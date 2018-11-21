Richmond Food News Week of Nov. 19-23

× Expand Read below to find out what dish the chef behind this foie-gras stuffed guinea hen cooks up during Thanksgiving. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Happy Thanksgiving to you all! I hope you embrace spending time with loved ones, feasting with family and can enjoy some, I'm sure, much needed rest and relaxation!

Chefs Culinary Customs

Turkey day is upon us, so it's time for everyone to get their chef on and bust out those family recipes (and those stretchy pants). Ever wondered what chefs cook up in the confines of their own home? We talked with the culinary forces behind The Wooden Spoon Café, Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Soul N’ Vinegar to discover what can't-miss holiday offering emerges from their kitchen. Let’s just say king crab legs are not out of the picture. (Richmond magazine)

Sips of the Season

The holidays have arrived, and The Jasper is kicking off the season with what they know best: cocktails. Beginning Friday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 31, The Jasper will host Miracle, an internationally celebrated Christmas-themed pop-up bar that's pouring into Richmond with cocktails and shots. I'm feeling The Gingerbread Flip made with bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule Tiki bitters, a whole egg and nutmeg — it sounds dangerously delish. (Richmond magazine)

Tidings of Comfort and Confections

For the next month or so, festive celebrations with family, friends and co-workers will be the norm, which means shareable treats are a must. Don’t settle for last-minute cream puffs from the frozen food aisle (even though they're delicious). We’ve tracked down holiday show-stopping desserts that are sure to be the talk of the table, including a fruit-filled bread pudding with no added sugar, a beloved fruitcake recipe and a Polish cheesecake. (Richmond magazine)

Tiny Victory Review

Funky, flavorful bites have found their way to Broad Street at Tiny Victory, the Filipino-inspired restaurant from chef and co-owner Ian Merryman, best known for The Jackdaw pop-ups and Millie’s Diner. Home to a trippy and tantalizing mural from local artist Wing Chow, along with a playful cocktail menu and an intimate dining room, Tiny Victory offers something fresh and distinct. Food critic Todd Kliman has the lowdown on what diners can expect from the newly opened Jackson Ward restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Stunning With Sweetness

When Martha Stewart and Prada are fans and clients, it’s safe to say you’re doing something right. A Secret Forest opened in March, and owner Vanessa Beller’s candy creations, specifically lollipops, are not only tasty, they’re captivating, edible works of art. Did I mention she also makes rosé-infused gummy bears that are glittery and vegan? (Richmond magazine)

Richmond's StarChefs

RVA dine continues to gain national recognition, and the recent release of the StarChefs Rising Stars Awards furthers that trend. Considered the future of American cuisine, the annual lineup of culinary heavy hitters acknowledges those who embrace ingenuity, passion and community, and the only Virginia folks on the list all hail from Richmond. Congrats to pastry chef and Longoven co-owner Megan Fitzroy Phelan, the mastermind behind the former pop-up's enticing, magical desserts; Matt Tarpey, head brewer and co-owner of The Veil, the bearer of funk, fruit and haze that has thirsty beer enthusiasts lined up around the brewery on release days; and bartender Brandon Peck, who mixes up classic and innovative cocktails at The Jasper.

A Farewell for Flora

On the cusp of opening Bingo, Richmond’s first bar, brewery and arcade trifecta, with partner Ted Ukrop, restaurateurs Jay Bayer, Jason Alley and Michele Jones announced via Facebook that they'd be closing their other joint venture, Flora. Known for Oaxacan-inspired cuisine, Flora later turned into a rotating kitchen pop-up venue and event space that was home to popular emo nights, operating for two years in the former Balliceaux space.

Fresh Bites

Get your vegan mashed-potato bowls and biscuit sammies at Hang Space, a 100 percent vegan eatery from the folks behind Go Go Vegan Go and Yummvee’s Catering that opened Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 8000 Buford Court in Bon Air.

Serendipitously debuting in time for a prime mollusk month, SaltBox Oyster Co., a fish-centric restaurant in the space previously occupied by Family Meal, comes via chef-owner Matt Tlusty, formerly of Julep’s, Max’s on Broad and The White Anchovie. It's open now at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive.

Mission BBQ expanded its smoky offerings, opening their 15th location in the state and their second in Richmond at 12630 Stone Village Way in Midlothian.

Speaking of smoky, Pig & Brew, a new eatery from the owner of Inner City Blues, Lamont Hawkins, and his godson Lamarr Johnson that we previewed in our November issue, is hosting a weekend of soft openings beginning this Friday, Nov. 23.

New Libations

Show me the Hopewell honey. Haley’s Honey Meadery, a family-owned urban meadery at 235-237 E. Broadway, opened their doors on Saturday, Nov. 17, dishing out small-batch spirits paired with light apps and cocktails.

Dive bar meets cheap eats at The Pitts, the second spot from The Locker Room owner Lisa Ann Peters, and it's now open at 2200 Broad Rock Blvd.

Comestible Convenience

Galley’s Go To Giustinio's Pizza made our list of top new pizza spots in the city, and now their ’za is available at all three Stella’s Grocery markets in town, so you can Netflix and pie whenever your heart desires.

Want the party brought to you? Richmonders can now order the essentials ranging from booze to light snacks and have them delivered through Minibar Delivery. The minimum order is $35, and the delivery fee is $7.99.

Events

Other food news