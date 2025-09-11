Richmond Food News: Sept. 11-17

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

Ciao, guten tag and bonjour! After two weeks eating my way through Europe and hiking the Alps, I am back, refreshed and coming in hot with another edition of Food News.

Have It Your Way

Our bodies and brains crave nostalgia, and for many of us, that fuzzy feeling can be unleashed by a dash of fast-food action. With the annual Richmond VegFest approaching, writer Lauren Vincelli tracked down local, crave-worthy, meat-free menu remixes of the chain classics. From a pop-up dubbed Taco Hell to plant-based breakfast bangers, unleash your inner veg-head. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Taylor Scott

Perhaps you’ve spotted a colorfully painted refrigerator or two around the city and wondered, what’s the deal? The fridges stocked with free food are the brainchild of RVA Community Fridges founder Taylor Scott, a New Orleans native who has been working to make food more accessible since moving to Richmond for college. We caught up with the force behind the mutual aid venture to talk about her early days, kitchen essentials and more. (Richmond magazine)

Grape News

Grab a vino-loving pal and put on your comfy sneaks, because a trio of restaurants have launched the Lombardy Wine Stroll, the leisurely bop-down-the-block soiree that we all needed. Every Tuesday, neighboring restaurants Susie’s Delicatessen, Jardin and Celladora Wines will be pouring full and half pours of special vintages that follow a changing monthly theme. First up is Last Call For Summer.

Mark Those Calendars

Nikki and Paul Polk, the duo behind Charlotte’s Southern Deli downtown, invite you to join them for a hog roast and fish fry they are delightfully dubbing The Function. Held at Shalom Farms in North Side, the daytime event features a lengthy list of Black culinary talent from near and far, including James Beard Award-nominated chefs Oscar Johnson and Shenarri Freeman, executive chef Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops, and more.

On the Horizon

Bar Buoy is inching closer to setting sail. The restaurant from Brittany Anderson promises Virginia seafood and coastal fun with lots of flair. If you want a sneak peek, stop by Black Lodge tonight for a pop-up.

A beloved concept among the plant-based community is making a comeback. Vegan restaurant Yummvees, formerly located on Courthouse Road, has secured a new brick-and-mortar space, and owner Tracy Flitcraft is working toward opening in the former TBT El Gallo building at 2118 W. Cary St.

Remember The Griffin Lounge? The Middle Eastern-influenced, experience-driven Petersburg cafe specializing in coffee and housemade pastries is about to be a whole lot closer. Owner Faris Sanabani has announced plans to open a second cafe in the former Claudia’s Bake Shop location in Carytown.

RVADine Adieus

After nearly a decade-long run, Venezuelan eatery Bocata Arepa Bar has shuttered. Operated by Eduin Serrudo and Alejandro Loreto, the casual West End eatery boasted hefty arepas and a loyal clientele.

Wong Gonzalez, an EAT Restaurant Partners concept that opened in 2016, has closed. EAT Restaurant Partners founder Chris Tsui points to a lack of foot traffic downtown post pandemic.

A low-key, underrated gem for Japanese fare, among our Best Restaurants honorees in years past, Umi Sushi Bistro has announced it will shut its doors in December. Open for over 20 years, the Short Pump restaurant has not settled on its final day of service but plans to close by the end of the year.

Shockoe Bottom’s JewFro, which opened in 2018, will end its regular dinner service this month. Blending African and Jewish flavors, the restaurant garnered national acclaim during its tenure. Ticketed dinners, pop-ups and private events will continue, including its Rosh Hashanah menu.

ICYMI

Craving something fresh? From a humble noodle house and a Korean bakery to an Italian takeout joint and a relocated/revived Japanese street food shop, we’ve rounded up seven new eateries around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Using coffee as a connector, a local initiative works to support the recovery community. (Richmond magazine)

Our latest edition of Best Bites sings the praises of standout appetizers and a savory entree. (Richmond magazine)

A Legend Lost: An icon of the Richmond bar scene, Vicky Hester has died at 71. The owner of the nearly 50-year-old Babe’s in Carytown — one of the longest-running lesbian bars in the country — was a true trailblazer. According to RVA Magazine, Babe’s originally opened as a steakhouse in 1978 but shifted to a prominent LGBTQ+ gathering space in the late 1980s, a change that can be attributed to Hester recognizing the community’s need for a safe haven.

D for Delores: Drawing lengthy lines for its Sicilian-style pies, Pizzeria Delores is back at it again. Bonus: This time around, the pizza pop-up from High Point Barbershop owner Jacky Flav is preorder only. Hoping to snag a square? Online ordering launches on Friday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., with pickup on Monday, Sept. 15, at Julio’s Bagels.

All About the Pan: A local chef is packing his bags and heading to Sueca in Valencia, Spain, to compete in a showdown for one of the country’s most cherished dishes: paella. Daniel Domingo, owner of the Richmond paella pop-up Land of Saffron will compete in the 64th International Paella Competition on Sept. 14. The Valencia native is the first-ever Virginia chef to compete. (News release)

No Sunday Scaries: Sundays are getting a bit more action packed, and by that I mean food filled: Little Nickel recently added Sunday dinner to the mix for the first time since its inception, and on the a.m. front, Union Hill bakery Fat Rabbit is teasing Sunday morning service and hosting a test run this weekend.

Pints and Patties: The Scott’s Addition outpost of The Veil Brewing Co. has introduced its newest food concept following the closure of Japanese-inspired Nokoribi last month. Enter Remedy Burger, a Staunton-based smash patty joint that opened in 2022. The menu is compact, with a couple usual suspects along with more offbeat offerings including a housemade (and veg-friendly) smashed broccoli burger. (News release)

Upcoming Events