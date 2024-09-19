Richmond Food News: Sept. 19-25

× Expand Read on for a feast of the latest Food News, including the return this weekend of St. Benedict’s annual Oktoberfest. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Time to Flourish

Chainey Kuykendall, a sous chef at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts who creates delicacies for its Floris tearoom, is a regional finalist in an international cooking competition, vying for glory against cohorts who hail from Michelin-starred restaurants across the country. In a showcase of young talent, she takes a dish inspired by her personal story to the global stage. (Richmond magazine)

Shine On

We could all use a dash of feel-good vibes with our drip, and Manchester’s Gold Lion Community Cafe is serving them up daily. On the verge of its first anniversary, the safe space and community-focused cafe from owners Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani has embraced the essence of coffee shops. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Human Kind Foods

There’s nothing like a crunchy, healthy snack, and if it’s portable and poppable, even better. Checking all the boxes is Richmond-based Human Kind Foods, helmed by Adriane Gless, whose nutrient-packed seed balls and blends come in flavors including cranberry-tangerine and ginger-cardamom. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

For folks itching to hit the road, and maybe peep some leaves, the mountains of Sperryville are calling. On Oct. 13, Sumac will host “Too Many Cooks,” a joining of forces in the wood-fired kitchen including Richmond chefs Matt Brusca of Alewife, Leah Branch of The Roosevelt and Hans Doxzen of Quarter Horse.

Hot off the release of her new cookbook, “Our South: Black Food Through My Lens,” acclaimed North Carolina chef, James Beard Award finalist and former “Top Chef” contestant Ashleigh Shanti is celebrating in Richmond with a special brunch Oct. 20. Snag tickets for the event at Lillian held in partnership with Fountain Bookstore.

RVADine Adieus and Debuts

The owner of Arthur Ashe Boulevard sushi den Fighting Fish is adding to his portfolio. Jay Ko plans to open Goldwing, a cocktail- and dessert-centric concept next door. (Richmond BizSense)

After outgrowing its former Jackson Ward space, comfort food staple Southern Kitchen will reopen in expanded digs at Stony Point Fashion Park — hello, ample parking.

Charlottesville-born bowl chain Roots Natural Kitchen is eyeing expansion and announced it will be bringing its fast-casual venture to Midlothian. The forthcoming outpost will mark the third Richmond-area location for the growing biz.

Jackson Ward’s Mexican American mashup Sincero will close its doors on Sept. 29. The beloved pop-up and former Hatch Local vendor just opened its turned brick-and-mortar space in November. Stop by for a Brazilian lemonade or Funny Feet cocktail and pair it with ribs or a tostado.

In the coming weeks, Barrio Taqueria + Tequila and its swirly soft serve margaritas will say adios. Following the sale of the Richmond Restaurant Group concept a few months ago to 3 Monkeys owner Ramy Yacoub, he says he has a “bigger vision for the building.”

ICYMI

Merging a love for roasting with a background in engineering and bartending, owner Piyush Jessani of mobile concept Pi’s Coffee infuses his beverages with flavors from India. (Richmond magazine)

Catch up with Mise En Place owner and culinary instructor Christine Wansleben. (Richmond magazine)

From a tote built for bottles to a classic diner mug, rep your favorite restaurants via merch with attitude. (Richmond magazine)

Prep the munchies and find a watching companion, because Food Network competition series “Last Bite Hotel” premieres Sept. 24 with a familiar face on the small screen (check out season 18 of “Top Chef”). Restaurateur Brittanny Anderson — the force behind Richmond’s Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Pink Room — is one of eight chefs battling it out in the inaugural season of the limited-ingredient series.

Fans of signature flavors including Just Ask and Ukrop’s Rainbow Cookie, here’s an extra reason to go score a scoop at Gelati Celesti: On Friday, Sept. 20, the Richmond-based ice cream purveyor celebrates 40 years in business with 40-cent scoops. (News release)

A three-ingredient classic, bitter and balanced Negronis are having their annual moment. Now through Sept. 22, participating bars and restaurants from Laura Lee’s to Fanboy will whip up riffs for the globally celebrated Negroni Week. P.S.: A portion of Negroni sales goes toward the Slow Food movement.

The Kitchen Classroom announced it has acquired RVA Food Safety LLC, which means they can host ServeSafe Manager classes and testing. In Virginia, restaurant and industry professionals have to renew their ServeSafe certifications every five years, so having a dedicated place to take classes will make it easier for more people to get and keep their certifications. (News release)

If you’ve walked along the James River in recent weeks, chances are there were ground scores aplenty, with Virginia-native pawpaws dotting the trails. The foraged fruits make a fleeting appearance every year, and if you’ve wanted to dive deeper, the Pawpaw Festival in Powhatan is back for its second year.

Following a recent break-in, Forest Hill dive bar The Locker Room is selling shirts to commemorate the thwarted theft that resulted in paper clips being stolen.

A longtime contributing illustrator at Richmond magazine — often responsible for the portraits in our monthly Spotlight feature, including these warm and whimsical depictions of the farmers at Village Garden and star mixologist Steve Yang — artist Abby Giuseppe recently had her work featured in the Los Angeles Times in a piece on Emmy predictions.

Upcoming Events