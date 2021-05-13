Richmond Food News: May 10-14

× Expand Strawberries may be in season, but head below to dive into one of spring's fellow shining produce stars. P.S.: Drooling? This bad boy came from Sub Rosa and is topped with honey-sweetened Twenty Paces Farm ricotta. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

5-Year Plan

For everyone who has craved Africanne on Main on a Saturday or for supper, this one’s for you. In coming weeks, chef-owner Ida MaMusu will unveil the restaurant’s new location — same street, different block — and will introduce an expanded, vegetarian-heavy menu and dinner hours. Also part of the matriarch’s five-year plan? Moving on from RVAdine. (Richmond magazine)

Salute the Season

A sign of warmer times, asparagus is having its moment. Writer and ingredient queen Stephanie Ganz shares the scoop on the stalky produce, from buying tips to local dishes at Lehja, Saison and Southbound that celebrate its vegetal crunch. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

While I may not have known there was a publication in existence called Calzone Magazine, I do know an 8 1/2 calzone when I spot one. Check out the RVA pizza institution and its monstrous calzone gracing the cover of the June issue, right next to the headline, “The Best Virginia Has to Offer.”

Dine Adieu

The downtown market-restaurant Pop’s on Grace is set to shutter after six years in business. Led by Chef Josh Wright and his mother, Patti, the duo created a space that embodies the vibes of a true neighborhood stalwart — consistent food and familiar faces. With two months left before closing, mark your calendar for a final dose of breakfast days and sellout hanger steaks. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

ICYMI

After hearing the words, “pack your knives and go,” Richmond chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson has joined fellow eliminated cheftestants to form a culinary supergroup dubbed The Eliminators. Their future plans? Head this way to find out. (Richmond magazine)

Get down with garlic, the omnipresent allium that is cherished in the kitchen, and check out a recipe for ricotta dumplings from Laine Myers, the former Nota Bene chef and pasta mastermind behind the pop-up Oro. (Richmond magazine)

Vegan fluff-connoisseur and ice cream powerhouse Charm School has almost unveiled its second outpost at The Hill Standard. Last Saturday, the shop announced a secret soft opening via the ‘Gram, and round two of practice is set to take place again this weekend. Dedicated to soft serve, the recent menu featured fancy sprinkles, coffee dust and chocolate crunchy pearls and strawberry sauce. Stay tuned for an exact opening date.

After 421 days of being closed for dining, Secco Wine Bar is officially back. The Robinson Street restaurant is making its rentry into RVAdine with a new spring menu created by Executive Chef Julie Heins. P.S. Retail wine is still in action, and Secco to go is coming soon.

EAT Restaurant Partners second location of Pizza & Beer of Richmond debuted in Hanover at The Shoppes at Rutland Place at 9325 Chamberlayne Road earlier this week. (WTVR)

Plot your snacks accordingly and tune in for Hamid Noori, chef-owner of The Mantu in Carytown, to compete on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," joining a recent crop of local restaurateurs to make big screen appearances.

Goatocado’s Ian Newell recently introduced Red Goat Pizza, a takeout-only venture in the former People’s Pie space in Scott’s Addition. (Richmond Bizsense)

Belle Isle Moonshine has been keeping imbibers on their toes, introducing yet another new addition to its bottle lineup. Two months following the drop of lavender lemon, the Richmond-based spirit company is back at it with the release of strawberry matcha. I’m envisioning mojito, margs and a splash of spritz in the future.

Upcoming Events

