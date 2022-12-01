Richmond News: Dec. 1-7

× Expand Where to eat? What to do? Head below for all the edible details and latest in RVA food. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Way of the Future

There's no denying that how we produce, consume and discard our food has shifted in recent years. To-go is now a norm, shortages and empty shelves are more common sights, and the realization that something has to change has become clearer than ever. From a company that hopes to shift the view of indoor farming to a duo harvesting an indigenous caffeinated plant to a burger shop preaching no waste, we explore how sustainable measures and practices are being adopted on a local level. (Richmond magazine)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

’Tis the season of sparkly garland, twinkling lights and, of course, festive drinks. And whether you’re looking to coquito and cozy at home or bounce around town and elfishly explore, we’ve tracked down a collection of ways to ring in the holidays, including Birdie’s inaugural winter-wonderland-inspired pop-up bar, a spirited menu at Virago Spirits and more. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Martin Gonzalez

A taqueria and market that doubles as a cultural hub, La Milpa opened in 2000 and has solidified a spot in diners' hearts ever since. We recently caught up with Martin Gonzalez, the convivial and community-oriented co-owner of La Milpa, in our latest spotlight feature to talk about reconnecting with his native country, carrying on traditions and go-to bites. (Richmond magazine)

The Big Win

Drumroll, please. After evoking a wrap-this-up-for-later response from “The Big Brunch” judge and producer Dan Levy for one of his creations and winning three “Best in Brunch” challenges, we had a good feeling about Daniel Harthausen’s chances on the cooking-competition show. On Thanksgiving, our sneaking suspicions were confirmed during the series finale — the 27-year-old founder of the Young Mother pop-up is the first winner of the HBO Max show. Harthausen will receive $300,000, and he says to stay tuned for a summer 2023 restaurant reveal. (Richmond magazine)

Loaded With Tradition

There’s something special about a family recipe, especially one passed down for generations. Whipping up homemade half-moon-shaped dumplings inspired by his mother’s Polish heritage, Ned Curry introduced Ryba’s a couple years ago. Bonus: The pierogi purveyor sells them frozen for whenever the ‘rogi hankering hits you. (Richmond magazine)

Dine Debuts

The Euro-leaning, plant-adorned restaurant Botanya will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Carytown in the shuttered Jimmy John’s space. Diners can expect coastal Italian influences, plenty of pasta and a chef's tasting menu. (Richmond magazine)

Tazza Kitchen co-founder John Haggai is expanding his portfolio with the forthcoming Burton’s Grill. The New England-based chain with 19 locations, four of which are in Virginia, is prepping for a summer launch at Carytown Exchange. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Touted as creating the Original Cookie Cake in 1977, Great American Cookies is slinging the baked treats at its newly minted storefront at Chesterfield Towne Center. (Press Release)

Paulo and Nelson Benavides, the brothers behind Y Tu Mama and the fast-casual Hibachi Box, are staying hungry. The duo plan to roll out Hibachi House in the coming months on Lauderdale Drive in the Shops at Wellesley. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

A shop dedicated to a deep-fried, cinnamon-dusted handheld snack originating in Spain and Portugal, Docê Churros marks the first step in the owners goal of establishing an international line of globally inspired baked goods. (Richmond magazine)

Last week, The Veil Brewing Co. celebrated the boozier, bolder side of beer with the return of Dark Daze. P.S. One of the highlights was the Whangdoodle Grand Cru Reserve — say that three times fast. (Richmond magazine)

From buttermilk-chive fried oysters to caviar-adorned bivalves and classics on the half-shell, ring in oyster season with these five local must-eat dishes. (Richmond magazine)

A crunchy foundation for a salad or smoothie — and also the pungently garlic-loaded dressing at Nu Vegan that happens to be a fan favorite (including mine) — kale is our ingredient of the month. (Richmond magazine)

Sammies and swirls — oh, the alliteration. Fat Kid Sandwiches, the husband-and-wife-run Hatch Local vendor, welcomed a new addition this week: a soft-serve machine.

The 100% vegan bakery Sunflower Gardenz has found a more permanent home. Beginning Dec. 1, find their plant-based sweet and savory goodies at the new space inside The Green Kitchen in Church Hill.

Cocodrilo is getting in the holiday mood with a $35 three-course dinner offering throughout the month of December dubbed Christmas at Coco.

What’s better than a holiday pop-up market, an ongoing and evolving series that presents a new festive theme each week of the month. Sweet Fix will kick things off with a two-day event drawing inspiration from Krampus and all things creepy Christmas Dec. 2-3.

In a very 2023 feeling moment, pop-up Oro has partnered with Boketto Wellness for a new line of products — pasta for wellness. The premiere collection of fresh pastas promoting healthy habits will be available on select Tuesdays at the Fan shop from 4 to 6 p.m.

Upcoming Events