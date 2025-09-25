Richmond Food News: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

× Expand Scoop up a fresh helping of Food News below.

With Good Grace

Chef Jessica Wilson has clocked in for cheffing stints in New York City eateries, on yachts in the Mediterranean and aboard trains around the world. Now, she’s introducing her own place in Richmond. After working to bring her concept of farmhouse cookery to life for the past six years, she has at last reached a turning point. Today, Sept. 25, Wilson will debut Grace, a wood-fired, produce-forward restaurant steered by the seasons at 6919 Patterson Ave. in the former Odyssey and Billy Pie space. (Richmond magazine)

Set Sail

Stepping inside Bar Buoy feels like a dockside fever dream, and the casual, fish shack-inspired restaurant from Brittanny Anderson is officially open in Scott’s Addition. The chef-owner bid farewell to Brenner Pass last month, flipping the space into a seaside-themed ode to her family and the waterways of Virginia. On the menu, find fried sandwiches, Southern-inspired snacks and shellfish, along with crushable cocktails and beers on tap. As for the vibe, envision a fun visit to Grandma’s house in Urbanna with nostalgic, cheeky touches including fish on the wall and lager bottles branded with “Salty B----.” (Richmond magazine)

New in North Side

Morty’s Market & Deli made its debut this week at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., helmed by Jay Bayer — also of Bingo Beer Co. and owner of the shuttered Saison and Saison Market — and Adam Stull — half the duo behind Cambodian-inspired pop-up Royal Pig. The eatery blends Balkan and Eastern European fare, boasting focaccia sandos such as porchetta with pickled fennel and orange aioli and shareable dishes including mamaliga (polenta, red sauce and cevapi), plus plenty of spritzes and wine. (Richmond magazine)

Grain of Salt

When it comes to cocktails, salt is an essential ingredient in a number of classics. But beyond the typical tipples, how does the flavor enhancer bring pizazz to a drink? Writer Bird Cox shouts out three sips that showcase salt, including a briny beverage at Slack Tide Fish Co., a plum-tinged concoction at Grisette and a last call for summer at Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Each month, we chronicle a longtime favorite on the Richmond restaurant scene that has been around 15 years or longer. Serving pies in South Side since 1981, Sergio’s Italian Restaurant is a certified cheesy hub. We caught up with the Conigliaro family to chat generational ties, favorite dishes and growing the brand. (Richmond magazine)

Another One

Restaurateurs and spouses Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey will unveil their latest addition to the Lindsey Food Group, an homage to Mike’s father and the Blackwell neighborhood dubbed Bolo’s Eatery, on Friday, Sept. 26. Remember the Dogtown Brewing Co. building on Hull Street that had been sitting empty since 2019? The Lindseys have brought it back to life, partnering with Black-owned Brainstorm Brewhouse to introduce a sudsy, Southern-inspired, double-decker concept complete with rooftop bar. Expect fried yardbirds, local oysters, burgers and brews.

ICYMI

Skip the school lunch line and pack these locally made A-plus eats instead. (Richmond magazine)

Self-taught family farmers put sustainably grown fungi on RVA plates. (Richmond magazine)

Play Ball: After sitting vacant since the closure of The Coop, the graffiti-covered abandoned building at 2601 W. Cary St. is getting some action. Naveen Sadana, the owner of Carytown Indian Cuisine and Jannat Indian Cuisine, plans to introduce West Cary Sports Bar in the coming weeks. (Richmond BizSense)

In With the New: Speaking of sitting vacant, the shuttered Mike’s Jazz Cafe building has been getting a bit of action, according to social media reports. Stay tuned for more details on Cahoots, a neighborhood bar looking to open in the so-called “cursed” location. Helming the venture is David DeLuca, who formerly operated two Los Angeles-based projects called Ham and Eggs and LA Wine.

Vegetation Celebration: Veg heads, rejoice: Richmond VegFest is upon us, and it’s a feast of plant-based bites and bevs from near and far. On Sept. 28 from noon to 6 p.m., Byrd Park will host the 22nd annual gathering, considered one of the country’s longest-running events of its kind.

Farewell, Fam: The days to visit Mechanicsville’s Pad Thai before it switches hands are dwindling. The family-run restaurant known for its herb and pepper garden outside and hole-in-the-wall feel will have new ownership beginning Oct. 1. After 20 years, current owner Tom Sangkum is stepping away.

Brine Time: Eating oysters during months that end in “R” is considered old wisdom with today’s cultivation practices, but an upcoming annual event is still a prime time to slurp down all the bivalves your heart desires. Oct. 1-7, Oyster Week RVA encourages diners to enjoy locally grown bivalves at participating spots, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Community Support: Longtime Birdhouse Farmers Market vendor Chris Vaughn, the always-smiling owner of Cabbage Hill Farm and Zesto Pesto, has been diagnosed with an untreatable cancer. He has been moved into hospice care, and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support the family and cover expenses.

Upcoming Events