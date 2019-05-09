Richmond Food News Week of May 6-10

× Expand Elbys 2019 Recap Walk the red carpet and check out scenes from our eighth annual Elbys dining award ceremony.

Flashing Lights

It's been a week and a half since the eighth annual Elbys took place and we've been busy digging up the lost files to relive and relish in the annual celebration of all things RVA dine. The event brought together 600 folks who traveled to Hardywood West Creek to recognize the culinary commanders of our city. Hit the red carpet with Robey Martin and Reba Hollingsworth of CBS 6, catch the winners and watch some folks bust a move. (Richmond magazine)

A Fresh Start

Spring generates new growth and that is exactly what is taking place at La Milpa, the 24-hour eatery and cultural hub on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield. The owners of the almost 30-year-old restaurant launched a weekly Saturday farmers market, La Plaza, on their newly-renovated patio last weekend. The market showcases produce from their garden, Colibri, and in the near future meats and fish, along with other lesser-known farmers in the area. (Richmond magazine)

Brews and Bites

The Maymont Foundation and Hardywood Brewery teamed top for their fourth annual For Every Saison beer dinner this past weekend and the five-course event had a subtle Cinco de Mayo theme, while the flavors in the Latin-inspired dishes were bold and inventive. The menu was prepared by a blend of fresh faces and veteran chefs including Jaclyn Beasley of Brunch — the first female chef to participate — and three-time participant chef-owner Adam Hall of Saison. The real question is: What’s “nacho pasta?” Click here to find out. (Richmond magazine)

Give Up the Funk

I’ve been on an old school music kick recently — I’m looking at you Parliament Funkadelic and Kool & The Gang — and it is all about the funk. Equally funky are the beers flowing at Northside’s first brewery, Tabol Brewing, that opened early this year. The brewers forage for local ingredients, skip the stainless steel and have a series of beers that is beckoning to be sipped this summer. (Richmond magazine)

Quick Take: The Butterbean

Reviewer Piet E. Jones was skeptical about kombucha, but sometimes shiny things, or in this case, the "glistening chrome taps” at The Butterbean Market & Cafe in Manchester, inspired him to give it a whirl. From a simple breakfast menu to shelves lined with goods from local purveyors and coolers of craft beer from near and far, Hull Street’s newest addition is worthy of a trip. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene, Scene

We let you know last week and we’ll hit you with a friendly reminder — especially for folks in the West End — The Big Kitchen, the drive-thru prepared meal operation from Tazza Kitchen, debuted in Short Pump on Tuesday, May 7, at 3332 Pump Road. Not vibing with cheffing it up? BK has made it easy — simply cruise through and then pop a meal in the oven. (Richmond magazine)

Okay Hanover, we see you with the forthcoming eateries. Earlier this week the co-owners of Social 52 announced plans to open a restaurant focused on wood-fired dishes called Charred, in the Shoppes at Rutland Place. They will join another fan outpost, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, who plan to debut their second location in the same shopping center. (Richmond BizSense)

It seems they aren’t the only restaurateurs staying busy. The family behind Lemon Cuisine of India are taking a bite out of Rockett's Landing with the opening of The Bombay Co., a blend of Indian and Latin fare set to debut in the former Urban Farmhouse space by August. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Captain Buzzy’s Beanery at 2623 E. Broad St. posted a sign on their storefront that said they are closed for renovations starting May 5. The 16-year-old coffee shop is known for their namesake Church Hill blend.

Richmond Region Tourism Week awarded the Rising Star Award to Chef Seth Goulston of The Jefferson Hotel, a brunch and banquet afficonado, while Kabana received the Restaurant of the Year partner.

Acacia mid-town owners Dale and Aline Reitzer have put their property on the market. Before panic ensues, the duo noted that the restaurant is neither being sold nor closing. They have been at the current space at 2601 W. Cary St. since 2008 and simply say it’s time for a change. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Just shy of a year in business, Cheezilla, the food truck turned brick-and-mortar known for their spins on grilled-cheese sandwiches at 10701 W. Broad St., has shuttered.

In less than 12 months Nota Bene has installed a new leader in the kitchen with Executive Chef Laine Myers — formerly of Graffiatto and Metzger Bar & Butchery — unveiled an “outdoor lounge/patio” in front of the restaurant, kicked off Sundays with brunch, and is now adding lunch service starting May 15.

RVA Love

Kelli Lemon, a recent nominee for the 2019 Elbys Change Agent of the Year, is one of six recipients to be awarded the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Event Grant by the Brewers Association for the HeART and Soul Brew Fest. In 2016 Lemon founded the festival that aims to highlight soul food, urban art, hip-hop music and craft brews. This year's event takes place on July 27.

Nomtastic Foods, a photo-based food blog on Instagarm, gave Alewife a shout-out, noting they have “some of the best wagyu” they’ve ever tasted. Our writer Genevelyn Steele also agrees.

Dominic Carpin, proprietor of delli Carpini Farm in Beaverdam, was featured on Virginia Currents, a show on PBS that highlights change-makers in the community that is celebrating it’s 28th season.

Festy Season

Break out those stretchy pants and start plotting accordingly because it’s that time of year where food festivals reign supreme. If you’re up for a vino-inspired mini roadtrip, head to the 11th annual Taste of New Kent Wine Festival on Saturday, May 11. Tickets grant access to unlimited tastings from Virginia-based wineries including James River Cellars, Horton Vineyards and Elk Island Winery, along with beer and a line-up of food trucks.

Not sure what to do for Mother’s Day and dig a cultural experience? Main Street Station will host the first-ever Brazilian/Latino Festival on Sunday, May 12. The event celebrates the cuisine, music, wine and dance of the Brazilian and Latino communtiies.

Events

