A Decade of Dining

Longtime Richmond Black Restaurant Experience participant Jackie's Restaurant in Henrico (Photo courtesy Richmond Black Restaurant Experience)

When Kelli Lemon and her co-founders first dreamed up the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, the local dining scene looked very different. Lemon, a community connector with roots in television and media, since 2018 the owner of downtown cafe Urban Hang Suite, along with friends and equally community-oriented go-getters Shemicia Bowen and Amy Wentz, came up with a simple but powerful idea: Highlight Black-owned restaurants, bring a more diverse group of diners through their doors and boost the city’s Black-owned food businesses while showcasing the area’s vast culinary talent.

Now, as RBRE marks its 10th year, Lemon and her collaborators are pausing to reflect — and looking ahead. “It’s really about having conversations about what we do next,” she says, “and what this looks like going forward.”

The annual event, dedicated to empowering and supporting Black owners and operators in the local food and beverage industry, runs through March 15. Since its inception in 2017, RBRE has grown into one of the region’s most enduring food events. What began as a marketing push for a handful of Richmond eateries has evolved into a platform uplifting dozens of caterers, food trucks, pop-ups and brick-and-mortar establishments across the city.

When she looks into her hospitality crystal ball, Lemon says, it hints at a broader future, and a vision that stretches well beyond Richmond.

“We are the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience,” she says, “but really we’re a marketing and promotion hub. So we’ve got to step back and ask, ‘How do we highlight all of Virginia?’ There’s dope Black food all across the state, from I-64 to I-95, so how do we create experiences that showcase that?”

At the 10-year mark, the question feels more urgent than ever. The RBRE team has fielded many requests over the years from restaurateurs, caterers and food entrepreneurs in Colonial Heights, Newport News, Fredericksburg, Danville and beyond who are looking to participate. They have discussed expanding before, but the anniversary year makes the idea feel newly possible.

“This is a year of legacy,” Lemon says. “Ten years is a milestone, but it’s also a moment to reflect on how we support Black-owned restaurants across the entire state. Richmond is the home base, but it’s bigger than Richmond.”

Businesses pay a fee to participate in the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, in return for promotion, marketing and guidance through RBRE’s network. While the initiative has weathered questions along the way, including why an event focused specifically on Black-owned businesses is still necessary, Lemon says the answer remains clear: Visibility matters.

Local restaurateurs say the platform makes a tangible difference.

Inside The Beet Box in Union Hill (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Ashley Lewis, owner of The Beet Box, is participating for the third year. Her juice and smoothie bar has outposts on Cary Street and in Union Hill, with a forthcoming location inside Richmond International Airport.

“RBRE highlights the range and diversity of Black-owned businesses across Richmond. Being among so many Black-owned businesses in the city is powerful,” Lewis says. “It encourages people to be more intentional about where they spend their dollars.

“The restaurant industry is challenging,” she adds, “so having a platform that intentionally highlights businesses like ours makes a real difference.”

Lewis also sees the week as a chance to broaden perceptions of Black cuisine.

“For us at The Beet Box, it’s also an opportunity to introduce people to healthier choices,” she says. “Our focus on fresh juices, smoothies and plant-forward options supports a healthier lifestyle.”

RBRE 2026 kicked off last weekend with the sprawling food truck gathering Mobile Soul Sunday, which drew hundreds to Monroe Park in Richmond. This year’s programming includes a slate of special events, such as a Parallax Project wine tasting at Urban Hang Suite on March 11 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Black Love + Basketball on Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at Bolos Eatery + Blackwell & Brainstorm Brewhouse, featuring a curated menu, RBRE-themed cocktails and spirits from Black-owned brands including Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Fort Mose Bourbon. From 7 to 9 p.m., the party heads upstairs to the rooftop for small bites and a beer tasting from Brainstorm Brewhouse, followed by a DJ set until 11 p.m.

On March 15, the celebration continues with lunch at Jackie’s Restaurant on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico — a longtime participant — followed by Driven by Her, a sold-out (wait list available) Slingshot group ride to a sneak peek of the forthcoming Sarah & Co. Cafe on Nine Mile Road, expected to open later this spring.

Croaker's Spot has been a Richmond Black Restaurant Experience participant since the event launched. (Photo courtesy Richmond Black Restaurant Experience)

The RBRE network of restaurants, caterers and food entrepreneurs is a mix of long-standing establishments and rising newcomers, from family ventures such as Mama J’s and decades-old, day-one participant Croaker’s Spot to newcomers including Yella’s Yummies Bakery and Trevor’s Grill & Tavern.

Others on the lineup: Pig & Brew and Philly Vegan in Manchester; Cheddar Jackson; multiple concepts from restaurateur LaChan Toran including Black Olive Pizzeria, The Benedict on Cary and District Prime Chophouse; Frank’s Grill at Market 5, a new venture in Charles City from Helen Holmes of the shuttered Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen; Le Box Lunch Cafe; The Original Ronnie’s BBQ in Varina; Harlym Blue’Z on Brookland Park Boulevard; the newly relocated Lillie Pearl and sister spots Farm & Oak and ML Steak; and Stony Point’s Southern Kitchen Restaurant.

Giving back to the community has become central to RBRE’s mission. Each year, the organization partners with one Richmond public school for a luncheon and career conversations with students, encouraging young people to explore hospitality, personal and professional development, entrepreneurship, and culinary careers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, RBRE also presented each of its brick-and-mortar business owners with a $1,000 grant in the summer of 2020 and gave $500 to each food truck operator and caterer that December.

The event has found success in recognizing the full scope of the food industry — from caterers and mobile vendors to pop-ups and established restaurants. “We really came in at a time where we could define what this was,” Lemon says. “Now it’s about figuring out the next phase.”

She says future efforts may include year-round promotion, spotlighting caterers during the holiday season, encouraging diners to keep exploring beyond the official week and building partnerships that expand the organization’s reach.

It may also mean passing the torch.

“I’m ready to push it to the next generation,” Lemon says. “We’ve set the foundation. Now it’s time to figure out what the next 10 years look like and how we can set this up for who can take it on.”