Richmond Food News: Sept. 22-28

Whisked Away

Known for its massive macarons, pink branding and flaky croissants, Whisk bakery has unveiled a sister outpost in the West End. New owner Billy Bryan took over the original Shockoe Bottom location in March and has been rising to the occasion ever since. (Richmond magazine)

A Buzz-worthy Pair

Coffee has a way of brining like-minded people together. After originally meeting at a cafe, Cheryl (the “Bird”) and Jon (the “J”) Robison launched a buzzy business together more than a decade later. Now partners in work and life, the duo behind JBird Supply can be found selling beans and cold brews at the Birdhouse Farmers Market. (Richmond magazine)

Suddenly Salad

The word “salad” can be interpreted rather broadly, from savory to sweet and everywhere in between. In this month’s 5 Faves, as we bid farewell to summer and beckon fall, writer Genevelyn Steele hunts down a collection of produce-packed dishes, including fresh tabbouleh at a low-key shawarma spot and a make-your-own bowl situation at a California-style taqueria. (Richmond magazine)

Let It Grow

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex will soon call Richmond home. The $300 million Meadowville project will specialize in growing Driscoll’s strawberries. (Richmond BizSense)

Love, Tito’s Block to Block — a nationwide community garden and farm program that partners with local nonprofits — paid a visit to Richmond’s Shalom Farms to implement major upgrades to the Northside urban green space. (News release)

Wine in Mind

Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey and Can Can Brasserie. What do they all have in common? On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Carytown restaurant will host its first wine dinner, channeling all the big waves of the 1991 classic “Point Break,” from the menu to wine pairings from Terroirizer.

Curious oenophiles, hop in the car for a mini road trip to Charlottesville on Sunday, Oct. 23. Dubbed Two Up, Wine Down, the inaugural vino-forward festival will be “shining a spotlight on BIPOC wine professionals, enthusiasts and allies” throughout the state. Partners include Richmond’s Richwine and The Verasion Project, and advance tickets start at $15.

I Scream, You Scream

Skipping dinner and heading straight for dessert, Sweet Wynn’s schools students on the craft of ice cream making. Relocating from Midlothian, the business has found a new home to host workshops at 1209 E. Main St.

Serving scoops from Madison, Wisconsin — the heart of America’s dairyland — and hailing from West Point, where the original shop opened in 2020, ice cream shop The Lazy Cow will soon make its area debut. Owner and Mechanicsville native Amanda Franklin is returning to her roots with a second sweet outpost at 7038 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

ICYMI

Extra juicy and with a deep vermillion color, the nearly extinct Red-N-Sweet watermelon is making a comeback in the commonwealth. (Richmond magazine)

Ames Russell of AR’s Hot Southern Honey reveals how to spice up dishes with his heat-kissed condiment in the recently released “Hot Honey Cookbook,” featuring locally sourced recipes from spoonbread to s’mores. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with longtime local farmer Amy Hicks of Amy’s Garden in our latest Spotlight; the grower mentions ciders, carbs and cheese as bright spots in her life. (Richmond magazine)

Nostalgic candy store chain Rocket Fizz is closing its Carytown store at the end of September after a seven-year run. (Richmond BizSense)

A local caterer and financier have joined forces to introduce a forthcoming jazz lounge. Taking over the shuttered Spoonbread Bistro space in the Fan, Mike’s Jazz Cafe plans to get groovin’ in the coming months with a focus on music and soul food. (Richmond BizSense)

Raise a pint of Paulaner at Maymont’s first ever Bavarian-style Bier-Garden this weekend, Sept. 23-24. Local brews will be flowing, and guests can look forward to brats via the Mayor, schnitzel and charcuterie from Capital Ale House, and more. (News release)

Following a two-year hiatus, the RVA East End Festival is back in action Sept. 24. The benefit to support Richmond Public Schools students in the East End promises a full day of live music, food trucks and vendors. (Richmond magazine)

Last call for Kitchen 64 — when September ends, the Arthur Ashe Boulevard eatery from Johnny and Katrina Giavos will shut its doors for good.

With an ampersand-accented name, Butcher & Bird is the latest venture from husband-and-wife team Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey. The restaurateurs teased their new catering company specializing in smoked meats and fried chicken on Instagram. P.S.: Stay tuned for more details on the pair’s soon-to-open ML Steakhouse.

RVA Love

How many edible adventures can one pack into 24 hours in Richmond? Eater D.C. recently took on the tasty task, laying out a solid itinerary and enjoying everything from pierogis at Jewish deli Perly’s to cocktails at Jackson Ward’s Saison.

