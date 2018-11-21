Richmond Food News Week of Nov. 19-23

Read below to find out what dish the chef behind this foie-gras stuffed guinea hen cooks up during Thanksgiving. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Happy Thanksgiving to you all! I hope you embrace spending time with loved ones, feasting with family and can enjoy some, I'm sure, much needed rest and relaxation!
Chefs Culinary Customs
Turkey day is upon us, so it's time for everyone to get their chef on and bust out those family recipes (and those stretchy pants). Ever wondered what chefs cook up in the confines of their own home? We talked with the culinary forces behind The Wooden Spoon Café, Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Soul N’ Vinegar to discover what can't-miss holiday offering emerges from their kitchen. Let’s just say king crab legs are not out of the picture. (Richmond magazine)
Sips of the Season
The holidays have arrived, and The Jasper is kicking off the season with what they know best: cocktails. Beginning Friday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 31, The Jasper will host Miracle, an internationally celebrated Christmas-themed pop-up bar that's pouring into Richmond with cocktails and shots. I'm feeling The Gingerbread Flip made with bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule Tiki bitters, a whole egg and nutmeg — it sounds dangerously delish. (Richmond magazine)
Tidings of Comfort and Confections
For the next month or so, festive celebrations with family, friends and co-workers will be the norm, which means shareable treats are a must. Don’t settle for last-minute cream puffs from the frozen food aisle (even though they're delicious). We’ve tracked down holiday show-stopping desserts that are sure to be the talk of the table, including a fruit-filled bread pudding with no added sugar, a beloved fruitcake recipe and a Polish cheesecake. (Richmond magazine)
Tiny Victory Review
Funky, flavorful bites have found their way to Broad Street at Tiny Victory, the Filipino-inspired restaurant from chef and co-owner Ian Merryman, best known for The Jackdaw pop-ups and Millie’s Diner. Home to a trippy and tantalizing mural from local artist Wing Chow, along with a playful cocktail menu and an intimate dining room, Tiny Victory offers something fresh and distinct. Food critic Todd Kliman has the lowdown on what diners can expect from the newly opened Jackson Ward restaurant. (Richmond magazine)
Stunning With Sweetness
When Martha Stewart and Prada are fans and clients, it’s safe to say you’re doing something right. A Secret Forest opened in March, and owner Vanessa Beller’s candy creations, specifically lollipops, are not only tasty, they’re captivating, edible works of art. Did I mention she also makes rosé-infused gummy bears that are glittery and vegan? (Richmond magazine)
Richmond's StarChefs
RVA dine continues to gain national recognition, and the recent release of the StarChefs Rising Stars Awards furthers that trend. Considered the future of American cuisine, the annual lineup of culinary heavy hitters acknowledges those who embrace ingenuity, passion and community, and the only Virginia folks on the list all hail from Richmond. Congrats to pastry chef and Longoven co-owner Megan Fitzroy Phelan, the mastermind behind the former pop-up's enticing, magical desserts; Matt Tarpey, head brewer and co-owner of The Veil, the bearer of funk, fruit and haze that has thirsty beer enthusiasts lined up around the brewery on release days; and bartender Brandon Peck, who mixes up classic and innovative cocktails at The Jasper.
A Farewell for Flora
On the cusp of opening Bingo, Richmond’s first bar, brewery and arcade trifecta, with partner Ted Ukrop, restaurateurs Jay Bayer, Jason Alley and Michele Jones announced via Facebook that they'd be closing their other joint venture, Flora. Known for Oaxacan-inspired cuisine, Flora later turned into a rotating kitchen pop-up venue and event space that was home to popular emo nights, operating for two years in the former Balliceaux space.
Fresh Bites
Get your vegan mashed-potato bowls and biscuit sammies at Hang Space, a 100 percent vegan eatery from the folks behind Go Go Vegan Go and Yummvee’s Catering that opened Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 8000 Buford Court in Bon Air.
Serendipitously debuting in time for a prime mollusk month, SaltBox Oyster Co., a fish-centric restaurant in the space previously occupied by Family Meal, comes via chef-owner Matt Tlusty, formerly of Julep’s, Max’s on Broad and The White Anchovie. It's open now at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive.
Mission BBQ expanded its smoky offerings, opening their 15th location in the state and their second in Richmond at 12630 Stone Village Way in Midlothian.
Speaking of smoky, Pig & Brew, a new eatery from the owner of Inner City Blues, Lamont Hawkins, and his godson Lamarr Johnson that we previewed in our November issue, is hosting a weekend of soft openings beginning this Friday, Nov. 23.
New Libations
Show me the Hopewell honey. Haley’s Honey Meadery, a family-owned urban meadery at 235-237 E. Broadway, opened their doors on Saturday, Nov. 17, dishing out small-batch spirits paired with light apps and cocktails.
Dive bar meets cheap eats at The Pitts, the second spot from The Locker Room owner Lisa Ann Peters, and it's now open at 2200 Broad Rock Blvd.
Comestible Convenience
Galley’s Go To Giustinio's Pizza made our list of top new pizza spots in the city, and now their ’za is available at all three Stella’s Grocery markets in town, so you can Netflix and pie whenever your heart desires.
Want the party brought to you? Richmonders can now order the essentials ranging from booze to light snacks and have them delivered through Minibar Delivery. The minimum order is $35, and the delivery fee is $7.99.
Events
- Flight and Bites, Isley Brewing Co. (Nov. 23): Special holiday donut and beer pairings.
- Tis the Session, Rappahannock (Nov. 23): Get into the spirit with a Christmas takeover featuring holiday music, movies, decorations and festive cocktails.
- Fan Fall Bar Crawl, Pizza & Beer of Richmond (Nov. 24): Visit various breweries and restaurants in support of Small Business Saturday.
- Five Weeks of Carytown Flavors: Pumpkin Patch, Carytown (Nov. 24): For one week, bakeries and sweet shops in Carytown will feature treats utilizing pumpkin flavors.
- Holiday Open House, Blue Bee Cider (Nov. 25): A tour of the historic stable, with an opportunity to go behind the scenes of the urban cidery.
- TV Does Brunch, Tiny Victory (Nov. 25): The debut of brunch, featuring Filipino-inspired breakfast items paired with interpretive twists.
- Over the River Holiday Market, Perk! (Nov. 25): Local makers showcase items, while Perk! serves sparkly drinks and warm coffee.
- Modern Richmond, Longoven (Nov. 26): A tasting and tour highlighting the modern aesthetic of Longoven.
- 32nd Annual Tree Lighting, The Jefferson (Nov. 26): Annual tradition featuring refreshments, live music and the unveiling of the giant gingerbread house.
- 12 Weeks of Dudemas, Black Heath Meadery (Nov. 27): Reoccurring event until Christmas with "Big Lebowski"-themed mead and collectors' glasses.
- Sustainable Abundance, ICA (Nov. 28): Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms, one of the most recognized farmers in the country, speaks on sustainability.
- The Bizarre Bazaar, Richmond International Raceway (Nov. 29-Dec. 2): Snag holiday gifts here, with over 500 vendors showcasing jewelry, art, gourmet food and more.
Other food news
- We all know that the shining star of Thanksgiving isn’t always the bird, it’s the sides. A recent poll tracked down the most celebrated sides in different parts of the country, and in the Southeast, mac and cheese was the top choice. I’ll be honest, and please don’t shun me, but I can’t remember a Thanksgiving where my family had mac and cheese on the table. The carb of choice for my fam is always rolls. #breadfolyfe (fivethirtyeight)
- Did you know that Dulles airport is home to an upscale bistro dishing out crepes and French fare, as well as a spot owned by Wolfgang Puck that's known for gourmet pizzas? Luckily, if you find yourself stuck at an airport longer than expected while traveling over the holidays, it seems great food doesn’t have to be an afterthought. (Eater)