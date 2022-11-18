Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23

× Expand From farewells to forthcoming concepts to weekend pop-ups, head below for a sampling of all the RVAdine news this week. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1.

Brunch Time

Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)

Sugar-Coated

A handheld snack originating in Spain and Portugal, churros are not only one of my favorite fried treats, they are the foundation of a newly launched bake shop from a husband-and-wife team. Docê Churros opened a few months ago from the Argentinian natives and marks the first step in the couple’s goal of establishing an international line of globally inspired baked goods. (Richmond magazine)

Better With Bivalves

Months that end in “er” are the cardinal signal that prime time oyster season is upon us. In the most recent edition of Five Faves, writer and bivalve fan Genevelyn Steele tracks down a collection of crustacea worth celebrating. From a Hellenic riff on the classic oysters Rockefeller to caviar-dotted delights and a dozen on the half shell, get ready for a shuckin’ good time. (Richmond magazine)

Old and New

Growing up, chef Will Leung-Richardson would leave school and have the bus drop him at his family’s restaurant. Raised by his Chinese grandparents, and with a father from rural Virginia and a mother who was born in Hong Kong, he has a varied culinary background that reveals itself through his food. We caught up with the owner of Kudzu RVA and Choy Sun BBQ to talk tradition, upbringing and Chinese barbecue.

Dine Adieus

There’s something to be said about a family business, especially one that has endured a location change, served generations of customers, and been operating since the 1950s. After 65 years of subs, old-school flair and shelves stocked with everything from olives to dolmades, Nick’s International Foods is shutting down its storefront. Owner Manuel Mouris, who inherited the business from his father, Nick Mouris, a Greek immigrant, says they will continue with wholesale operations. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Jay Bayer, owner of Saison and its adjacent market, announced via Instagram that he’s ringing in the restaurant's 10-year anniversary with a farewell. Known for its savvy cocktail program, fancy chicken biscuits, and being a cozy neighborhood staple, the Jackson Ward gem will invite guests in for a final service on Dec. 12. Stay tuned for more details.

After almost seven years of baking boozy spiked creations, and taking the crown as the first alcohol-infused cupcake shop in the state, sisters Shay and Mesha Cousins have closed their Carytown shop. Tipsy Cupcakes served its last treat on Saturday.

ICYMI

Offering a triple threat of cheesecake, charcuterie and coffee, Verseau Bistro is coming soon to Stony Point Fashion Park. (Richmond magazine)

A nonprofit eatery in Glen Allen, Kitchen33 operates a bit differently, preaching and practicing sustainability. (Richmond magazine)

Originally started in London and Kenya, and founded as a way to tap into his heritage, Maharajah Coffee now calls Richmond home. (Richmond magazine)

The countdown to the holidays is on with Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanza all less than 40 calendar days away. If you’re feeling festive and need a little inspiration, we’ve got a handful of experiential gift ideas from ice cream making to sipping tea in a garden dome. (Richmond magazine)

Brazilian natives and friends Rafael Albernaz and Val Ribeiro have the meats. The duo debuted Rio Brazil Steakhouse earlier this week at 10412 Washington Highway in Glen Allen.

For the eighth year in a row, family run Nomad Deli & Catering will continue their feel-good tradition of opening their doors on Thanksgiving. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests are invited to visit the Northside business for a home cooked meal.

Although still awaiting permit approval from the city, New York Deli owners Demetrios Tsiptsis, Rodion Tsiptsis and David Zemlan revealed plans for a sandwich shop at 401 S. Stafford Ave. The news comes shortly after the announcement that the trio purchased the shuttered Lady Nawlin’s building on Main St. (Richmond Bizsense)

Upcoming Events