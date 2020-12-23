Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 21-25

× Expand With holidays approaching, head below for a collection of takeout options that allow us to still enjoy local restaurants from the comfort of our home. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

After this edition, Food News says “Bye, Felicia” to 2020, but we look forward to returning in January to share stories from the Richmond dining community we all hold near and dear. Have a happy freakin' New Year, and until next time, cheers!

Home For The Holidays

Lamb shanks, caviar and oysters, oh my. However you like to ring in 2021, I think we can all agree, this year is worthy of a fitting farewell. From a smattering of sushi rolls to a multi-course French dinner to go — with a little bit of brunch and booze in betwee — local restaurants have us covered with a bounty of edible ways to boogie into the new year. If you’re a Christmas procrastinator — no judgement, here — be sure to peep the list for a few last-minute ideas. (Richmond magazine)

Totally Tubular

Related to both carrots and parsley, parsnips are a versatile, wintertime veggie. Writer and ingredient aficionado Stephanie Ganz lays down the knowledge on the tuberous crop, including where to find parsnips on local menus and their role as a nutrient-packing potato substitute. Chef Marlin Remick of Parterre also reveals a recipe for parsnip puree that is a.) easy to make and b.) can seriously elevate a dish. (Richmond magazine)

It’s a Celebration

Whether you’re the imbiber who will find any excuse to pop a bottle of bubbly, or a strict special occasion sipper, Champagne is in a class all its own. With Christmas and New Year's Eve just a Netflix series binge away, we explore the ubiquitous celebratory drink, including Champagne cocktail recipes from Quirk Hotel’s Lobby Bar, Charred and Lehja. Time to bust out those flutes. (Richmond magazine)

Caper Chronicles

In a sneak peek from our January issue, former Nota Bene chef, and Richmond Moon Market and Mushroom Mania organizer Lauren Vincelli shares the deets on a caper-studded focaccia with lemon zest you should probably test out sooner rather than later. In the words of Vincelli, there is “roasty, toasty, salty, crispy caper goodness tucked into every slice.” (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

With each square presenting a different filling, Miss Maude’s Chocolate bars are the candy of choice for the indecisive. The Richmond-based chocolatier recently graced Food Network’s list of small luxuries to gift yourself this holiday season — aka a post-shopping reward. Her newest release, the Apres Ski bar, with flavors of s’mores and mulled wine, gets a special shout. (Food Network)

ICYMI

Nine months into the pandemic, restaurants continue to fight to stay afloat. Following the closure of two notable Richmond spots, we checked in with owners and city officials to discuss the future of a beloved facet of our city. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis the season of family recipes, once-a-year treats, and meals that ignite all the senses. Explore holiday traditions from around the world, and check out a recipe for jollof rice from private chef and Ghana native Emmanuel “Manny” Baiden of Manny Eats. (Richmond magazine)

I’m a huge fan of nostalgia and Cafe Warshafsky’s classic confections ignite all the feels.Check out the story of owner Mai Warshafsky, and how her desire for the perfect treat landed her in the pages of The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine and now, here in Richmond. Stocking stuffers, anyone? (Richmond magazine)

After making a sweet debut in April 2019, the specialty ice-cream shop known for their over-the-top, cake-adorned milkshakes, Coco & Hazel, is taking a scoop out of Bon Air. Look for a second location to open at 2733 McRae Road in the spring.

Northside’s Nomad’s Deli & Catering will extend its annual Thanksgiving tradition of giving out free meals to Christmas Eve this year. Between 11a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, those in need of a hot holiday dinner can visit the Brookland Park eatery.

