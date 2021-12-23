Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 20-24

× Expand The top five food stories of the year are below and we've got everything from a new opening in Scott's Addition to smash burgers and a controversial Fan cafe. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Garden of Grapes

“Netflix and Chill,” and “Text Book (classics styles, classic varietals)” are just a few of the ways the soon-to-open wine concept Jardin has its thoughtful bottle collection organized. From the owners of Grisette, the neighborhood spot welcomes a new wave of imbibing culture to the former Baja Bean space and its notorious party patio, featuring a 150-strong lineup of wines, with cheese and accoutrements to boot. (Richmond magazine)

Once Forgotten Now Foraged

Typically we don’t think of caffeine as something we can source locally, but Frank Community Farm — which cultivates opportunities for neurodiverse adults — has been working to change that. Discovering yaupon years ago, co-founder Crystal Stokes is on a mission to forage and grow one of North America’s only native and sustainable sources of caffeine, and share its forgotten history. (Richmond magazine)

Sweet, Tart

Just in time for cookies' prime season, we’re coming in with a last-minute recipe assist. Ditch the ubiquitous chocolate chip — although we’ll always have love for the classic — with a bright spin on a buttery thumbprint cookie. Ingrid Schatz of Axelsdotter embraces citrus in her curd-filled lemon-elderflower variety that, bonus, come with a little extra curd for post-baking options. (Richmond magazine)

Hot Temperance

Celebrating the not-so-boozy side of cocktails, alcohol-free sips have become a menu mainstay. From a sour-citrus concoction at Longoven to a serrano pepper showstopper at Sen Organic Small Plate, and the oh-so-classic piña colada at The Pit and the Peel, make room in the recipe book for some sans booze options to have handy. (Richmond magazine)

A Cool Operator

Ruby Scoops owner Rabia Kamara is ringing in the new year with a lengthy list of achievements, including a win on the inaugural Food Network show Ben and Jerry’s “Clash of the Cones” to the debut of her Nawlins-style sno-ball shop and second venture, Suzy Sno. We caught up with the VCU grad to chat about her love for butter, rapper Ludacris and daiquiris. (Richmond magazine)

Top Five in Food

Coming in hot with the top five food stories on our website in 2021. Come hungry, friends. (Richmond magazine)

Offering a hefty dose of stoner humor, f-bombs and messy smash-style patties, the dudes behind Cobra Burger graduated from pop-up to brick-and-mortar status in the beginning of 2021, kicking off the year just how we needed it and introducing phrases such as “boirger” into our vocabulary. Approaching is one-year anniversary, the Church Hill spot is now complete with a dining room, glow-in-the-dark mural and their very own Cobra Pale Ale brewed by The Veil. Six months after opening, Ever Better, a coffee, tea and shake shop at 214 N. Lombardy St. in the Fan, became the topic of Richmond Reddit, Facebook and Instagram threads for its use of supplements from nutrition and weight-management company Herbalife Nutrition in its beverages. Following consumer complaints, we spoke with the owners of the now shuttered business, Richmond City Health District and the Virginia Department of Health about the use of nutritional supplements in food and drink. One of the toughest farewells bid by the Richmond dining community this year was to Oregon Hill’s long-standing, garlic-tinged pasta shack Mamma Zu. An inconspicuous restaurant attracting diners for nearly three decades, it was the place where the food did the talking and where many fond memories were made. We caught up with chefs, writers and patrons to relive accounts about the legendary restaurants. Bringing a breath of fresh air to the Scott’s Addition food scene, a veteran restaurant duo from Lunch and Supper introduced Pinky’s, a Mediterranean-Inspired concept looking to the flavors of coastal countries over the summer. With dishes such as lamb papas and a lemon-spiked chicken piccata, the bright and modern eatery quickly gained a following. If a Stella’s Grocery is built, Richmonders will come, or so it seems. Marking the first of three markets to debut in 2021 from the Giavos family, the Westhampton outpost — complete with a mezze bar, rotating bevy of snacks and cocktails and a spacious patio — premiered in May, followed by Manchester and Westover Hills.

ICYMI

The owners of The Jasper will dive into the food world with Slurp, a forthcoming ramen spot expected to add to a growing Church Hill corridor next year. (Richmond magazine)

Drive-thru local coffee will soon be a reality when Ironclad Coffee Roasters rolls out its forthcoming West End outpost. (Richmond magazine)

A family-run business, Linda Grams dishes out gourmet graham cracker treats that Santa may or may not have put in my family’s stockings this year. (Richmond magazine)

Whether you’re looking to spruce up the home bar or in search of a last-minute holiday gift, we’ve got a RVA-based bottle guide including everything from gin to cider. (Richmond magazine)

Home to a full kitchen, a sprawling outdoor area complete with fire pits, and all the favorites on tap — hey there, Falcon Smash — Triple Crossing started pouring pints at its third location in Midlothian at 1101 Winterfield Crossing.

Growing Ice cream powerhouse Gelati Celesti announced plans to double the size of its shop at 11805 W. Broad St. and spill over into the shuttered neighboring storefront, along with a vision board that includes a five-year plan with 15 new stores. (Richmond Bizsense)

Texas chain Rusty Taco is slated to open in late January at 11525 W. Broad St. (Richmond Bizsense)

Almost a decade after brothers Chris and Phil Ray founded Ashland’s Center Of The Universe, the duo officially own the building after acquiring the property earlier this week. (Press release)

Richmond’s OG brewery, Hardywood, recently graced the pages of Food Network magazine, with the uber-holiday-inspired Gingerbread Stout.

