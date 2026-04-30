Richmond Food News: April 30-May 6

× Expand Head below for all the springy dishes and happenings. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Sweet Spots

A little treat, a little snack, a little something sweet. For Five Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele tracks down some of the city’s top dulcerías. Whether you’re seeking refreshing paletas, Latin pastries or savory croquettes, here are some ideas for satisfying the antojo. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Randy Boodram

With Trinidad and Tobago roots, along with time spent in New York and plenty of influence from his family, Randy Boodram’s cultural upbringing spans from the island to the Big Apple. We caught up with the chef-owner of Bon Temps, the Caribbean-inspired restaurant that recently opened in Bon Air, to talk about his kitchen essentials, where he likes to dine, can’t-miss dishes and more. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

In the mood for a little RVA Dine inspiration? My fellow magazine staff and I are dropping the knowledge in our latest edition of Best Bites. From a pillowy homemade pasta dish to suadero tacos at a lively Carytown taqueria and a spring sipper that tastes like sunshine, come hungry. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

A dinner series taps into the past and focuses on heritage. (Richmond magazine)

Rediscover the art of being a repeat diner and the lost practice of showing up. (Richmond magazine)

Family-owned Patterson Avenue gem Balkan Restaurant has been in biz for 15 years. (Richmond magazine)

Khmer Goes Italian: I’ve been continually impressed by Hem & Her, the concept from chef Santana Hem that channels the Khmer influences of his heritage through pop-up events, a chef residency at the Abby Moore Cafe at ICA and his cookies found at local markets. On May 3, Hem & Her will appear at Church Hill Italian shop Giorno Market, and the inventive menu has me marking my calendar. Blending Italian influences with Hem’s usual flair, dishes range from jasmine rice arancini to a lemongrass focaccia sandwich and steamed-bun garlic knots, along with sweets such as a Khmer tiramisu with jasmine and toasted coconut.

RVA Love: What do Al Roker, Bon Appetit and Ruby Scoops have in common? Earlier this week, the “Today” show invited Bon Appetit editor-in-chief Jamilia Robinson to share savory, boundary-pushing ice cream flavors, and Richmond’s own Ruby Scoops — and her signature hot honey cornbread flavor — got air time.

Fish On: “Tackle Box Tower” rolls right off the tongue, and Bar Buoy is staking a claim to the name. You’ve heard of a snackle box, but what about a seafaring riff on the portable phenomenon? Bar Buoy has debuted a multi-compartment feast dubbed the Tackle Box Tower. Inside the treasure chest find oysters on the half shell, PEI mussels, fish dip, house-made crackers, pickly accoutrements and more.

Dia De Noche: On May 3, Southside guiso spot Abuelita’s is hosting a Dia De Noche Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. The front patio will be transformed into a vibrant and bright hangout featuring eloteria, live music playing and drinks flowing from RVA brand Mosto Tequila.

Friend Power: The world is small, and I firmly believe that most of us are one degree of separation away from each other. Example: Megan Lee Hopkins, owner and wine pro at Celladora, is buds with New York chef and Win Son owner Trigg Brown (related to the Yellow Umbrella Provisions Browns) from her time spent there. On May 1, Hopkins is hosting Brown for a third year in a row for the Pair Off event series. While the dinner is sold out, there’s currently a wait list.

Little Bites

*Le Petite Morceau has added hours to the mix and is now open on Wednesdays.

*After a decade of calling Richmond home, Stone Brewing Company’s last day of service is May 14. Pop by for one final pint.

*Saturdays are heating up at ZZQ. The Scott’s Addition smokehouse is adding smoked wings and barbacoa tacos to its lineup every first Saturday starting this weekend.

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