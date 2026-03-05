Opening Soon: Sippa

× Expand Michelle and David Wride, founders of custom soda shop Sippa

We live in an era of playful beverages, where pebble ice is coveted, colorful concoctions beckon, and unique drinks are swirled in front of phone cameras before the first sip. At the center of this movement are “dirty” sodas, classic soft drinks remixed with flavored syrups, creams and other add-ons. Similar in spirit to an Italian soda but built on mainstream brands, the trend was born in Utah’s Latter-day Saints communities, where abstaining from alcohol (and often coffee and tea) left room for a different kind of daily indulgence.

Equal parts sugar rush and fizzy nostalgia, the many-hued drinks have become a thirst trap for soccer moms, a blast from the past for millennials raised on after-school cans of something carbonated and cold, and a shareable experiment for GenZers eager to rank and review different combinations online.

And now, the beverage subculture with a devoted following is pouring its way into Richmond.

This spring, Sippa — a drive-thru custom soda concept from Salt Lake City natives and spouses Michelle and David Wride — will open at 1415 Eastridge Road near Regency mall. The Wrides relocated to Richmond almost a decade ago, and the couple initially explored franchising before deciding to create their own brand, adapting the model to fit Richmond’s appetite for local concepts.

“For years, I was like, ‘We really should do that,’” Michelle, a graduate of the University of Utah, says. “It would be fun — and there’s nothing like it here. Something we love about Richmond is how much they support local, so we started the process.”

The regional trend, which first captured national attention via reality shows “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” has spread well beyond Utah’s red rocks. Last month, The New York Times profiled Nicole Tanner — founder of the national chain of Swig soda shops and described as the “Godmother of dirty soda.” The drinks have also popped up in celebrity Instagram posts and in copycat versions at national fast-food chains including Sonic.

“It is growing and getting big across the country,” Michelle says. “More and more people are picking up on it. These provide a different, fun way to have a drink and socialize.”

Sippa will be a drive-thru-only concept, with attendants stationed outside to guide customers through the menu and reassure anyone hesitating over whether an unconventional combo will work. Although, according to Michelle, “I don’t think you can really go wrong.” Her combination of choice: Diet Mountain Dew with pineapple and coconut.

Expand Sippa - Coming Soon - Dec 8 Sippa plans to open in Richmond in spring 2026.

Sippa’s base lineup will include Diet Coke, Coke, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Sprite, Fresca and lemonade. From there, customers can layer in Monin flavored syrups — including passion fruit, guava, lime, coconut, mango, watermelon, chocolate and raspberry, most with sugar-free options available. There will also be coconut cream, vanilla cream and half-and-half and add-ins ranging from mango chunks to Sour Patch Kids. While a preset menu will be available for the indecisive, customization remains the point. The ice of choice? Pebble. “The good stuff,” Michelle says.

Drinks will range from $1 to $4 depending on size and modifications, available in kids’, 12-, 16-, 24- and 32-ounce cups. Hours are expected to be from 7 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m., with flexibility around seasonal games and sporting events at nearby schools.

In addition to sodas, Sippa plans to offer customizable energy drinks, fruit drinks and sparkling water, along with monthly specials and partnerships with local and regional brands including Nightingale Ice Cream and Outer Banks Popcorn. The business has also put a call out to the public to help name the company’s signature drink.

Michelle says opening Sippa feels like a natural extension of the couple’s business and finance backgrounds, and a nod to their Utah beginnings. “It’s been a good pairing of both of our kind of skill sets.”

Committing fully to Sippa and leaving her nine-to-five behind, she says, “We’ve thrown ourselves into this. This is kind of our baby, so we’re excited to see where it goes.”

The duo are currently in the process of converting the former bank building they purchased into the soda shop of their dreams. Michelle says a bonus of the project has been being able to reenergize vacant spaces in a fresh and fun way.

“It’s nice to utilize the buildings that are here already; it gives this a purpose,” she says.

The couple are currently in lease negotiations on a shuttered Dunkin’ building in Midlothian, part of their plan to open additional outposts of Sippa throughout the region. Having watched the drink movement explode back home, they’re eager to bring their own spin to Richmond.

“We hope to hopefully grow it long term. This is our vision, for this to be our family business,” Michelle says. “We’re excited for the future. We hope people love it, and come and try it and find something they like.”