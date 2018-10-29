Opening Soon: Soul Taco in Jackson Ward

× 1 of 3 Expand Carnitas taco with chipotle-cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema and fried onions × 2 of 3 Expand All of the murals inside Soul Taco were completed by local artist Kyle Harrell, aka Humble. × 3 of 3 Expand Co-owner and chef Ari Augenbaum showcasing his celebratory spirit for the opening of Soul Taco Prev Next

Second Street is about to receive a blend of California inspiration, Latin flavors and comforting Southern staples when Soul Taco opens its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 30, coinciding serendipitously with Taco Tuesday.

The restaurant, located at 321 N. Second St., is a first for Richmond native Trey Owens and his co-owners Nar Hovnanian and Ari Augenbaum. The three friends met at various points throughout their careers and had been searching for a space to make their debut in the culinary world. When a spot in Washington, D.C., fell through, Richmond appeared on their radar.

“Ari stumbled upon this location in Richmond, and it was perfect,” says Hovnanian, who owns an event branding firm in D.C. “I’m super passionate about tacos; I would eat them every day if I could,” she says, laughing. Hovnanian grew up in Orange County, California, and says tacos were always taken pretty seriously there.

During the 30th annual 2nd Street Festival, Soul Taco debuted a few menu items and became acquainted with members of the community. They discovered the neighborhood was hungry for their playful twists on tradition, particularly their hush puppy nachos and fried chicken tacos, a flagship menu item.

Explaining the vision behind the restaurant, Augenbaum explains, “It started with fried chicken. I was like, 'Everybody loves fried chicken. I love fried chicken. Let’s make fried chicken.' And Nar said, ‘How about tacos?’ and I said, ‘What if we put fried chicken in tacos?’ ”

The result is a piece of chicken drenched in buttermilk, fried to a crisp, golden brown and dressed with fresh avocado and pickled red onions before receiving a delicate drizzle of house-made chipotle-barbecue crema and agave hot sauce. The sweet and spicy balance of authentic flavors and Southern flair make for an enticing taco creation.

Soul Taco’s menu includes two taco sections: “Tacos With Soul,” served on corn tortillas, and “Soul in a Taco,” served on flour tortillas. Although guests can choose either type of tortilla, the categories highlight the styles they are trying to blend: Latin tradition and Southern staples.

“Tacos With Soul” include a root beer-braised oxtail “al pastor,” cornmeal-crusted catfish with a tomatillo salsa and hot sauce aioli, roasted sweet potato and black-eyed peas with crispy yucca and cilantro crema, and pulled pork carnitas with fried onions.

Enjoy a classic shrimp boil? Try the “Low Country Camarones” taco featuring Old Bay-tossed sauteed shrimp, chorizo, elote salad, potato salsa and Old Bay crema. Other “Soul in a Taco” offerings include the highly praised fried chicken taco, as well as a cilantro-lime marinated carne asada taco.

Hovnanian says bright colors, fresh ingredients and doses of tradition, including house-made guacamole and salsa, lend themselves to a flavorful, fun and affordable menu.

“We’ve got a lot of authentic flavors and also a fusion of Southern food with a Latin American twist and Southern California style,” she says.

Augenbaum is at the helm in the kitchen. He previously apprenticed under Chef Morou Ouattara, executive chef and owner of Kora and Farrah Olivia in Arlington, and worked alongside Iron Chef and celebrity restaurateur Bobby Flay as well as former “Food Network Star” and Baltimore Sun Best New Chef 2017 Malcolm Mitchell, who opened the now-shuttered Lower 48 in Shockoe.

Although Augenbaum has plentiful experience in the dining industry, Soul Taco represents a new opportunity to develop a menu and concept from start to finish.

An avid grilled cheese fan, he is eager to unveil a smoked mac and cheese quesadilla. Diners can also expect jalapeno hush puppy nachos, shrimp and grits tamales, peach cobbler churros, and a house-made limeade.

Soul Taco may be a fast-casual concept, but the trio emphasize that flavor, attention to detail and a focus on customer service are major concerns.

“We use a lot more fine-dining techniques when it comes to how and what we’re cooking,” says Augenbaum. “It’s just as much attention to detail as a full-service restaurant with plated menus."

Soul Taco is in the process of applying for a grant through the CARE Program, an initiative that works to revitalize various neighborhood districts throughout the city. The eatery will add to the growing restaurant corridor on Second Street in Jackson Ward, home to Big Herm’s Kitchen, J Kogi, Salt & Forge, Lucy’s Restaurant, and Saadia’s Juicebox.

Soul Taco will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There are plans in the future to add brunch, a late-night menu, cocktail and beer offerings, to-go items, and catering.