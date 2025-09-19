Richmond Food News: Sept. 18-24

A bonus of the Lombardy Street Wine Stroll? Potential latkes in your future from Susie's. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
School Graze
When I was in grade school, aka the '90s, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit snacks and a Yoplait yogurt did the trick. In this modern age of endless, eye-catching and always buzzy snacks, lunch boxes could use a little level up. From locally made burritos sure to catch a student’s gaze to gluten-free brownies that could give Little Debbie a run for her money, we’ve rounded up five A-plus eats for school days. (Richmond magazine)
Mycelium Madness
Attendees of the area farmers market may recognize The Easterday Mushroom Company. Each week the growers showcase an attention-grabbing spread of shrooms, such as King’s Oyster or Lion’s Mane. Learn how the mushroom company sprouted from a hobby to a full-blown hustle supplying local restaurants such as Sweet P’s and The Roosevelt with the meaty fungi. (Richmond magazine)
Sum of Three
A three-ingredient, equal-parts classic, bitter and balanced Negronis are having their annual moment (officially, anyway; we all know they’re the perfect cocktail). From Sept. 22-28, find restaurants and bars including The Emerald Lounge, Lost Letter, Lolita’s, Fan Boy and TBT El Gallo delivering everything from well-tuned traditional versions to reimagined riffs during Negroni Week, celebrated worldwide. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Slow Foods movement.
Fermentation Freaks
An inside peek behind the scenes of food production is a rare treat, and a locally based global giant that has been calling Henrico home since 1987 is presenting an exclusive opportunity. On Saturday, Sept. 20, San-J will host its annual Open House event, inviting curious minds to embark on a tour of the tamari factory. A buzzing scene of fermentation enthusiasts, the event extends beyond the tour to include breakout sessions, bites and more. Last year I had frozen custard with koji caramel, bottled my own tamari and grabbed a few souvies. (Richmond magazine)
ICYMI
From Taco Hell pop-ups to plant-based cheddar bay biscuits, veg-friendly restaurants lean into fast-food nostalgia. (Richmond magazine)
Get to know the food justice leader, NOLA native and founder of mutual aid project RVA Community Fridges. (Richmond magazine)
For two days (Sept. 20-21), Maymont is transforming their green grounds into a mini, Munich-inspired beer garden – think brats from The Mayor Meats, pierogis from Ryba’s, schnitzel, German-style suds and more.
Last call for tickets to the 8th annual Birdhouse Farmers Market dinner on Sept. 28. The al fresco Sunday feast is a showcase of regional produce being nourished by some of the top local chefs in the game. There are under 10 tickets left to the fundraiser, which features a lineup including Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, freelance baker Olivia Wilson, Ryan Jones of 8 ½ and more.
Question Answered: What is Richmond’s most enduring beer bar and hangout? There is only one answer: The Answer. This weekend the Broad Street brew hub is turning 11 and ringing in the years with a three-day shenanigan from Sept. 19-21, featuring plenty of suds, special collaboration releases and swag galore (I’m eyeing that tote).
Fruitful Finds: Rumor on the river is that pawpaws, the fleeting, custardy, tropical-esque, very Virginia native fruit, are beginning to make their once-a-year appearance. Pro tip: Scout the banks of the James, specifically South Side, for the late-summer score that tastes like a banana-meets-mango. Need a refresh on pawpaws? Check out this story from a couple years ago. P.S.: Keep an eye out for pawpaw-infused foods, from a hot sauce 1115 Mobile Kitchen is whipping up to a beer from Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co.
Battle of the Bottles: Local grape gurus Justin Ferguson, aka The Black Sommelier, and Chauncey Jenkins, longtime Richmond hospitality pro, are teaming up for a heady bottle event on Sept. 24. A mashup of wine styles, the duo plan to pour wine pairings for the multi-course meal that channels both old world and new school approaches, respectively. Daisy’s chef and co-owner, Matt Kirwan, will be hosting and working the line.
Upcoming Events
- Downtown Petersburg Restaurant Week, Participating restaurants (Sept. 13-20): The week-long affair continues, encouraging patrons to pay Downtown Petersburg restaurants and food businesses a visit.
- Autumn Market, Laura Lee’s (Sept. 18): NA cocktails and sips and a makers market on the patio
- Harvest Mocktail Mixology, Studio One Twenty (Sept. 19): Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid leads a session on crafting NA, fall-inspired drinks
- PawPaw Festival, Powhatan State Park (Sept. 20): Third annual festy focused on spreading the word about pawpaws
- 6th Annual Egyptian Festival, St. Mary and St. Philopater Orthodox Church (Sept. 20-21): Explore Egyptian cuisine and culture.
- Bier-Garden, Maymont (Sept. 20-21): Two days of German-influenced fare and fun
- Sunday Bagel Pop-up, Celladora (Sept. 21): Snag loosies or sandwiches from the husband-and-wife team pop-up specializing in sourdough rounds.
- Rest in Pizza Pop-up, Vasen Brewing Co. (Sept. 21): Find the forthcoming pizza venture slinging wood-fired pies
- Laird’s Distillery Tour, Laird’s & Company (Sept. 22): The Richmond chapter of the United States Bartending Guild is embarking on a field trip to visit Albermarle’s iconic apple brandy company.
- Lombardy Street Wine Stroll, Lombardy Street (Sept. 23): Every Tuesday pop by Susies, Jardin and Celladora – Lombardy Street neighbors – for full and half pours during the weekly event.
- French Salon, Chez Foushee (Sept. 25): A Parisian-inspired gathering featuring French Pearl cocktails, small bites and music
- Mocktail Workshop, Point 5 (Sept. 26): Hands-on workshop presenting tips and tricks for crafting spirit-free drinks
- The Function: Hog Roast and Fish Fry, Shalom Farms (Sept. 27): Charlotte’s Deli invites friends from near and far for a chef-driven outdoor feast from 2-6 p.m.