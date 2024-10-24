Richmond Food News: Oct. 24-30

× Expand The chef of Nokoribi (pictured above), Andrew Manning, is now the owner of Little House Green Grocery along with his wife, Hannah Russell. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Cultural Conversation

Every culture has a different way of honoring those who have passed. For many in Mexico, it's a lighthearted, multiday affair marked by food and drinks. Locally, a number of restaurants, bakeries and bars are also celebrating Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. With offerings like thoughtfully decorated ofrendas at Conejo, housemade pan de muerto at Coco & Hazel, and cocktails like a corn-milk-based elote eggnog at The Jasper, tap into the cultural conversations taking place around the city. (Richmond magazine)

Be Our Neighbor

Little House Green Grocery has new proprietors, and one has a very cheffy background. Hannah Russell and Andrew Manning — he's the executive chef of Nokoribi and former owner of Lost Letter and Longoven — officially became owners of the Bellevue neighborhood market last month. The couple's vision board includes rolling out a fresh pasta and cheese program, plenty of prepared foods, and a new crop of local farmers and producers. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Bill Cavendar

In our latest spotlight we caught up with the owner of Scott’s Addition’s Black Heath Meadery, Bill Cavendar. Holding it down at The Hive, the tie-dye-wearing, jam band-loving leader shares a few of his favorite things. Curious what foods always secure a spot in his fridge? Wondering which of his honey wines pair best with a holiday feast? Answers await. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

VinePair has announced its 2024 Next Wave Awards winners and a Virginian with local ties has been recognized. Charlottesville's Reggie Leonard has been named Advocate of the Year. If the name sounds familiar, that's because Leonard recently partnered with Penny's Wine Shop co-owner Lance Lemon on a forthcoming wine endeavor, Parallax Project. Stay tuned for more details.

ICYMI

After five years of pop-ups and selling pasta at farmers markets, Oro plans to launch a brick-and-mortar. (Richmond magazine)

Take a trip down memory lane with a visit to Patterson Ave stalwart Superstars Pizza. (Richmond magazine)

Sommelier Grayum Vickers is the vintage voice of Lost Letter and Lillian. (Richmond magazine)

Ruby Scoops is slinging ice cream and sno-balls in its brand new, super-sized 3,000-square-foot shop on Brookland Park Boulevard.

One of the city’s longest-running culinary traditions, the biannual fundraiser boasting meals for a steal, is currently in action: Richmond Restaurant Week. There’s just a few days left to pop by participating restaurants for a three-course prix fixe dinner with proceeds benefiting Feed More. You know what to do.

Hailing from New Jersey, yet channeling Pura Vida vibes, franchise chain Playa Bowls introduced its latest outpost at 11341 West Broad Street. It marks the fifth in the state.

I enjoy a bit of friendly competition, especially when there’s a year worth of free hoagies at stake. That’s right, Stanley’s is hosting an inaugural Halloween Bash and awarding the best costume with a gift that keeps on giving.

The owners of Toast New American Gastropub and Sidecar Cocktail Lounge have expanded their reach in Winterfield Place shopping center. Chris Staples and Bob Graham, along with Black Hand Coffee Co. owner Clay Gilbert, recently opened Corner Rock Cafe in Midlothian, located at 3734 Winterfield Road. Bonus: Boozy drinks and ice cream.

After a decade at 403 N. Ridge Road, Kuba Kuba Dos is calling it. The neighborhood Cuban eatery known for mojitos, empanadas and a taste of Havana will have its last day of service on Sunday, Oct. 27. Taking over the space: Nader Hajik, owner of nearby Bistro 804, located in the same shopping center.

This Sunday, Oct. 27, Mama J’s is shutting down the street for a good ole fashioned block party. The family-owned Southern food staple is ringing in 15 years of perfectly fried catfish, comforting mac and cheese, and rum cakes with a bash from noon to 6 p.m.

Upcoming Events