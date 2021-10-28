Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 25-29

× Expand ZZQ is one of 15 restaurants gracing Food Network's recently released Richmond Restaurant Guide. Head below to find out what other spots get a special shoutout. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Rolling The Dice

The name of the game is dealer’s choice, and the fate of your drink destiny is in the hands of the bartender. A more laissez faire approach for the imbiber, writer Bird Cox chats with spirit masters from The Jungle Room, Saison, Blue Atlas, L’Opossum, The Pitts and The Jasper about their opinions on the cocktail menu mainstay. (Richmond magazine)

In The Neighborhood

Looking to establish a cast of bar regulars and the type of spot that people pop into multiple times a week, Blair Manning recently opened Riverside Tavern in Westover Hills. Bringing new life to the shuttered Forest location, he's embracing the same neighborhood bar vibes, slinging drinks and daily specials seven days a week. (Richmond magazine)

Born To Be Wild

In the latest ingredient column, former chef and cooking queen Stephanie Ganz dives into the world of fungi, specifically, the wild varieties. From tips on buying to a patty melt aboard a food truck that should definitely be on your RVA dine wish list, buckle up for a fun-gi ride. P.S.: Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen owner and forager David Dunlap shares a recipe showcasing wild chanterelles. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

Food Network recently rolled out a guide to Richmond restaurants sharing a 15-strong lineup of culinary must-stops with the rest of the world. Gracing the list: Everything from brisket at ZZQ — why is it so damn good? — to Pacific Island flavors at Mike Ledesma’s Perch. (Food Network)

Rabia “Ruby” Kamara of Northside’s Ruby Scoops is having a moment. The winner of Ben & Jerry’s “Clash of the Cones,” is weeks away from debuting a second cool concept in Jackson Ward, and was also recently featured by The Guardian as the inaugural face for a series dubbed “The New Face of Small Business,” a multi-part segment that looks at the route to success from outside of the white, male-dominated world of CEO. (The Guardian)

ICYMI

Challah sandwiches, South African peri-peri grilled chicken, and a beverage menu that boasts cocktails and coffee can be found under one roof at JewFro, a pop-up to brick-and-mortar concept in Shockoe Bottom from the owners of Soul Taco. (Richmond magazine)

We are on the brink of holiday season and writer and drink columnist Bird Cox predicts a lot of feasting in the near future. Learn about the magic of digestifs and discover drink recipes from Brenner Pass, Tazza Kitchen and Laura Lee’s. (Richmond magazine)

The final days of Richmond Restaurant Week are upon us. Ringing in 20 years of celebrating restaurants around the region, the annual celebration that benefits Feed More wraps up on Oct. 31 — you know what to do. (Richmond magazine)

If you have Brussels sprouts hanging in the fridge, the little guys get taken up a notch in a dish from Quirk Hotel Executive Chef Felipe Bolivar. (Richmond magazine)

How about a morning cup of coffee served with a little dose of get-to-know-your-local-roaster? We chat with Lamplighter Co-owner and Manager Noelle Forest about music, mugs and more. (Richmond magazine)

Speaking of coffee, Argentina Ortega of La Sabrosita Bakery shares a recipe for traditional Mexican cookies that is a perfect companion for a cup. (Richmond magazine)

Head to The Veil Brewing’s Scott’s Addition outpost for the Halloween-themed baked sale from Richmond Bakers Against Racism that kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. Find a lineup of ghoul-inspired and witchy treats, from cupcakes to pies made by local bakers with all proceeds benefitting 2Love LLC.

Bar Muertos, a week-long celebration of Dia de los Muertos via cocktails with a focus on Mexican spirits, is back at The Jasper with drinks being poured through Nov. 2. This year, a portion of proceeds from the week will be donated to Immigrant Families Together.

On top of its current bill of events, which already includes a drag brunch featuring Ru Paul alum — that, side-note, now starts at noon — a historical culinary flashback, and a sold-out Top Chef dinner, Fire, Flour & Fork has announced another event. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Richmond baking champion star Keya Wingfield and ABC's "Great American Baking Show" winner Vallery Lomas will discuss their sweet come-up and building their businesses.

Minglewood Bake Shoppe, one of the city's only 100% vegan bakeries, quietly opened its doors earlier this week at 3337 W. Cary St.

Midlothian will soon be home to the region's second meadery. Funktastic Meads is aiming to being pouring the honey wine in early 2022 at Alverser Plaza. (Richmond Bizsense)

Upcoming Events