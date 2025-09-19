Richmond Food News: Sept. 18-24

× Expand A bonus of the Lombardy Street Wine Stroll? Potential latkes in your future from Susie's. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

School Graze

When I was in grade school, aka the '90s, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit snacks and a Yoplait yogurt did the trick. In this modern age of endless, eye-catching and always buzzy snacks, lunch boxes could use a little level up. From locally made burritos sure to catch a student’s gaze to gluten-free brownies that could give Little Debbie a run for her money, we’ve rounded up five A-plus eats for school days. (Richmond magazine)

Mycelium Madness

Attendees of the area farmers market may recognize The Easterday Mushroom Company. Each week the growers showcase an attention-grabbing spread of shrooms, such as King’s Oyster or Lion’s Mane. Learn how the mushroom company sprouted from a hobby to a full-blown hustle supplying local restaurants such as Sweet P’s and The Roosevelt with the meaty fungi. (Richmond magazine)

Sum of Three

A three-ingredient, equal-parts classic, bitter and balanced Negronis are having their annual moment (officially, anyway; we all know they’re the perfect cocktail). From Sept. 22-28, find restaurants and bars including The Emerald Lounge, Lost Letter, Lolita’s, Fan Boy and TBT El Gallo delivering everything from well-tuned traditional versions to reimagined riffs during Negroni Week, celebrated worldwide. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Slow Foods movement.

Fermentation Freaks

An inside peek behind the scenes of food production is a rare treat, and a locally based global giant that has been calling Henrico home since 1987 is presenting an exclusive opportunity. On Saturday, Sept. 20, San-J will host its annual Open House event, inviting curious minds to embark on a tour of the tamari factory. A buzzing scene of fermentation enthusiasts, the event extends beyond the tour to include breakout sessions, bites and more. Last year I had frozen custard with koji caramel, bottled my own tamari and grabbed a few souvies. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

From Taco Hell pop-ups to plant-based cheddar bay biscuits, veg-friendly restaurants lean into fast-food nostalgia. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know the food justice leader, NOLA native and founder of mutual aid project RVA Community Fridges. (Richmond magazine)

For two days (Sept. 20-21), Maymont is transforming their green grounds into a mini, Munich-inspired beer garden – think brats from The Mayor Meats, pierogis from Ryba’s, schnitzel, German-style suds and more.

Last call for tickets to the 8th annual Birdhouse Farmers Market dinner on Sept. 28. The al fresco Sunday feast is a showcase of regional produce being nourished by some of the top local chefs in the game. There are under 10 tickets left to the fundraiser, which features a lineup including Leah Branch of The Roosevelt, freelance baker Olivia Wilson, Ryan Jones of 8 ½ and more.

Question Answered: What is Richmond’s most enduring beer bar and hangout? There is only one answer: The Answer. This weekend the Broad Street brew hub is turning 11 and ringing in the years with a three-day shenanigan from Sept. 19-21, featuring plenty of suds, special collaboration releases and swag galore (I’m eyeing that tote).

Fruitful Finds: Rumor on the river is that pawpaws, the fleeting, custardy, tropical-esque, very Virginia native fruit, are beginning to make their once-a-year appearance. Pro tip: Scout the banks of the James, specifically South Side, for the late-summer score that tastes like a banana-meets-mango. Need a refresh on pawpaws? Check out this story from a couple years ago. P.S.: Keep an eye out for pawpaw-infused foods, from a hot sauce 1115 Mobile Kitchen is whipping up to a beer from Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co.

Battle of the Bottles: Local grape gurus Justin Ferguson, aka The Black Sommelier, and Chauncey Jenkins, longtime Richmond hospitality pro, are teaming up for a heady bottle event on Sept. 24. A mashup of wine styles, the duo plan to pour wine pairings for the multi-course meal that channels both old world and new school approaches, respectively. Daisy’s chef and co-owner, Matt Kirwan, will be hosting and working the line.

