Running Rampant

I spy — and smell — the uber pungent, broad-leafed and white-bottomed, foraged allium known as the ramp. Bringing big garlicky energy, the presence of this relative of leeks and green onions on area menus is undoubtedly a sign of spring. A fleeting, get-it-while-you-can perennial, the wild-growing spring onion has been celebrated for centuries and is high on the list of chef favorites, and we don’t blame them. Be sure to catch them while you can.

For the next two weeks, ramps can be found “in damn near everything” at Grisette, according to chef and co-owner Donnie Glass. While diners are typically the ones rejoicing at the arrival of ramps, this Church Hill bouchon-inspired eatery is also looking out for its thirsty visitors. Using all parts of the ramp, Glass — who, along with wife Megan, also co-owns the Fan wine spot Jardin — says they pickle the bulbs and stems, then use them as a substitute for pickled onions to take Gibsons, a cousin of the martini, up a notch. The ramps “are always super tasty with gin and vermouth,” he says.

This Cary Street sleeper is currently busting out all the spring onion stops with ramp specials. Grab a pal who is ready to get down and garlicky and don’t deny yourself this spring indulgence. Making a reappearance at Dinamo, fluffy gnocchi are bedecked in an earthy, bright ramp pesto, while seafood fans can look forward to a simple, rustic shrimp and ramp appetizer. P.S.: Reservations are preferred.

It’s a spring party at this cozy dinner-only eatery in the Museum District. Executive Chef Brycen Woodley presents a playful North African- and Mediterranean-inspired braised lamb shank with pickled ramps, marinated artichokes, herbed freekeh and skhug.

Ramp sausage has become a repeat offering from The Mayor owner Kyle Morse. Available in packs of four, the small-batch sausages are packed with flavor ranging from grassy to garlicky and sweet. The most recent round of links was made using meat from Autumn Olive Farms and can be purchased online for pickup at Hatch Cafe.

Oven-roasted ramps adorn a white pizza from Billy Pie’s recently reopened Patterson outpost. Ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan provide the foundation for the pungent accent of the ramps. Pro tip: Don’t miss the cream puff for dessert.

Prepare to dip your heart out. Fundido just got a whole lot more fun with the addition of spring onions at this newly opened Libbie-Grove restaurant from Lemaire alumni. The seasonal appetizer is an umami bomb of Oaxaca cheese, brisket burnt ends and West Virginia ramps that all the house-made chips are craving.

For fans of wild leeks and alliteration, pasta concept Oro presents ramp ravioli. Handmade by chef Laine Myers — formerly of Nota Bene and recently named a D.C.-Chesapeake StarChefs Rising Star for 2022 — the pillowy pockets of garlicky joy can be found at the Pizza Bones market on April 28 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., or online through Oro’s CSA.

On Monday, May 2, catch the not-so-elusive Secret Squares serving ’za from its home base pickup point, Early Bird Biscuit Co.’s Bellevue outpost. While the ramp-heavy menu for the Detroit-style pies is TBD, stay tuned for updates via Instagram and mark those calendars.