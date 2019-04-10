Opening Soon: The Market at 25th in Church Hill

A sneak peek at the forthcoming East End grocery store | Photos by Sarah King and Eileen Mellon

by ,

The new East End grocery store, The Market at 25th, is just weeks away from making its highly anticipated grand opening on Monday, April 29. The store will primarily service an area defined as a food desert for residents along the Richmond-Henrico County border, encompassing three of the city's public housing projects and some of the neediest Richmond Public Schools. The goal is to provide a comfortable, approachable community store that celebrates the Church Hill neighborhood and East End and can serve as a central hub. “I think we’ve done a really nice job of that, hiring locals and giving local vendors an opportunity and also making this look and feel like a local store,” says developer and operator Norm Gold. 

The Market at 25th will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 

Tags

by ,

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Eileen Mellon

News & Trends

From food trucks to white-tablecloth destinations, craft cocktails to craft beer, farm to table to fork, we serve up the latest in Richmond dining and drinking. Feedback? Suggestions? They are always appreciated. Contact Food Writer Eileen Mellon at eileenm [at] richmag [dot] com.

RSS

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.