Photos: The 2019 Richmond Folk Feast

The chef-driven fundraiser makes for a tasty kickoff to Folk Festival weekend | Photos by Eileen Mellon

by

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, two dozen area restaurants dished out small plates during the seventh annual Folk Feast at Upper Tredegar.

Born of a desire from local chefs to support the Richmond Folk Festival, now in its 15th year, the Folk Feast has solidified itself as a yearly tradition known to leave its hundreds of attendees satiated and eager for the music-filled weekend. This year’s sampling soiree sold out in eight hours and welcomed 500 guests, raising roughly $40,000 to support the festival and assist in keeping attendance free (organizers continue to welcome on-site donations at the festival). 

The three-day music festival, set for Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13, transforms Brown’s Island into a sanctuary for thousands of music and culture lovers who flock from across Virginia and the country to attend the rain-or-shine celebration.

Folk Feast first-timers this year included Salt & Forge, Fatty Smokes, Bingo Beer Co., and Scuffletown Garden, along with veteran participants from Saison to Mama J’s and Comfort. 

If you missed the Folk Feast, enjoy it vicariously through the photos below. If you didn't, relive the experience today with comfy pants on.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Eileen Mellon

News & Trends

From food trucks to white-tablecloth destinations, craft cocktails to craft beer, farm to table to fork, we serve up the latest in Richmond dining and drinking. Feedback? Suggestions? They are always appreciated. Contact Food Editor Eileen Mellon at eileenm [at] richmag [dot] com.

RSS

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.