Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 21-25

× Expand From pasta to dumplings and other vessels for flavor, this week's Food News is jam-packed with events, updates and things to look forward to. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

We Can Get Together

Same massive sugar buns, same kitschy and irresistible charm, and a brand spankin’ new location: SB’s Lakeside Love Shack, the brunch spot known for hometown hospitality and themed specials, is making its way to the Fan. Dubbed SB’s Main Street Love Shack, the second outpost opens in the former Brunch space on Friday. P.S.: It's bathroom featuring a Britney Spears collage is totally deserving of a selfie. (Richmond magazine)

Teaching Moments

The kitchen is a special place, where in between the chopping, mixing and sizzling, memories and traditions are made. Writer, former chef and mother of two Stephanie Ganz takes readers into the culinary journey she’s embarked upon with her children, and reveals how “the point was never to end up with a properly baked loaf of bread.” (Richmond magazine)

Double Down

For those who love a stiff drink and a strong cup of coffee, keep reading. In this month’s Open Tab we talk stimulating cocktails that combine both booze and caffeine for a drink double-header. From an espresso martini to a Thai iced-tea-inspired island sipper, we also share recipes from Wong Gonzalez, Lemaire, Little Nickel and Toast, to recreate at home. (Richmond magazine)

Pockets of Flavor

Typically playing the supporting role and rarely the main star, scallions have their shining moment in a dumpling recipe from the crew behind the Cambodian-inspired pop-up Royal Pig. With a simple list of ingredients, I suggest hitting the kitchen and giving this cousin of onions and garlic the moment it deserves. P.S.: Catch Royal Pig at Black Lodge on March 7, from 5 p.m. to sell-out. (Richmond magazine)

Good Times Roll

Mardi gras, lundi gras, and all the king cakes — read below for ways to celebrate

The precursor to the annual pancake-filled Fat Tuesday, Lundi Gras is held the Monday prior. On Feb. 28, the recently introduced bottle shop and cafe, Celladora Wines, will host a Lundi Gras feast featuring a menu of Southern Louisiana-inspired veg-forward dishes and drinks from industry veteran Danny Serious (The Smoky Mug, Longoven, Acacia mid-town).

Prepare to suck down some mudbugs during an old-fashioned crawfish boil at Tabol Brewing on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. Get Tight Lounge rings in its inaugural Mardis Gras party with 100 pounds of crawfish via Louisiana, tunes from Pay Rent Brass band, and brews to boot. Tickets are $10.

The traveling treat shop Cafe Beignet, is making three area appearances this weekend — Richmond, Mechanicsville and Midlothian — and dishing out its namesake powder-sugar-dusted dough balls. Expect to find king cake beignets, in addition to its usual spins on the classics such honey bun and apple fritter, on the food truck's menu.

A plastic baby, a pastry and the urge to party join forces in a king cake, the purple, green and yellow treat that is a must-have for Fat Tuesday celebrations. Carytown’s Minglewood Bake Shop is serving up a version just for vegan eaters, and orders can be placed online.

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe — which donated 100% of proceeds from sales on Wednesday to Fox Elementary School — has Mardi Gras-themed sugar cookies and more in its pastry case.

ICYMI

Following the recent devastating fire at Fox Elementary School, the team behind Longoven is responding the way they know best: cooking. Over the course of the next two years, the restaurant will host 25 dinners to benefit Richmond Public Schools. (Richmond magazine)

Calling all fans of gas station fried chicken, coastal seafood and the feel-good comfort they bring. The traveling pop-up Mothers Best is slinging everything from biscuits to gumbo, and making pit-stops in Richmond, NOLA, Atlanta and beyond. (Richmond magazine)

Cannabis and cooking has a nice ring to it, and if you’re looking to experiment, we’ve got a handful of tips and tricks, including a recipe from Young Mother’s Daniel Harthausen for chocolate-coconut cannabutter cookies. (Richmond magazine)

I spy crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and Shack sauce in our food forecast. Shack Shack, the popular burger chain from restaurant titan Danny Meyer is making its Richmond debut. Situated on Broad Street between Target and Willow Lawn, the forthcoming location will be the first in the state to feature a drive-thru. (Richmond Bizsense)

Good news: After shutting its doors more than two years ago, Acacia-midtown plans to rekindle the restaurant during a multi-course pop-up dinner at Yellow Umbrella Provisions. Bad news: The limited ticketed event sold-out in under an hour, and while co-owner Aline Reitzer says there aren’t any future dates planned, yet, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Make sure to set a reminder to watch Richmond native and JC Desserts owner Justin Ross make his big-screen debut. The chocolatier and trained chef will compete on this season of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship which premieres on Feb. 28.

Upcoming Events