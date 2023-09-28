Richmond Food News: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation.
Organic Evolution
Now open at Stony Point Fashion Park, Lyra’s Natural Kitchen leans into healthy eating with a Southern touch, offering everything from vegan mac and cheese to organic chicken and fixin’s and a wallet-friendly kids menu. Bonus: Breakfast all day.
Hallmarks of Autumn
While coffee shops might be pumpkin-heavy in their celebrations of the season, local watering holes are here for the apple lovers among us, with a bushel of apple-forward cocktails and ciders.
Seasonal Starter
An online extra from our upcoming October issue, this recipe for loaded sweet potato skins is a great choice for a cozy app-inspired dinner, or scale up the recipe and serve them to a crowd on game day.
ICYMI
- Foraging and brewing with local ingredients, four Virginia breweries are participating in a project with The Nature Conservancy dubbed OktoberForest, celebrating Virginia’s varied and beautiful land and waterways.
- Apples are hitting their annual peak; get the lowdown on the beloved fruit, from shopping and cooking tips to a local food truck serving up fresh apple cider doughnuts.
- Baker Erin Kennedy will introduce OMG OCPs, an oatmeal cream pie-focused bake shop in Shockoe Bottom, on Oct. 7.
- A look back at special sips featured during this year’s Negroni Week, the national drink-a-palooza dedicated to the classic Italian cocktail.
Upcoming Events
- State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park (through Oct. 1): Enjoy a festive dose of deep-fried, stick-based cuisine.
- Mid-Autumn Festival: A Celebration Under the Moonlight, The Veil Brewing Co. (Sept. 28): A collaborative event celebrating cultural traditions across Asia
- Octoberfest, Blue Atlas (Sept. 29-30): The Fulton Hill restaurant undergoes a tap takeover by Triple Crossing Beer, with food and drink specials throughout.
- Sprezza Panino Pop-up, 111 Virginia St. (Sept. 30): Taking it back to how it all began, Sprezza introduces a menu dedicated to authentic Italian sandwiches.
- TBT El Gallo Bell, Tabol Brewing (Sept. 30): Live mas with riffs on fast-food favorites from Taco Bell.
- 2nd Annual Oktoberfest, Stone Brewing Richmond (Sept. 30): Stone’s German-inspired beers, live music and contests to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control
- Festival of Grapes & Hops, Old Town Harbor Festival Park (Sept. 30): Head to Petersburg for an all-day affair with local wineries, breweries and food vendors.
- Brunch & Cocktails Demo Class, The Kitchen Classroom (Oct. 1): Learn how to whip up bite-sized biscuits, cheese grits souffle and cocktails.
- ¡Virginia Fiesta!, Science Museum of Virginia (Oct. 1): A celebration of science and culture in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, food trucks included
- October Cooking Class: Fall Tapas, Mise en Place (Oct. 3): Social Club RVA takes over the kitchen to highlight fall favorite dishes.
