we support all the salads on the spectrum. (Richmond magazine)

Remember the hot-pot spots we teased you with around this time last year? Grab a pal or three and prepare for the choose-your-own-adventure dining experience at Hot Pot 757 Henrico, located at 7502 W. Broad St. The concept is the latest from Raymond Xiao, owner of mini-chain Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar and the original Hot Pot 757 in Virginia Beach. (Richmond magazine)

The State Fair of Virginia is in town through Oct. 2, and if you forgot how much childlike glee a funnel cake and a ride on the swings can offer, I have a photo roundup to remind you. (Richmond magazine)

After closing its indoor space for the entirety of the pandemic, Lamplighter Coffee Roasters recently welcomed guests back inside the cafe. To handle the adjustment, online ordering will be eighty-sixed this weekend and resume Monday.

Smack dab in the middle of the Fan, 3 Monkeys, the Main Street bar known for its happy hours, is undergoing a refresh following a change in ownership and management team.

Broad Rock Road dive bar-meets-barbecue joint The Pitts has officially shut down the smoker. Owner Lisa Ann Peters announced the closure via Facebook.

Brooklyn, New York’s Win Son Bakery is heading south. On Saturday, the Taiwanese-inspired shop brings its milk buns and millet mochi doughnuts to Yellow Umbrella Provisions, selling $20 boxes of treats during the cash-only pop-up.

Prized for their get-’em-while-you-can seasonality and meaty, robust flavor, wild chanterelles make their way into an upcoming release at Fine Creek Brewing Co. The Powhatan brewery will tap the Allegheny Highlands Chanterelle Farmhouse Ale this weekend during its Oktoberforest event.

Hog on the Hill has been postponed due to a 100% forecast of heavy rain this weekend. Stay tuned for more details on the rescheduled date.

