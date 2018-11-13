Recap: CulTerra Dinner Series at WCVE

A local dinner series serves up cider, culture and connections | Photos by Eileen Mellon

On Monday, Nov. 12, top regional chefs crafted an edible five-course journey for public radio listeners during the Courthouse Creek Cider CulTerra Dinner Series held at WCVE, Richmond's local NPR station.

Food tells a story, and so does radio, each embedded with traditions that bring people together, spark interest and encourage discussion. Add local foods advocate Slow Food RVA and Courthouse Creek’s cider to the mix, along with the cidery's philosophy of CulTerra — a connection to the community through culture and land — and the result was a unique culinary collaboration.

Andrew Manning, chef and co-owner of Richmond's Longoven, was the first to hop on board when John Haddad, founder of Slow Food RVA, reached out. Manning called upon fellow local chefs Michael Stotler, Justin Burchill of Rappahannock, private chef James Frank and chef Bobo Catoe of Southbound and Alewife to craft a story that connected diners to the food on their plates. 

