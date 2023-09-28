Richmond Food News: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation.

Organic Evolution

Now open at Stony Point Fashion Park, Lyra’s Natural Kitchen leans into healthy eating with a Southern touch, offering everything from vegan mac and cheese to organic chicken and fixin’s and a wallet-friendly kids menu. Bonus: Breakfast all day.

Hallmarks of Autumn

While coffee shops might be pumpkin-heavy in their celebrations of the season, local watering holes are here for the apple lovers among us, with a bushel of apple-forward cocktails and ciders.

Seasonal Starter

An online extra from our upcoming October issue, this recipe for loaded sweet potato skins is a great choice for a cozy app-inspired dinner, or scale up the recipe and serve them to a crowd on game day.

ICYMI

Foraging and brewing with local ingredients, four Virginia breweries are participating in a project with The Nature Conservancy dubbed OktoberForest, celebrating Virginia’s varied and beautiful land and waterways.

Apples are hitting their annual peak; get the lowdown on the beloved fruit, from shopping and cooking tips to a local food truck serving up fresh apple cider doughnuts.

Baker Erin Kennedy will introduce OMG OCPs, an oatmeal cream pie-focused bake shop in Shockoe Bottom, on Oct. 7.

A look back at special sips featured during this year’s Negroni Week, the national drink-a-palooza dedicated to the classic Italian cocktail.

Upcoming Events

