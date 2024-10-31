Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 6

Home, Sweet Home

Sometimes homecomings can be years in the making. After serving in the military, cheffing in restaurants in New York City and eventually finding his way home, Richmond native Antonio Owen recently introduced his first restaurant. Named in honor of his late mother, Sweet P's is a casual, comfortable addition to downtown serving lunch, dinner and brunch. (Richmond magazine)

Creepy Culinarians

One of the most famous gourmands of our age is also one of the greatest villains in cinema history — Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Turns out, he has some ties to Virginia, and Richmond specifically. Just in time for Halloween, explore the culinary connections between spooky movies and Southern foodways, and hear from VCU alum and cult-classic actor Raynor Scheine. (Richmond magazine)

The Dude Abides

Typically rocking a fun button-up or baseball cap and exuding an easygoing energy, Eli Adams helms the bar at oyster-centric watering hole Beaucoup. In our latest Open Tab, we catch up with the longtime Grisette crew member to talk about his affinity for fruity, inspiring books and the importance of the setting the vibe. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

We’re back with another round of Best Bites, our monthly weigh-in on memorable dishes and drinks in Richmond. Tucked into a missable strip mall awaits one of the coziest hidden gems in the city, Balkan Restaurant. We also salute our veg-friends at Tiny Vegan and shoutout a latte from an Indian-influenced pop-up that has me eyeing their schedule.

ICYMI

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is upon us (Nov. 1-2). From decorated ofrendas to pan de muerto to thoughtful cocktails, a number of local restaurants, bakeries and bars are celebrating. (Richmond magazine)

Bellevue’s Little House Green Grocery has new owners at its helm: Nokoribi chef Andrew Manning and his partner, Hannah Russell. (Richmond magazine)

Lean into fall with a stop in Black Heath Meadery and get to know owner Bill Cavendar. P.S.: He’s hosting a fun event with Truckle Cheesemongers on Nov. 16. (Richmond magazine)

Green Slime burgers. Would we expect anything less from the Cobra Burger crew than outlandish Halloween shenanigans, especially in partnership with their pals at Duke’s Mayo? A super limited, spooky menu item, the Green Slime burger features a smash patty topped with cheese, Green Soss mayo, red cabbage cortido, bacon and a fried egg.

Abi’s Books & Brews, the coffee shop-bookstore hybrid, has announced an official opening date after teasing bibliophiles with their debut over the summer. Mark your calendars for Nov. 23 and prepare for a cozy visit to the forthcoming Cary Street cafe.

Northside residents have gained a weekend breakfast spot. Neighbor is introducing brunch this weekend — its inaugural service is Nov. 2.

A celebration of light over darkness and good over evil, Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated Indian holidays. A couple years ago, baker extraordinaire and wordsmith Keya Winfield penned this personal piece about what the magical celebration means to her. In honor of Diwali, she is presenting two chances to taste her heritage with a double dose of dessert pop-ups. Enjoy her stunningly beautiful pistachio frangipane tarts with saffron almond barfi cream and cardamom rose jelly as the ending to a meal at Kismet on Nov. 1 and during a Diwali event at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Nov. 10.

No big deal, just one of the most iconic (and ageless) culinary figures and entrepreneurs of our time, Martha freaking Stewart, casually (and flawlessly) dining at The Inn at Little Washington. The 83-year-old made a stop to the teeny town of Washington, Virginia, to experience our state's only three-star-Michelin restaurant. P.S.: Her Netflix documentary “Martha” was just dropped yesterday.

It's about to get shakin' in Short Pump. With James Beard Award-winning founder Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group at its helm, Shake Shack is preparing to roll out a third Richmond outpost at 12170 W. Broad St. (Richmond Bizsense)

Upcoming Events