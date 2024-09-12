Richmond Food News: Sept. 12-18

× Expand If you’re craving a tuna melt as fall weather takes over, see Wishbone Food Shop’s version above. If you’re looking for a hearty stack of the latest Food News, head below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

By Design

Putting a creative, flavorful spin on espresso drinks and non-caffeinated concoctions from mochas to milk teas, lemonade and mocktails, Piyush Jessani of namesake business Pi’s Coffee is reimagining what a cafe can be. After converting a Japanese mini truck into a mobile coffee shop, the VCU student is hitting the road with his menu of Indian-influenced beverages. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Christine Wansleben

Cooking classes may seem like a common activity these days, but when culinary instructor Christine Wansleben launched Mise En Place cooking school two decades ago in Shockoe Slip, she was considered a pioneer. Celebrating 20 years of schooling food-curious students of all ages, inviting guest chefs and other industry pros to share their skills in her space, Wansleben shares her go-to restaurants, travel plans and more in our interview. (Richmond magazine)

Local Swag

I love to rep my favorite Richmond restaurants, bottle shops, and other food and beverage businesses, whether I’m running errands around town, showing RVA love in new cities or chilling at home. In our latest 5 Faves roundup, find an RVADine-approved assortment of souvenirs, including a cozy Stella’s sweatshirt and a diner-style mug from a Fan stalwart worthy of a spot on your shelf. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Sourdough rounds are on the horizon for Brookland Park Boulevard as Julio’s Bagels prepares to open by the end of the year. (Richmond magazine)

Go behind the scenes of VCU campus dining — and meet one of Shafer Court’s most beloved longtime employees. (Richmond magazine)

Find a hefty taco, a comforting classic from a Vietnamese mainstay and a drive-thru-only sub in our latest collection of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

Small-batch vegan ice cream shop Davvero Gelato is officially in action. P.S.: The shop is offering limited hours through Sept. 22 as it works out kinks with production. (Richmond magazine)

Crozet-based Mudhouse Coffee Roasters recently introduced a Richmond outpost at 418 W. Broad St.

Producing tamari in Richmond since 1987, San-J aims to make the U.S. a fermentation destination. Leading the effort is Takashi Sato, CEO of the 220-year-old family-operated company, who this Sunday, Sept. 15, hosts a sold-out open house at the Henrico funkatorium/factory.

Lovers of nature and beer, OktoberForest Fest is calling. Held Sept. 15 at Fine Creek Brewing Co. in Powhatan in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, the event showcases the work of four Virginia breweries who rely on locally foraged ingredients such as sassafras, longleaf pine, red spruce and eelgrass to create special brews.

Shockoe Bottom sourdough purveyor Europa Crust has secured a second baking den. Susan Laine, with husband and baking mastermind Jeff, has taken over ownership of Midlothian’s Great Harvest Bread Co. franchise. Bonus: Extra loaves for Europa’s Richmond location will help avoid the now-frequent sellouts.

Sweet P’s, a venture from private chef Antonio Owen, is planting roots downtown. Set to open at 304 W. Broad St. Sept. 17, the restaurant describes itself as catering to all diets.

Party hoagies (and primetime football) are coming in hot, thanks to Stanley’s. Every Monday, the Fan joint will be open from 4 p.m to midnight and slinging gargantuan hoagies on Philly-style rolls.

If ending the week on a high note is more your vibe, Nokoribi at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition is reintroducing “Chicken Party” Sundays, finger-lickin’ buckets of sticky ginger garlic wings, hot drums, boneless nuggets and fixin’s.

Mark that calendar for the annual rollout of one of the cheese world’s most coveted releases: A world championship winner that’s swaddled in pear-spirit-soaked grape leaves like a precious baby as it ages, the rare Rogue River Blue will debut at Richmond’s Truckle Cheesemongers Sept. 22.

Oenophiles Lance Lemon of Penny’s Wine Shop and Reggie Leonard of Oenoverse have popped the cork on a new grape-centric venture: The pair are partnering with Common Wealth Crush to produce their first vintage, Parallax Project, and have launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with production costs.

Earlier this month, the Short Pump location of Burger Bach shuttered after 11 years. Its other area outposts remain. (WTVR)

Upcoming Events