Richmond Food News: Sept. 14-20

× Expand Cold noodles, hot bagels and fresh debuts — scroll below to find all the RVADine happenings. (Photo by Eileen Mellon

Commit to the Bit

There’s something to be said about embracing a theme, as the crew behind Shift Meal can attest. Helmed by a foursome of friends, the ever-changing pop-up that debuted in May gets into character for each event, from channeling an old-school pizza shop to an upcoming “Back 2 School” night featuring childhood-inspired dishes paired with cocktails. A little silly and a lot of fun, the new concept is making waves. (Richmond magazine)

Sunday Service

Every Sunday, the family-run Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe in Jackson Ward offers a taste of culture through its weekly coffee ceremonies. An opportunity to slow down and connect over a cup, the intimate gatherings offer a hands-on introduction to one of the oldest and most widespread traditions of the African nation. (Richmond magazine)

So Many Ways to Play

With a resume that includes everything from time at a vineyard in Napa Valley to serving as a manager at Longoven, Kathryn Schmitz, the mind behind the produce-powered pop-up VegTable, is an epicurean ace. We caught up with Schmitz, aka “Sauce Boss” at the meal planning service Kate UnCorked, to chat dips, reducing food waste and future plans. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Competition, camaraderie and a whole lotta boozy ingenuity await at the upcoming Bartender Brawl on Sept. 26 at Black Iris Social Club. Hosted by the Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild and back for a second edition, the “Iron Chef” meets March Madness battle features four rounds, 16 local bartenders and a plenty of secret ingredients.

Calling all plant-powered eaters: Richmond Veg Fest returns to Byrd Park Oct. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. Reaching a 20-year milestone, this year’s event features a whopping 100-strong lineup of vendors.

On the Horizon

Slowly and quietly revealing their plans, the crew behind Longoven and Lost Letter plan to add to their culinary portfolio. Stay tuned for more details on Lillian, an oyster hall making its debut in Scott’s Addition later this year.

Why hello, Nate’s Bagels 2.0. A pop-up turned brick-and-mortar with a reputation for lengthy lines, the bagel shop is spreading the schmear with a second outpost at 1219 Highpoint Ave. in Scott’s Addition.

Led by husband-and-wife team Sarah and Jeremy Chapman, Hanover’s Industrial Taphouse is doubling down with a sudsy Goochland outpost at 12912 Plaza Drive. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

An entire shop dedicated to homemade oatmeal cream pies — a dream come true or a forthcoming Shockoe Bottom bakery? Yes and yes. (Richmond magazine)

It’s time for folks to be on pawpaw patrol. The brief time of year when the native tropical fruits make their appearance is officially upon us. (Richmond magazine)

Best served “hot and fresh,” JC Desserts’ cronuts have garnered a following. P.S.: Fall flavors apple cobbler and pumpkin pie will drop next week. (Richmond magazine)

Known for his landmark restaurant, La Petite France, chef Paul Elbling was a local dining pioneer. (Richmond magazine)

One of Richmond’s most competitive culinary fundraisers, the Coaches Cook-off is back, and yours truly can be found judging on the sidelines. Celebrating its 10th anniversary on Sept. 15 at Main Line Brewery, the event pairs basketball coaches from four Richmond universities with local chefs including Matthew Talbert of Toast, Paul Konstandin of EAT Restaurant Partners, Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Michelle Williams of Richmond Restaurant Group for a showdown in the kitchen.

Cure that case of the Mondays with a supreme croissant and pistachio-dusted eclair. After eight years, Idle Hands bakery is hanging the “Open” sign on the day of the week notorious for closures.

Founder of Ginger Juice Co. Erin Powell has sold her vegan eatery to manager Chelsea Binder, who has been with the business since 2021. (Richmond BizSense)

The ever expanding, ever delicious Gelati Celesti is now being led by a younger, yet familiar duo. Helming the ice cream company since 2010 after purchasing it from its original owners, Steve and Kim Rosser are passing the business down to their kids, Suzy and Tom Rosser. (News release)

A local ’cue joint is shaking things up. Located at 6920 Lakeside Ave., Virginia Barbecue has been sold to Jarrett Douma and Chris Stratt, who plan to keep the menu but adopt a name more reflective of the neighborhood, Lakeside Barbecue.

Specializing in chè Thái, a dessert-like drink made of fruits, jellies and coconut milk, as well as boba teas, Bambu is now open in Innsbrook. Also on the menu at the bakery and cafe: Vietnamese coffee, bubble egg waffles, mochi and macarons.

Presenting a teatime triple threat, the folks at Fine Creek Provisions in Powhatan are heading into the weekend with their pinkies up. Every Friday through Sunday, the cafe will offer English Tea Time from 4 to 5 p.m. Grab a pal and share scones, clotted cream, jam and a pot for two.

