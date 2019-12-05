Richmond Food News: Week of Dec. 2-6

× Expand The gift of cheese-giving has a nice ring to it, huh? We know holiday shopping can be a pain, so Stephanie Ganz and I curated an astrological gift guide for all the food lovers in your life, which includes a cheese share. Read below to find out which sign likes to get cheesy. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Cirr(ious) Changes

Five years after its revival and almost 15 since it was founded, Cirrus Vodka is approaching 2020 with the “New Year, Who Dis” attitude. The bottle has undergone a sleek rebrand, and at the helm of the change is a young, under 30, marketing and distilling team. (Richmond magazine)

A Catering Ninja

When I think ninja, the words swift, stealthy and adaptable come to mind. The first time I heard the co-owner of the catering company Everyday Gourmet, Ellie Basch, referred to as a catering ninja, I thought the term fit perfectly. With a 30-year resume, the Indonesia native has fed everyone from brides on their special day to attendees of the nationally recognized Fire, Flour & Fork. (Richmond magazine)

’Tis The Season

If you missed Miracle on Cary, the Christmas-themed pop-up bar takeover at The Jasper last year, I urge you not to be a repeat offender. Whether you like an excuse to rock a tacky sweater, think "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie or simply appreciate a well-made cocktail, Miracle on Cary is one of many festive finds in our holiday almanac. P.S.: Guess how many gallons of Jingle Ball Nog they went through last year? (Richmond magazine)

An Eye For Design

Restaurateur Rick Lyons, the man behind Lunch/Supper and Brunch, has been in the biz for almost three decades. But did you know that Lyons doubles is also a skilled carpenter? Writer Julie Young explores his love for woodworking and takes a peek inside his home, aka, the Lyon’s Den’s. (Richmond magazine)

Wawa, Meet Hardywood

I’m a sucker for Wawa, specifically the coffee. There’s one beverage I enjoy equally as much: beer. So when I heard that Wawa had teamed up with 2SP Brewing Company out of Aston, Pennsylvania, and Richmond’s Hardywood Park Craft Brewery for a special collab using Wawa’s Winter Reserve, I was stoked to stay the least. Richmond is one of five stops on the Wawa brew tour which will be spilling into the city on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. to release the 6 percent cinnamon bomb, Coffee Cake Reserve Stout, that is exclusively available at Wawa and Hardywood. (Press Release)

Dine Debuts

Kirin quietly debuted in what was formerly J. Koji, at 302 N. Robinson St. last week, specializing in Asian cuisine. Stay tuned for the full scoop.

The husband-and-wife team behind Maya Mexican Grill have added to their East Grace Street restaurant endeavors with the opening of Pink Flamingo in the shuttered Pasture space. Think Baja-inspired fare like ceviche and fish tacos with a heavy dose of tequila. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

After almost a decade, Xtras Cafe in Carytown announced its closure via Facebook. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Stay patient, and thirsty folks. As with so many RVA Dine openings, the forthcoming Starr Hill Brewery in Scott's Addition announced that they would not meet their intended opening date of Dec. 7. The multi-level venture’s new sudsy target will be announced by the end of the week.

Whether you check your CoStar app ritualistically or are unaware of the difference between a Sagittarius and Gemini, writer Stephanie Ganz and I aligned with the stars for our 2019 Astrological Food Lovers Gift Guide. A little wonky and a lot of fun, find out which sign in your life would enjoy being gifted a mushroom foray with Steve Haas or an Edo’s Squid print for the kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia Mercury has tracked down the most popular liquor in every Virginia city and county and the results are a doozy. In Hampton and Richmond Hennessy sales reign supreme, while Tito’s is big in the ‘burbs. (Virginia Mercury)

Brenner Pass no longer offers lunch service, instead, diners can head to connected cafe Chairlift, which will offer an expanded menu featuring a collection of new items along with some from Brenner's former lunch offerings.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News…