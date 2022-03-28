Richmond-area Bakeries

× Expand Treats from Tablespoons Bakery (Photo by Don Mears)

7 Muffins a Day: Gluten-free, dairy-free bakery featuring sweet and savory baked goods and breads. 11307 Polo Parkway, Suite B, Midlothian, 804-213-2570

Anna B’s Gluten Free: Fully gluten-free bakery selling breads, cakes, pies and other sweet treats. Delivery available. 7426 Brandy Creek Drive, Mechanicsville, 804-822-0656

Arley Cakes: Sweet treats such as pies, cakes, bars and macarons with a focus on social justice. Order online for pickup.

Axelsdotter: Scandinavian-inspired cottage bakery from owner Ingrid Schatz, who posts weekly menus online. Order online for Saturday pickup.

Beaunuts: Rising from a pandemic pop-up, the Petersburg bakery focuses on treats that are a cross between a biscuit and a doughnut. 404 N. Sycamore St., Petersburg, 804-203-5046

Brecotea Baking Studio: Asian-inspired bakery featuring crepe cakes, boba and milk tea with a sister shop in North Carolina. 9125 W. Broad St., Suite M, 804-716-9774

Buttermilk Bake Shop: Classic bake shop featuring cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts and other treats. 74 E. Bank St., Petersburg, 804-242-0027

Cameo Cakery and Cafe: Find savory cakes, along with charcuterie, cupcakes, beer and wine, and a spacious patio at this Libbie-Grove cafe. 306 Libbie Ave., 804-542-2020

Can Can Brasserie: Crusty French bread and pastries are available to go from the bar area of this Paris-inspired restaurant. 3120 W. Cary St., 804-358-7274

Keya & Co. Baking: Formerly Candy Valley Cake Co., this custom bake studio is led by Food Network “Spring Baking Championship” winner Keya Wingfield, who creates custom cake pops, cakes and desserts by special order. By appointment only. 3310 Rosedale Ave., 804-358-2253

Carytown Cupcakes: Offers five “classic” cupcake flavors daily, plus weekly specials such as pecan pie and roasted pumpkin. 2820-C W. Cary St., 804-355-2253

Claudia’s Bake Shop: Bakery with Jewish and New York City influences opening in early April. 3027 W. Cary St.

Coco + Hazel: Treat shop known for its over-the-top milkshakes, in addition to black-and-white cookies, coffee and more. 2733 McRae Road, Bon Air, 804-322-7533; and 411 N. Ridge Road, 804-918-2040

Country Style Donuts: Classic cake and yeast doughnuts baked fresh daily. 4300 Williamsburg Road, 804-222-2466; 8900 W. Broad St., 804-270-1180

Crumbl Cookies: Chain cookie shop that offers dine-in and delivery service. 7316 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, 804-522-5043; 2003 Huguenot Road, Suite 104, 804-302-0162; 9623 W. Broad St., 804-476-0019

Early Bird Biscuit Company: Fresh butter-packed biscuits baked using a recipe from owner Tim Laxton's grandmother with daily specials. 119 N. Robinson St., 804-335-4570; 1221 Bellevue Ave., 804-553-3866

Europa Crust: Shockoe Bottom bakery inspired by a European boulangerie with rustic breads. 1321 1/2 E. Main St., Suite 111, 804-912-5859

Fat Rabbit: A pop-up turned brick-and-mortar bakery specializing in artful cakes, cookies and "hop-tarts." Opening in April in Union Hill. 2025 Venable St., 804-980-4211

Flour Garden Bakery: Handcrafted artisan breads and pastries baked from scratch daily and supplying area markets and restaurants. 4901 W. Leigh St., 804-261-5757

Frostings: Cupcakes are the star at this gourmet bake shop that has appeared on Food Network’s "Cupcake Wars." 11331 W. Broad St., Suite 137, 804-360-2712

Idle Hands Bread Company: Owner Jay Metzler crafts a variety of pastries and breads, in addition to gluten-free and vegan options. 407 Strawberry St., 804-409-5540

Indian Pastry House: 3409 Old Parham Road, 804-332-5751

JC Desserts: Operating out of Hatch Kitchen, customers can place orders online for chocolates that resemble edible works of art, cakes and pastries. 2601 Maury St., Unit 2, 804-536-5644

JJ’s Makery: Two sisters and WPA Bakery alumnae operate this Church Hill bakery offering a little bit of everything. 2707 E. Marshall St., 804-658-3445

La Sabrosita Bakery: Family-owned shop serving Latin American baked goods including sweet breads, conchas and churros. 7730 Midlothian Turnpike, #A, 804-986-9695

Lebanese Bakery: Owned by a husband-and-wife duo offering fatayer, Lebanese brick-oven flatbreads, baklava and more. 6215 W. Broad St., 804-525-4983

Mediterranean Bakery: This bakery and deli offers a variety of traditional Greek, Turkish and Middle Eastern fare. 9004 Quioccasin Road, 804-754-8895

Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop: Owner and North Side native Michael Hatcher earned his chops at Thalhimers bakery and is known for his version of the legendary six-layer cake. 9 W. Brookland Park Blvd., 804-321-0025

Minglewood Bake Shop: A trans-owned, 100% vegan bakery in Carytown serving cupcakes, Cosmic Brownie riffs and more. 3337 W. Cary St., 804-206-3181

Mixing Bowl Bakery: Open since 1926, this longstanding bakery specializes in wedding and specialty cakes as well as pies. 8540 Patterson Ave., 804-288-2712

Montana Gold Bread Co.: Carytown bakery operating since 1994 stocked with a variety of fresh-made breads. 3543 W. Cary St., 804-359-7700

Mo’s Sweet Minis: Stop by for cookies, cupcakes and mini-sized versions of the latter. 902 W. Broad St., 804-643-2252

Morsels: Late-night desserterie; currently closed except for custom orders. 4040 MacArthur Ave., 804-252-9792

Nate’s Bagels: Fresh-baked bagels daily dressed up with homemade schmears; unique breakfast sandwiches. 21 S. Allen Ave., 804-939-5310

Norwood Cottage Bakery: A vendor at the RVA Big Market, Norwood specializes in bread with experimental flavors and ingredients. 4308 Hermitage Road

Panaderia El Globo: Open for more than 35 years, specializing in authentic Mexican sweet breads. 5701 Hull St., 804-447-1963

Pao Cakes: Festive and immaculately decorated wedding cakes, birthday cakes and more. 8308 Staples Mill Road, 804-264-8808

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe: Named for the owner's grandmother, Pearl’s is known for its cakes, cupcakes, gluten-free options and elegant confections. 5811 Patterson Ave., 804-285-2253

Poor Georgie’s Bake Shop: Often at farmers markets around the region, the Black-owned bakeshop is known for whoopie pies, oatmeal cream pies, cinnamon rolls and more. 804-258-4763

Proper Pie Co.: Church Hill shop with a rotating menu of savory New Zealand-style hand pies in addition to sweet selections. 2505 E. Broad St., #100, 804-343-7437

Red Eye Cookie Co.: For Richmond’s insomniacs, Red Eye delivers warm cookies and cold milk until midnight. 935 W. Grace St., 804-620-7280

River City Chocolate: From s’mores bars to one-of-a-kind cheesecakes, this bakery produces small-batch treats that are full of flavor. 3930-E Castle Rock Road, Midlothian, 804-350-1384

River City Sweets: Stunning cakes baked with high-quality ingredients for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and all other special events. 1902 Elmsmere Ave., 540-748-8579

Sefton Coffee Company: This local roastery bakes morning pastries, doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches, including gluten-free options. 24 N. Eighth St., 804-269-6375

Shyndigz: Cary Street shop known for its massive slices of cake and rotating "slice of the day" calendar. 1903 W. Cary St., 804-938-3449

Sub Rosa Bakery: Known for its perfect pastries and fresh bread, the James Beard Award-nominated bakery led by brother-and-sister duo Evrim and Evin Dogu has milled its own flour since opening in 2012. 620 N. 25th St., 804-788-7672

Sugar and Salt: Located in the heart of Jackson Ward, Sugar and Salt’s menu rotates daily, with a selection of pies, tartes, cakes and more. 416 N. Second St., 804-303-9144

Sugar Shack: Fresh doughnuts with unique flavors and vegan ingredients. 1001 N. Lombardy St., 804-278-5900; 1931 Huguenot Road, North Chesterfield, 804-728-1932

Sugar & Twine: This Carytown walk-up window and coffee shop bakes artisan pastries every morning, with options like cheddar biscuits and brown butter-blackberry muffins. 2928 W. Cary St., 804-204-1755

Sunflower Gardenz: Queer-owned vegan bakery offering sourdough breads, a variety of pastries and lunch items.1810 Powhatan St., 202-681-0169

Sweet Fix: Custom cake and dessert studio specializing in hand-designed wedding cakes. 9 W. 10th St., 804-918-9257

Sweets by Keet: Meticulously made custom cakes, as well as an extensive menu of delectable treats. 10861 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, 804-660-4461

Tablespoons Bakery: A South Side bake shop offering cookies, tarts and other baked treats along with work experience for young adults with developmental disabilities. 1707 Westover Hills Blvd., 804-482-1175

Tipsy Cupcakes: This Carytown confectionery from sisters Shay and Mesha Cousins bakes with booze. Cupcake flavors include Chocolate Hennessy Dream and Patron Margarita. 3423 W. Cary St., 804-326-4737

The Treat Shop: Everything from doughnuts to made-to-order funnel cakes, chocolate-dipped ice cream, barbecue chicken and more. 6114 Jahnke Road, 804-918-5125; 14736 Village Square Place, Midlothian, 804-608-0181

Up All Night Bakery: Helmed by a former culinary instructor, this Richmond microbakery offers traditional treats, ham-and-cheese and fruit-filled croissants, and more. 5411 Lakeside Ave.

The Weekly Bake: This online bakery delivers “bake boxes” filled with diverse and delicious baked goods to your door.

Westhampton Pastry Shop: Home of the “Donut Squad,” this bakery also specializes in cookies, pastries, cupcakes, pies and buttercream-frosted wedding cakes. 5728 Patterson Ave., 804-282-4413

Williams Bakery: The Williams family traces its Richmond baking history to 1911, using time-tested recipes for its pastries, pies, cookies, bars, doughnuts and cakes. 8084 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-746-8370; 9502 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-4240; 309 E. Nine Mile Road, 804-737-7801

Whisk: Inspired by all things French, serving treats including macarons and croissants as well as espresso drinks. 2100 E. Main St., 804-728-1576

Wonder City Bakery: Cakes, cookies and other treats baked with local ingredients, striving to support other small businesses and bring the community together. 245 E. Broadway, #2, Hopewell, 804-451-6821

WPA Bakery: This South Side bakery has a range of sweet and savory pastries, including vegan and gluten-free options. 3414 Semmes Ave., 804-477-6449